Picks

What Are the Best Earplugs for Sleeping?

Drown out your partner’s snores and your noisy neighbors.

By

Closeup of a Happy Ears earplug in a woman's ear.
The Happy Ears earplug.

The Goal: Find the best earplug for sleeping comfortably through your partner’s snoring and the neighbor’s late-night “redecorating.” Sleep doctors, who warn against drugstore foam (effective for muffling but too big for the average canal), point toward wax and silicone options that sit comfortably in the ear while still allowing you to hear the alarm go off in the morning.

The Verdict: The Swedish-designed Happy Ears are formed from an FDA-approved clear thermo-plastic that reduces all noise by 25 decibels on average, enough to turn normal conversation into a muted whisper. The tiny round tip comes in three sizes and gently disappears into the ear, so, for side sleepers, it won’t push against the pillow. Style-conscious quiet-seekers might also delight in knowing these are the first earplugs attractive enough to be sold at the cult Paris boutique Colette.

BUY: Happy Ears
$12, Amazon

The Runners-Up

The Doctor’s Favorite

Two Earplanes earplugs.

While the bright blue silicone Earplanes aren’t quite as fashion-forward, they’re the preferred plug of Dr. Michael Breus, who most often goes by the Sleep Doctor (he’s also a clinical psychologist and fellow of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine). They were designed by the House Ear Institute, a leading ear surgery and research center in California and were tested by U.S. Navy pilots before the general public. As the name suggests, they’re designed specifically for airplane discomfort, but they’ve got four rings for blocking out crying babies (and intense changes in air pressure).

BUY: EarPlanes
$12, Amazon

The Foam Muffler

Two Honeywell Laser Lites earplugs.

Yes, the doctors mentioned above advised against foam, but that’s only because most people find them too big and unpleasant to wear. Still, the fact remains that foam earplugs are the quietest option. (After you roll them up and squeeze them into the ear canal they’ll expand to cover the entire opening and reduce all noise before it enters.) The Honeywell Laser Lites are smaller than most foam designs and generally thought to be the most comfortable, according to Nick Robinson, who runs the ratings forum Sleep Like the Dead. Don’t be turned off by the Day-Glo color scheme, it’s meant to make it obvious that you’re wearing earplugs so no one will wonder why you’ve started ignoring them.

BUY: Honeywell Laser Lites
$19, Amazon

Lauren Schwartzberg

Lauren Schwartzberg is a writer at the Strategist.

Most Recent

View all Most Recent stories

Lauren Schwartzberg

What Are the Best Earplugs for Sleeping?

Laura Miller

One Woman’s Degrading Sexual Encounter Can Be Another’s Delirium of Abandon

Matthew Dessem

Sink Into Capitalism’s Sunken Place With FKA Twigs In Spike Jonze’s New Apple HomePod Ad

Elliot Hannon

Former Russian Spy Living in U.K. Found Unconscious on Bench After Exposure to “Unknown Substance”

Elliot Hannon

Florida’s State Senate Passes Bill That Restricts Rifle Purchases, Arms School Employees

Elliot Hannon

Today in Conservative Media: Hollywood Was Busy Fighting a PC Culture War at the Oscars, but Real America Wasn’t Even Watching

Jim Newell

Republicans in Congress Try to Gently Dissuade Trump from Tariffs

April Glaser

Reddit Is Finally Reckoning With How It Helped Spread Russian Propaganda in 2016

Alex Whiting

The Jurisprudential Arguments Against Obstruction of Justice Charges for Trump All Fall Apart

Mark Joseph Stern

All the Ways Kris Kobach Has Already Lied to the Court That’s Overseeing His Kansas Voter Fraud Trial

Alex Barasch

Video Games Aren’t to Blame for Gun Violence, but They Do Prop Up Gun Culture

Josh Voorhees

GOP Sen. Thad Cochran to Retire in April

Most Read

Why We Hear So Much but Understand So Little About Where the Mueller Investigation Is Going

Isaac Chotiner

E!’s Uncomfortable, Dull Oscars Red Carpet Exposes How Hollywood Has Failed #MeToo

Christina Cauterucci

The Fish-Monster Sex Movie Was a Disappointingly Safe Choice for Best Picture

Aisha Harris

Why Italy’s Election Result Should Alarm All of Us

Yascha Mounk

How Congress Cracked

Isaac Chotiner

Trump Says He’ll Only Drop His Steel Tariffs if Canada and Mexico Renegotiate NAFTA. Bad Move.

Jordan Weissmann