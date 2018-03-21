The Best Juicers on Amazon, According to Hyperenthusiastic Reviewers

This article is published through a partnership with New York Media’s Strategist. The partnership is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. Every editorial product is independently selected by New York Media. If you buy something through our links, Slate and New York Media may earn an affiliate commission.

To find the very best products that no human being would have the time to try, look to the best-reviewed (that’s four-to-five-star ratings and lots of ’em) products and choose the most convincing. You’ll find the best crowdsourced ideas whether you’re searching for comforters, bed sheets, or even Christmas trees. Below, the best centrifugal juicers, masticating and cold-press juicers, and citrus presses determined by the hard-nosed reviewers on Amazon. (Note that reviews have been edited for length and clarity.)

Best Almost-Commercial-Grade Centrifugal Juicer

4.5 stars, 2,189 reviews

“So the product we have here is a high-end, high-quality, and very well-built product. … Quality material used: stainless Steel and titanium teeth. I can get about 1 liter or roughly 35 ounces from 3 medium carrots, 4 medium stalks of celery, 2 medium Granny Smith apples, and a large tomato. The 3-inch feed tube (also the largest available with any noncommercial juicer) helps cut prep time. This is because you don’t have to cut up fruits or vegetables to fit in the feed tube. I have tossed whole apples in with no issues. Because we can put whole apples in, the 1,000-watt motor paired with titanium blades and spinning up to 13,000 RPM can juice anything with ease. … I couldn’t be more happy with this product.”

BUY: Breville 800JEXL Juice Fountain Elite 1,000-Watt Juice Extractor

$260, Amazon

Best Centrifugal Juicer For Less Than $250

4.4 stars, 5,007 reviews

“I have used two other juicers, and this one outshines them both (and I suspect most/all others). It is easy to use, allowing for larger pieces to be juiced at one time, and [has] slow and fast speeds to deal with the hardness/texture of what you are juicing. … Also this juicer is the easiest to clean that I’ve used. Breaks down easily and cleans quickly. I really love this juicer and recommend it completely to my friends who are considering juicing. Don’t mess with other juicers, which will only turn you off to juicing.”

BUY: Breville JE98XL Juice Fountain Plus 850-Watt Juice Extractor

$120, Amazon

Best Centrifugal Juicer For Less Than $150

4.4 stars, 5,652 reviews

“This is a great juicer! It’s affordable, powerful, and easy to clean! It juices leafy greens really well, and we all know how tricky that can be with other, not-so-good juicers. I like it because it is compact but in no way loses its power or performance based on its smaller size. I use this juicer for my wife and I, and it’s perfect for the two of us. The only potential problem we may have is if you want to juice for more than two people, because you would have to stop and dump out the pulp container—but it’s not a problem if you’re using this juicer for one or two people!”

BUY: Breville BJE200XL Compact Juice Fountain 700-Watt Juice Extractor

$100, Amazon

Best Centrifugal Juicer For Less Than $75

4.1 stars, 3,483 reviews

“Wanted a juicer without forking out loads of cash. This one works very, very well. It takes minutes to have fresh juice. The only con is that if you juice too much at one time, or really pulpy things like celery, it can get clogged, but it is easy to disassemble. Cleaning is easy if you know what you’re doing. Don’t just throw it in the dishwasher because the particles will get hardened to it. Take a few moments to rinse, then throw it in the dishwasher—it will save you a lot of trouble. Would recommend this to anyone!”

BUY: Hamilton Beach 67650A Big Mouth Pro Juice Extractor

$68, Amazon

Best Commercial-Grade Masticating, Cold-Press Juicer

4.6 stars, 1,605 reviews

“LOVE my juicer! Lots of power, excellent grinding/squeezing/juicing capabilities. The pulp comes out pretty dry (in my opinion). Citrus fruit? No problem! I use it EVERY morning for fresh grapefruit juice—YUM! Spinach, carrot and other veggies? No problem! Best yield I’ve EVER seen! Setup and cleanup are a breeze! Wash the parts off with some running water and take the provided brush to the strainer piece and in less than a minute you’re done! I never put it away, I literally use it EVERY day! LOVE IT! I’ve recommended it already to all my friends—so here’s to recommending it to you!”

