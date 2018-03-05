The Best Portable Chargers for Your Phone or Laptop

PAU BARRENA/Getty Images

To find the very best products that no human being would have the time to try, look to the best-reviewed (that’s four-to-five-star ratings and lots of ’em) products and choose the most convincing. You’ll find the best crowdsourced ideas whether you’re searching for comforters, bed sheets, or even Christmas trees. Below, the best portable chargers as determined by the hard-nosed reviewers on Amazon. (Note that reviews have been edited for length and clarity.)

The Best Power Bank With Three USB Ports

4.3 stars, 5,721 reviews

“Charged this power bank up and used it about three weeks later. Still seemed to be at full charge, little or no leakage over time. I recommend the smart-charge slot for the quicker charge rate. Charged my cell, my 8-inch tablet, and my cell again without emptying this charger. Still had two LED status lights of four showing on the battery. Recommend it.”

BUY: RAVPower 22000mAh Portable Charger

$38, Amazon

Best Ultracompact Power Bank

4.7 stars, 8,073 reviews

“If you’re looking for peace of mind every time you leave the house, this power bank doesn’t disappoint. It’s the size of a credit card and only a hair heavier than my iPhone 6, making it extremely portable without being bulky and heavy. There’s a power button you press which shows how much power is left via four blue LEDs (when it’s dead, only one LED will flash). You can only charge one device with this power bank but I’m always impressed by how quickly this charges my iPhone 6 (from 10 percent to near full takes approximately 1 hour). So far, I’ve been able to charge my phone about four times from near empty to full before having to charge the power bank. It comes with a USB cable to charge the power bank itself as well as a drawstring pouch. What I love the most about this power bank is how effective it’s been. The power bank itself requires at least two hours to charge from empty to full but, once charged, your phone will charge to full in less time. As a result, I haven’t charged my phone using a wall outlet since I bought this power bank more than a week ago. Not having to worry about my phone going dead or being near a wall outlet is the best feeling next to purchasing a new phone.”

BUY: Anker PowerCore 10000

$26, Amazon

Best Cylinder-Shaped Mini Power Bank

4.3 stars, 26,475 reviews

“Absolutely LOVE this product. All other portable charger units I have found don’t even give a full charge to my phone like this one does. Very light and small to fit right in my purse. VERY pleased with this one.”

BUY: Anker PowerCore+ mini

$15, Amazon

Best Power Bank With Two USB Ports

4.6 stars, 12,275 reviews

“Wow, this product is great. It is a life saver. It literally charges my iPhone 6s like 10 times. This product is amazing. I take it with me to work every day and since I don’t have a plug nearby this keeps me alive for the week with one charge. Sometimes my co-workers charge their phone and it still has juice left at the end of the week. I recommend this to everybody. This also charges your phone very very fast.”

BUY: Anker 20000mAh Portable Charger

$40, Amazon

Best Less-Than-$15 Power Bank With Two USB Ports and a Flashlight

4.2 stars, 3,754 reviews

“I like the flashlight feature. It takes some time to charge but it’s worth it for such a decent size mAh battery pack. It tells you when it’s done charging your phone and it charges quickly. The clean smooth white casing looks sleek. It has 2 USB outputs. It has some weight to it. It was the perfect addition to my EDC bag, minus the fact it’s a tad bit heavy, but it’s not a hiking EDC, mostly car, and commutes-around-town bag.”

BUY: Aibocn 10000mAh Power Bank

$10, Amazon

Best Less-Than-$35 Battery Pack With Two USB Ports and a Flashlight

4.5 stars, 13,662 reviews

“Bought this to charge a cell phone and a small Asus tablet while hunting. Had plenty of juice to charge tablet once and phone twice. It arrived fully charged, so after I ran it down charging the aforementioned items, I let the portable charger recharge overnight. Seems durable—flashlight not very bright, but appreciate that it’s there.”

BUY: RAVPower 16750mAh External Battery

$32, Amazon

Best Power Bank for Non-Apple Laptops

4.4 stars, 422 reviews

“This is a very good product. It feels solid and is a real road warrior. I am using it for my laptop, which has some components in it that drain its internal battery fairly fast. I really have not had the laptop or the charger long enough to give a long-term analysis of the portable battery, but I am comfortable in feeling that this external battery is going to get a lot of use and will probably perform like a champ. I have almost drained the internal battery of my laptop a couple of times. I hooked up the portable battery and it charged the laptop battery all the way up as I continued to use the laptop hard core. I have no doubt that I can comfortably take my laptop on the road and have enough power for the whole day without having to worry about finding an outlet to plug in my laptop, or put the laptop in battery-saving mode. I have no doubt that this external battery is going to give a couple of charges to a mainstream laptop that is used mainly for productivity. You don’t even have to take the external battery out of your laptop bag, the cord that comes with it is quite long.”

BUY: MAXOAK 50000mAh 6 Port Portable Charger

$136, Amazon

Best Power Bank for Laptops, Including Apple

4.1 stars, 398 reviews

“This is an outstanding, versatile design that lets you charge any combination of devices and battery. For example, you can charge the battery + laptop + USB devices all simultaneously. Fantastic for business users, especially at, e.g., airport gates, where you can sit down anywhere convenient or in sight of of your boarding gate and still have full power for laptops and pads and phone. And of course onboard as well. Powers my MacPro 13” for four-plus hours if the laptop is already fully charged and light on Wi-Fi usage, and of course recharges it if not. Recently I had the battery controller go bad on me, it just wouldn’t output power despite being fully charged. As it had an 18-month warranty, I emailed them the details of the symptoms, and without hesitation or delay, shipped a replacement the next day! FANTASTIC SUPPORT/SERVICE.”

BUY: Lizone Extra Pro 40000mAh External Battery Charger

$170, Amazon