The Best Under-Eye Concealers on Amazon, According to Hyperenthusiastic Reviewers

AFP Contributor/Getty Images

This article is published through a partnership with New York Media’s Strategist. The partnership is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. Every editorial product is independently selected by New York Media. If you buy something through our links, Slate and New York Media may earn an affiliate commission.

To find the very best products that no human being would have the time to try, look to the best-reviewed (that’s four-to-five-star ratings and lots of ’em) products and choose the most convincing. You’ll find the best crowdsourced ideas whether you’re searching for comforters, bed sheets, or even Christmas trees. Below, the best under-eye concealers determined by the hard-nosed reviewers on Amazon. (Note that reviews have been edited for length and clarity.)

The Best Under-Eye Concealer With a Sponge Applicator

4.7 stars, 1,153 reviews

“This is a great product. I have very extreme dark circles and this works better for me than products that are 10 times the price, and believe me, I’ve tried everything. The sponge-tip applicator is a little coarse during the first couple uses, but it quickly softens up and is perfect for applying this product. I also use this stick to cover blemishes and dark spots, and it blends very nicely.”

BUY: Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser

$8, Amazon

The Best Under-Eye Concealer With a Roll-On Applicator

4.7 stars, 1,153 reviews

“I have resigned myself to the fact that spending $25 on some under-eye ‘It’ product or like products is a waste of $$$. I am a makeup junkie of sorts and belong to all the subscription boxes you can think of. I have used Bare Minerals, Tarte, Ulta, Urban Decay, and many more. Nothing makes my eyes pop like this WITHOUT caking up or drying my under eyes. I am 34 and have had dark skin under my eyes since I was 11 … no bags … just very thin skin everywhere, and it shows around my eyes (not just under). This stuff is AWESOME! I stopped using my foundations and BBs and wear just this under my eyes and any areas I want even skin color. I blend it in with my foundation brush and top it with some powder … FLAWLESS and GLOWING! No more spendy foundations for me. This fits the bill for me … and it has never caused any breakouts or red, sensitive areas around my eyes.”

BUY: Garnier SkinActive Clearly Brighter Sheer Tinted Roller

$10, Amazon

The Best Powder Under-Eye Concealer

4.7 stars, 1,153 reviews

“I have ‘old lady’ dark circles and heavy lids that have driven me crazy for years. The Bare Minerals Brightener is a blessing. It doesn’t pop from your face like so many of the obvious dark-circle cover-ups. It simply adds a subtle, well-rested appearance to your skin. (I occasionally use it sparingly on my décolleté on evenings out. It seems to reflect light and somehow soften, improve—it does something to the appearance of my neck and chest, allowing me to wear clothes I COULD but WOULD NOT have worn before … so my one complaint is that it should come in a larger size.)”

BUY: Bare Minerals Eye Brightener

$20, Amazon

The Best Premium Under-Eye Concealer in a Tube

4.7 stars, 1,153 reviews

“This is so beautiful, I can’t take it! This is everything you want in a concealer. The only thing that stinks about this is the packaging. It’s very hard to get out of the tube because it’s a thicker concealer. But it’s still amazing because on those days when you need that extra coverage, where you don’t want to look cakey, it is AMAZING!!!!! This may be a thicker concealer, but it is illuminating. When I use it, I will also use it as somewhat of a highlighter on my forehead and chin to help bring color to my face. Sometime after foundation, your face can look super matte and dull … this makes me feel like my skin is glowing from within. I love it SO much!”

BUY: It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under-Eye Illumination Full Coverage Anti-Aging Concealer

$38, Amazon

The Best Drugstore Under-Eye Concealer in a Tube

4.7 stars, 1,153 reviews

“I have been looking for a full-coverage concealer that will cover the blue-purple discoloration I have under my eyes. I have finally found one. This product does not fall into the creases either. I do use E.L.F. setting powder on top of it. But you don’t have to. I don’t use a beauty sponge, just my finger, and I don’t rub it away. Just lightly tap and let it do its work. I will be using this product exclusively now and in the future. It’s the only concealer on the market that isn’t expensive, but yet does the concealing. I can’t recommend this product enough. I don’t want to be without it. I think that this is even better than the Maybelline Age Defying Rewind that everyone raves about. If you have truly dark blue-purple discoloration or some other, then this product will work for you.”

