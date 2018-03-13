The 10 Best Vacuum Cleaners on Amazon

This article is published through a partnership with New York Media’s Strategist. The partnership is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. Every editorial product is independently selected by New York Media. If you buy something through our links, Slate and New York Media may earn an affiliate commission.

To find the very best products that no human being would have the time to try, look to the best-reviewed (that’s four-to-five-star ratings and lots of ’em) products and choose the most convincing. You’ll find the best crowdsourced ideas whether you’re searching for comforters, bed sheets, or even Christmas trees. Below, the best vacuum cleaners as determined by the hard-nosed reviewers on Amazon. (Note that reviews have been edited for length and clarity.)

Best Robotic Vacuum for Removing Fur

4.4 stars, 6,137 reviews

“I don’t care to remember what life was like before my baby came home. I would give this thing the cold side of my pillow. My house is 1,100 square feet, fairly open, three bedrooms, a bathroom, and a kitchen with a washer and dryer in it. Floors are hardwood and laminate in the kitchen. There’s a German shepherd fur-generation unit, and a small Cavapoo that does not shed, but for whatever reason carries with it grass, excess German shepherd fur, and other miscellaneous flotsam and jetsam. Not to be missed is Cupcake, the cat who joins the mix by dropping large amounts of short-to-medium cat hair anywhere and everywhere she can think to administer. Enter the Roomba. This thing takes care of it all for me. All I need to do is keep the floor clear of obstacles and let this thing go to work. I turn my chairs over and put them on the table before I leave for the day, as if I were closing down a restaurant. I come home and the floors look amazing, and there’s little Roomba sitting in her dock, waiting for the next go-round. Floors are clean, and no one is getting offended.”

BUY: iRobot Roomba 650 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

$235, Amazon

Best (and Cheapest) Canister Vacuum With an Automatic Cord Rewind

4.1 stars, 2,648 reviews

“Just received this and tried it out on the carpeted stairs. Worked really well. Super light, and with cord and wand fully extended and the canister halfway up the stairs, I got all the way to the top landing. Then I tried it out on my oak hardwood floors. Again, worked really well. So then I switched out to the mini attachment, and did the cat tree and the windowsills. With the carpeted area, I pushed the brushes down to pick up cat hair, which I did pull off and let get sucked into the house. On the bare floor, I toggled to retract the brush. The suction is great and adjustable. Also, pulling toward you works better, as the brush doesn’t have wheels like larger, more expensive canister vacuums. I am thrilled with this little machine, and can see it helping get all kinds of nooks and crannies clean, because it is lightweight and easy to take around.”

BUY: BISSELL Zing Bagged Canister Vacuum, Purple, 4122 - Corded

$50, Amazon

Best German-Made (But Expensive) Canister Vacuum

4.5 stars, 318 reviews

“I love it! It is worth the price. It is light enough for me to carry up the stairs. I like the adjustable suction dial, too. It comes with its own filter, but I did purchase a separate HEPA filter. Everything is so easy to change; the attachments store right in the top of the machine; and the cord and telescoping wand are the perfect length. I have hardwood floors and only a few rugs to deal with. The combination floor tool switches back and forth between hardwood and carpets. It has a roller and bristles that pop out for hardwood, and pop back in for rugs. It is okay for touch-ups on my rugs, but the separate carpet-brush attachment works much better for that. I have two dogs that shed a lot. Before I started using this, my allergies were horrible, and it’s so much better now. My kids aren’t getting head colds as much, either. My house is much easier to clean now, and everyone is healthier!”

BUY: Miele Complete C2 Limited Edition - Corded

$579, Amazon

This version is sold out, but you can buy a blue one for $599.

Best Upright Vacuum That Can Also Separate Into a Canister

4.4 stars, 9,920 reviews

“The box came, and I opened it and felt a little intimidated, since putting things together is not my strong point. But to my surprise, there were written instructions with step-by-step procedures. I had that vacuum together in no time. It works great!! I have flat rugs and terrazzo in my beach house, where sand finds its way in. It works wonderful with the terrazzo without a brush, and great with the rugs with a brush. The unit is very easy to come off and clean your lampshades, sofas, etc. I love the fact that I can see the dirt coming up in the see-through canister. I have bought vacuums much more expensive than this one, and they haven’t work half as well. By the way, I have two little dogs, and this got up all the dog hair from the floor and rugs. And my last comment—very light in weight, which is great for someone that doesn’t have that strong of an upper body.”

BUY: Shark Navigator Lift-Away Professional with Dust-Away & 2 Microfiber Pads

$180, Amazon

Best Upright Bagless Vacuum for Carpets

4.1 stars, 11,521 reviews

“This is what a vacuum cleaner is supposed to do, and this one does it very well. I received my package tonight, and had it unpacked and assembled in less than 10 minutes. All of the attachments mounted nicely on the vacuum, which is a definite plus for me. My bedroom rug (five-by-eight) had suffered for about a month since the brushes on my old vacuum died. A few minutes later, I was amazed at how much stuff there was in the canister. Where did all that stuff come from? I decided to try it on my other rug, which is about a year old and didn’t look at all dirty. Much to my alarm, the canister came away almost full, and the rug now looks amazing. A lot of stuff in the canister is very fine dust that my old vacuum probably never had the strength to get.”