BUY: Omega J8004 Nutrition Center Commercial Masticating Juicer, White

$221, Amazon

Best Vertical Masticating Cold-Press Juicer

4.5 stars, 242 reviews

“This juicer exceeds the biggest centrifugal juicer I’ve tried. It has a blade halfway down the feed chute that will chop an apple in half, and the chute is so tall that you can drop full-size celery stalks and carrots in and they generally self-feed. Another solved issue is pulp buildup. There is a silicone scraper that rotates counter to the screen and keeps it constantly scraped clean. So things don’t back up or clog … Overall, this is a huge upgrade on any juicer I have tried in the past, including two masticating juicers that I was mostly happy with. I love that I don’t have to chop everything up tiny and make a big mess. It is so much easier to juice without having to chop, feed each individual piece in, and use the pusher. It’s just so much more efficient, and is still highly effective. Juice tastes great, and I can see myself juicing more now that I don’t have to do so much chopping first.”

BUY: SKG Wide Chute Anti-Oxidation Slow Masticating Juicer

$300, Amazon

Best Masticating Cold-Press Juicer For Less Than $150

4.6 stars, 395 reviews

“I don’t often write reviews, but I felt inspired by this product. I already had a top-of-the-line centrifugal juicer but was unhappy about the wasted juice. This masticating juicer gets all of the juice from fruit and vegetables. I have put just about every kind of vegetable and fruit through it, and it had no difficulty processing them. It appears to be well-made and it is easy to clean. It is also reasonably priced. If you want a juicer, you should consider this one.”

BUY: Nutrihome Masticating Juicer

$110, Amazon

Best Electric Citrus Press With Handle

4.4 stars, 622 reviews

“The price scared me at first, but after reading all the fantastic reviews and finally breaking my small, pathetic juicer, I gave in and bought this thing. It is by far the best appliance I have. Easy to use: Ten minutes after I got it, I was making orange juice. It cleans up easily. All I do is take the parts—three of them—rinse them, and sit out to dry. There are two filters: one for high pulp, one for low. It is easy to switch between them. The spout closes, so if you are still juicing, but your cup or container is full, you just close the spout, keep juicing, put another cup underneath and open the spout. WAHOO! The large grapefruits take five seconds to juice completely. The oranges and lemons take about four seconds. You don’t have to push on the press handle very hard at all. This is the best juicer EVER!”

BUY: Breville 800CPXL Die-Cast Stainless Steel Motorized Citrus Press

$180, Amazon

Best Electric Citrus Juicer With Pulp Control For Less Than $25

4.3 stars, 2,113 reviews

“I’m an acid freak! Acid freak as per lemons and limes!!! This is a wonderful juicer for me because I use lemons and limes frequently. I used to have a hand squeezer that never really got all the juice. This juicer cleans the inside of the lemon or lime, and also goes in different directions to make sure the juice is extracted. You are able to adjust the juicer for the level of pulp you would like in the juice. It is extremely easy to clean. I just rinse well and move on! The price is right and you will love it and the convenience it brings.”

BUY: Cuisinart CCJ-500 Pulp Control Citrus Juicer, Brushed Stainless

$25, Amazon

Best Manual Citrus Juicer

4.8 stars, 2,330 reviews

“How can I explain that a kitchen tool makes me happy? This squeezer, from its cheery colors, to its efficient performance to its easy cleaning makes it easy to use fresh lemon and lime juice in recipes. Good-bye reconstituted juices and half-used bottles in the refrigerator. This is my new go-to gift for my friends who like to cook.”

BUY: Zulay Premium Quality Metal Lemon Lime Squeezer

$16, Amazon