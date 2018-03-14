The 12 Best Toiletry Bags on Amazon

This article is published through a partnership with New York Media’s Strategist. The partnership is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. Every editorial product is independently selected by New York Media. If you buy something through our links, Slate and New York Media may earn an affiliate commission.

To find the very best products that no human being would have the time to try, look to the best-reviewed (that’s four-to-five-star ratings and lots of ’em) products and choose the most convincing. You’ll find the best crowdsourced ideas whether you’re searching for comforters, bed sheets, or even Christmas trees. Below, the best toiletry bags and dopp kits as determined by the hard-nosed reviewers on Amazon. (Note that reviews have been edited for length and clarity.)

Best Leather Toiletry Bag

4.8 stars, 1,158 reviews

“The thing is remarkably beautiful. The colors of the blond leather straps contrast with the darker-brown leather of the bag itself. I also like that it’s lined with canvas pockets. I think it adds a classic touch. One of the best parts, however, is the zippers. I overfilled a pocket, and the zipper broke. I removed the excess items and re-zipped it. It snapped right back in place and works like nothing happened. It is well-made, durable, and unless I lose it, it will probably be the last one I buy.”

Best Waxed-Cotton Toiletry Bag

4.7 stars, 150 reviews

“Great value! The build quality is rock-solid, the seams are strong, the materials are durable, and the brass zipper is robust yet silky smooth. It probably has the smoothest metal zipper on any product I’ve ever purchased, with absolutely no snag. I think the hallmark of a well-designed product is doing exactly what it’s supposed to do very well without any gimmick. This bag certainly is that. I look forward to having this bag as my faithful travel companion for many years to come, whether to a nice hotel or a camping trip in the woods. I’m impressed.”

Best Canvas Toiletry Bag for Less Than $15

4.6 stars, 225 reviews

“I love this bag. I have been using it for about a month now. It’s great to have full-bag access as opposed to multiple compartments or zippers. Everything fits in here for me. The quality is really good, the zipper and stitching are excellent quality, and the canvas is soft, so it fits nicely in my luggage. Would recommend this to anyone looking for a quality bag to last them years to come. All for a great price; you could easily spend double for this in a department store.”

Best Fabric Toiletry Bag

4.8 stars, 348 reviews

“This bag is amazing for traveling. I use this for every trip I take, and I pack it in my carry-on bag. It’s small but fits so many things! The inside is lined and water-resistant. There’s an outer zippered pocket as well as an interior pocket. I love all bags made by Herschel Supply because they’re made with great quality, and this travel case is no different. I would definitely recommend this bag!”

Best Novelty Fabric Toiletry Bag

4.6 stars, 169 reviews

“This fits all my toiletries and is basically just a joy to have in the house. As a die-hard vintage Beetle fan and driver, this is such a great way to start and end my day. It’s far better made than I expected, and the printing is very detailed (and accurate) as well. It cleans off easily (given the occasional toothpaste spray or leaky shampoo bottle), and the zippers and the handle connecting them seem to be handling the daily use. How did I get through my days with my old, boring, square canvas bag that got all crusty? Thankfully, I don’t have to care anymore because I have this sturdy, joyful replacement.”

Best Clear-Plastic Toiletry Bag

4.3 stars, 233 reviews

“I love this bag! I use it for my makeup. It is a little larger than the clear dopp kit I have been using for years, but the reason I like this one is because I can open it up all the way and see my makeup without having to take every item out. I am a flight attendant, and I love this bag for my makeup and for travel! I put my eyelash curler and other items, like a nail file and liner sharpeners, in the zip top. I will be purchasing this item again.”

Best Nylon Toiletry Bag

4.6 stars, 763 reviews

“I needed a new toiletry bag that could fit a reasonable amount of personal items, be of good quality, not take up a ton of space, and be relatively affordable. This bag definitely lived up to all four of those criteria. It is made well, with a nice, heavy zipper. The walls of the bag collapse and expand based on the volume contained within, and the material expands quite well and holds a surprising amount of items for its size. It fit snugly in my suitcase without taking up substantial room. Overall, I’d highly recommend this product … Plus, I feel the price is excellent for what you get.”

Best Nylon Dopp Kit With Hanging Hook

4.7 stars, 250 reviews

“This little bag is big on space! The fabric has a wonderful high quality, durable feel in a very versatile style. The size is exactly what I was looking for when organizing all of my travel-size bottles, medicine, brushes, razor, and makeup. Everything I need fits perfectly inside and the bag holds its shape, so it makes it super easy to pack into another bag or suitcase alongside my packing cubes. If you are looking to hold full-size bottles, however, this compact size might not be for you, but I cannot believe how much I can actually fit comfortably in this bag. It’s perfect!”

Best Leather and Canvas Hanging Toiletry Bag

4.8 stars, 927 reviews

“Love this bag!!! Super high quality. I feel like the ‘most interesting man in the world’ on safari whenever I open it up to get to my favorite cologne and grooming tools. Love it and would highly recommend if you travel a lot, live a rather gypsyish lifestyle between your place and your girlfriend’s place like me, or if you just need a cleaner way of storing your toothbrush, toothpaste, brush, comb, and clippers.”

Best Nylon Hanging Toiletry Bag

4.7 stars, 1,044 reviews

“I absolutely love this travel bag. As someone who thinks she needs to bring everything on a trip, this bag fits all of it and more. I am able to bring my full-size shampoo bottles, toothpaste, and body wash. The pockets and mesh organizers are awesome. If I could give this 20 stars, I would.”

Best Hanging Toiletry Bag With Detachable TSA-Compliant Clear-Plastic Toiletry Bag

4.6 stars, 718 reviews

“This is a wonderfully designed hanging toiletry bag for travel. I love the fact that I can get my full-size bottle of shampoo and conditioner and even my sunscreen bottle in the bottom portion of the bag. It has a handy little removable, small, clear zipper pouch on the inside that you can unsnap and carry with you in your carry-on bag. I had no trouble with taking it through security with the TSA today on a flight. It hangs neatly from the back of a bathroom door … It’s made from a nice sturdy nylon, and the plastic pouch on the inside is heavier weight. The bag looks and feels expensive … I’m overall very pleased with my purchase and look forward to using this on my weekly travels!”

Best TSA-Compliant Clear-Plastic Toiletry Bag

4.6 stars, 384 reviews

“I crammed all of my travel-size liquid items into one of the quart-size Ziploc bags that are designed for food storage, and it was bursting at the seams. This bag was jumbo in comparison. It has a very strong yet pliable, rubbery texture, unlike the flimsy plastic grocery-store Ziploc bags. There’s no need to worry about this travel bag rupturing and/or spilling your liquids. I was concerned that TSA might consider it to be too opaque or too big and pull me aside for further examination. No problems there—it passed their security screening without a second glance. I highly recommend this for your carry-on luggage.”