BUY: BISSELL 9595A Vacuum with OnePass - Corded

$80, Amazon

Best Upright Bagless Vacuum for Hardwood Floors

4.1 stars, 1,204 reviews

“We have 2,400 square feet of hardwood floors. And a toddler. Which means we have 2,400 square feet of cereal crumbs to step on as well. Other vacuums I had purchased in the past (for hardwood floors) would either blow the crumbs around the floor, while only picking up a few, or just miss them altogether, since they were too light for the vacuum to pick up. This vacuum is great; it picks up just about anything, heavy or light, that may be lying around. The vacuum itself is also very light, but has a very powerful suction. It’s a bit louder than I had expected, but the trade off over having to sweep is well worth it. My main concern was how well this vacuum would perform around edges, baseboards, and underneath cabinets. The suction is so powerful that this definitely is not a problem. Gets the job done. My husband, who has swept the floors maybe three or four times in the three and a half years we’ve been in this house, was very impressed with it as well—so much so that he decided to vacuum the entire house.”

BUY: Dirt Devil Power Air Corded Bagless Stick Vacuum for Hard Floors SD20505

$33, Amazon

Best Low-Cost Vacuum

3.8 stars, 14,315 reviews

“I don’t move anywhere without this vacuum. I’ve used it for three-plus years, and can definitely say that it works as well or better than bigger, more powerful household vacuums—as long as you regularly empty the dirt cup and give the filter inside a good rinsing. I lived with two massive Siberian huskies who were blowing their coats—meaning piles, and piles, and piles of fur littered everywhere. This allowed me to clean up their daily shedding in a pinch, and even vacuum it from the dogs directly. The narrow attachment is great for cleaning up dirt and dust along the baseboards of a room, on windowsills, and corners.”

BUY: Dirt Devil Vacuum Cleaner Simpli-Stik Lightweight Bagless Corded Stick and Handheld Vacuum SD20000RED

$20, Amazon

Best Very Skinny Stick Vacuum

4.4 stars, 2,434 reviews

“One of the best investments I have made in some time. I have three birds, four cats, and two dogs. It’s safe to say that we have a mess every day. The seeds from the birds are enough to drive you crazy. Then figure in the other six pets, and I could try to clean every day and still not keep the house clean. So I bought this Shark Rocket. Wow! The Shark does the job, and I only have to vacuum every other day (except for the birds). The only thing I would do differently would have been to spend the extra money and buy the Shark with the bigger cup (collection cup). I don’t mind the long cord. I actually think that is a plus.”

BUY: Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Upright (HV302)

$150, Amazon

Best Handheld Vacuum

4.2 stars, 14,334 reviews

“This thing is magic. I have a Siberian husky who sheds like mad and tends to own my backseat, and my car has never been cleaner. This little guy can do everything I need it to. It has a charging base that I can tuck inconspicuously out of sight, a reassuring blue light when it’s charging, a really decent battery life, and comes apart for cleaning like a dream. It picks up both heavy items (the food my dog throws across the wood floor) and light items (dog fur, even off carpet). The brush head is especially great for getting fur off of car seats. In a perfect world, the battery would last for 30 minutes going full blast, but let’s be realistic. I have to charge it a couple of times to get my car fully clean, but I expect that because it’s cordless and also has great suction. Other things I like about this: the extendable locking nozzle. The color blue. Its relative lightness. The ease of disassembly. The fact that I no longer drive around in a cloud of fur.”

BUY: BLACK + DECKER CHV1410L 16V Cordless Lithium Hand Vac

$45, Amazon

Best (and Cutest) Table Vacuum

4.2 stars, 173 reviews

“I saw this gadget first at Walmart and laughed at how ridiculous it is: “for the person who has everything.” Then I started thinking about it solely for crumb pick up on my kitchen countertops. I proved myself wrong on the idea, and I love it. No more wiping or sweeping crumbs onto the floor to then step on or have to pick up. It is quick and easy—swipe across the countertops and done! It takes two batteries. It is powerful (but rather quiet), obviously, because when you open up the bin, you will be so surprised how much is in there. No wonder why I had to vacuum my hardwood floors all the time. The only downside is that it is not good at corners or edges—those you are still going to have to pick up the old-fashioned way, but this has saved me time. My husband laughs because I use it constantly, because it is so easy (and don’t tell him I said this, but it’s fun haha).”

BUY: niceeshop(TM) Mini Table Dust Vacuum Cleaner Red Beetles Prints Design

$8, Amazon