BUY: Maybelline Facestudio Master Conceal

$7, Amazon

The Best Premium Under-Eye Concealer Cream

4.7 stars, 1,153 reviews

“I’ve tried everything … Every. Single. Thing … for my under-eye area. This is one of my favorites thus far. I actually started using this with a Sigma P84 to apply, which works. However, now I apply it with the brush and then very lightly tap it in. It’s certainly on the bright side, but that’s exactly what I wanted. It’s also easy to blend with my concealer and doesn’t crease (which is the most annoying thing for me with anything under my eyes). I actually stopped using any setting powder, and there is no creasing when I just use moisturizer, this product, and my concealer only.”

BUY: Becca Under Eye Brightening Corrector

$52, Amazon

The Best Drugstore Under-Eye Concealer Cream

4.7 stars, 1,153 reviews

“This product is amazing! I will and have spent a fortune to find a good dark-circle concealer. I am 56 and have hereditary dark-purple shadows under my eyes. I have paid as much as $38 for a small tube of concealer. Don’t be concerned about the mention of an orange tone or coconut oil in the product. It has a slight peachy color, which counteracts blue and purple in the under-eye area, and it is not greasy at all. I apply much less of this than other concealers I have used. It covers impeccably with a very small amount of product. Although the container is small, a little goes a long way, and the price is a steal! I think the key to using it is to apply your foundation everywhere but the under-eye area, apply a light coat of this concealer, and then sweep over the area with a very fine setting powder (not a typical face powder). It lasts beautifully all day with no smudging, caking, or creeping into fine lines.”

BUY: NYX Professional Makeup Dark Circle Concealer

$6, Amazon

The Best Twist-Up Under-Eye Concealer Stick

4.7 stars, 1,153 reviews

“I have sensitive skin, so I am always wary when trying products new to me. This concealer stick causes no irritation whatsoever and stays on all day(about eight hours). I use it to counteract and get rid of the dark (bluish) circles around my eyes. I just use it straight from the lipstick-like tube, and ‘dot’ it around the eye area and blend it with my makeup beauty blender. Works like a charm and saves me the arduous task of applying a face full of multiple concealers and then foundation and powder on days when I want a more natural look … it blends right in, no caking or creasing!! I highly recommend this cover stick to those who want an easy fix to dark circles.”

BUY: Maybelline New York Cover Stick Concealer

$5, Amazon

The Best Under-Eye Concealer For Less Than $5

4.7 stars, 1,153 reviews

“This is my all-time favorite concealer. I don’t have red tones in my skin, so many concealers I try turn out more orangey thanks to my true skin tone. It’s extremely inexpensive, the perfect opacity, and doesn’t clog my pores. Very kind to dry skin. I highly recommend everyone try this concealer … I don’t even use the highlighter part, and it’s still a bargain!”

BUY: E.L.F. Under-Eye Concealer and Highlighter

$3, Amazon

The Best Under-Eye Concealer With Added SPF

4.7 stars, 1,153 reviews

“Dermablend is my go-to concealer. The formula is creamy and easy to apply. You can use the twist-up stick right on your face or apply it on your finger first. I also like to apply it with a concealer brush when I ‘carve out’ my eyebrows and winged liner. The coverage with this product is unreal. I actually heard about it from a doctor who recommended it for covering up surgical scars. It will easily cover up scars, acne, dark circles, and discolorations. It doesn’t feel at all heavy or cakey on your face. It will last all day if you use setting powder to finish it. As long as I set it, it does not sink into any fine lines. This is one of the few makeup products I purchase again and again because it is reliable and I haven’t found a better option in ANY brand—high- or low-end.”

BUY: Dermablend Quick-Fix Concealer Stick With SPF 30

$26, Amazon

The Best Two-Tone Under-Eye Concealer

4.7 stars, 1,153 reviews

“I love this concealer. The coverage is amazing, and for me it does not cake or crease. I used to have a concealer obsession, but this is the only one I use now. It’s always better than any new one I try. I’ve been using it for six years now. I haven’t tried any other colors because this one is perfect. I have a fair, medium skin tone with yellow undertones, and it has a very warming effect on my face. A nice glow.”

BUY: Glo Minerals Beauty Under-Eye Concealer

$32, Amazon