The Best On-the-Go Stain Remover

I’m happy to repeat the same outfit over and over again when I’m traveling, if only to eliminate the stress of packing. But I also have a tendency to spill coffee on myself, no matter where I am, and there are few feelings more icky than being forced to wear the same once-white T-shirt every day for a week because it’s the only shirt you brought. That’s why an on-the-go stain remover is as essential to my carry-on as a toothbrush. And in my opinion as a perennially stained human who’s always looking to make a limited travel wardrobe last as long as possible, the best packable stain remover is the Spray ‘n Wash Pre-Treat Stain Stick.

Unlike other portable stain removers, the Spray ‘n Wash Pre-Treat Stain Stick is a solid, similar in size and shape to a stick of deodorant. The smart design means I can toss this stain remover in my carry-on without getting hassled by the TSA. (I actually leave it in my luggage between trips, confident that the solid formula won’t dry out before I need it and that it’ll be there when I do.)

I should acknowledge here that the way I use the Spray ‘n Wash Pre-Treat Stain Stick isn’t strictly on-label usage, since it is, as the name suggests, technically a stain pretreatment. But I’ve found that it’s also an effective overnight stain remover. Immediately after a stain happens, I rub the product onto the spot and the fabric, and let it sit for as long as possible. Before I go to sleep, I’ll wash the product out in the sink with cold water, wring it out, and let it dry. When I wake up, the stain has lifted and the clothing is ready to wear again, with no one the wiser.

My stain-stick-plus-hotel-sink laundry method has eliminated most food stains and those yellow rings of sweat and makeup that inevitably appear on my shirt collars. But even if I can only get the spots to fade, rather than completely disappear, applying the Spray ‘n Wash Pre-Treat Stain Stick at least makes me confident that once I get home and have the chance to throw those clothes in the laundry, my vacation stains will be gone for good.

BUY: Spray ‘n Wash Pre-Treat Stain Stick, Pack of 2

$9, Amazon

Note: If you’re a Prime Fresh subscriber, you can get one stick for $2.

