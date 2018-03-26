The Best Clothes Steamers on Amazon, According to Hyperenthusiastic Reviewers

Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

This article is published through a partnership with New York Media’s Strategist. The partnership is designed to surface the most useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape. We update links when possible, but note that deals can expire and all prices are subject to change. Every editorial product is independently selected by New York Media. If you buy something through our links, Slate and New York Media may earn an affiliate commission.

To find the very best products that no human being would have the time to try, look to the best-reviewed (that’s four-to-five-star ratings and lots of ’em) products and choose the most convincing. You’ll find the best crowdsourced ideas whether you’re searching for comforters, bed sheets, or even Christmas trees. Below, the best clothes steamers determined by the hard-nosed reviewers on Amazon. (Note that reviews have been edited for length and clarity.)

Best Handheld Steamer For Clothes

4.5 stars, 360 reviews

“Great value, wonderful steamer. I especially like the option of locking the steamer in the on position while in use and the auto shut-off feature. Lightweight, extra-long power cord, and very easy to use. Compact enough to travel with yet good enough to use every day. Love it!”

BUY: Beautural 1200W Handheld Garment Steamer

$25, Amazon

Best Handheld Garment Steamer With Continuous Steam

4.2 stars, 198 reviews

“I bought this steamer to replace a smaller steamer that I bought last month. I like the fact that this steamer has a 260 milliliter-large capacity, so I don’t have to refill water every 10 minutes like the smaller one does, although it will be a little heavier than the smaller model when filled with water. I’ve used this steamer a couple times, and I think this steamer works very well for light wrinkles. It also warms up water pretty quickly.”

BUY: Anbanglin Travel Clothes Steamer

$33, Amazon

Best Portable Garment Steamer

4.8 stars, 1,016 reviews

“This little steamer is great! Doesn’t take up much room in your suitcase yet puts out some major steam to get the wrinkles out. The only thing I didn’t like is that it doesn’t have a shut-off button or a button to push while steaming your clothing, so the steam just keeps pouring out until you unplug it. I just make sure I am ready to use it as soon as I plug it in, and then unplug when I finish. Heats up super-fast.”

BUY: Lemontec Portable Travel Garment Steamer

$26, Amazon

Best Mini-Steamer For Clothes

4.4 stars, 539 reviews

“There is nothing more space-saving than this little steamer, especially when it comes to removing wrinkles in a small space where I live. It’s perfect for traveling and is powerful enough to actually get the job done. The instructions say to wait two minutes for the steam to start up, but it usually takes less time than that. It’s very easy to use. You just turn it on and wait for the steam to come out. I don’t think anyone can go wrong with this item. Good for a traveler or a college kid who is low on space, especially busy parents on the go. It’s compact, heats up fast, efficient, and gets every wrinkle out. My husband never irons, but since I purchased this steamer, he now loves to steam his own clothes, so it’s a win-win situation for me.”

BUY: Steamer for Clothes Mini

$40, Amazon

Best Ironing Steamer

4.4 stars, 156 reviews

“Easy to use, lightweight, portable. Takes less than a minute to warm up. Once it’s ready, the water boils really hard, and a lot of steam comes out. The brush is very useful, as it helps straighten the fabric. The result is visible after a few passes. It can only be used vertically, though. I found the fastest and easiest way is to hang the clothes up on something, like the closet door, so you can push the steamer on the clothes just like using the iron on an ironing board. But it also works on the clothes just hanging in the air. Great little tool that saves me time and effort without breaking out the ironing board.”

BUY: Portable Garment Steamer

$24, Amazon

Best Multipurpose Fabric Steamer

4.2 stars, 344 reviews

“I bought this steamer on the recommendation of my wedding-dress designer. Since I was traveling for the wedding, I’d either have to find a local cleaner I trusted, or steam the dress myself on arrival. Given the risks, I decided to buy this ahead of time and try it out on the silk curtains in my living room. Since then, I’ve used it not only on the curtains and dress, but blouses, cotton shirts, slacks, skirts—you name it. It gets hot very quickly and has a decent-size reservoir. The long cord meant I was able to finish an entire room of curtains (six 50-inch panels) without finding a new outlet midway. The various covers make this steamer very versatile, giving the right amount of steam for everything from silk tanks to a wool tuxedo … Highly recommended for most any household use, although it’s pretty large for travel. Not worth the luggage space in my opinion unless you have, say, a wedding dress to steam when you get to your destination.”

BUY: Shark Press and Refresh Portable Garment Steamer

$67, Amazon

Best Conair Clothes Steamer

4.0 stars, 356 reviews

“We use this in the bathroom of our photography studio to steam clothing and it packs a ton of punch for such a small unit. The best feature is the ‘pause’ function on the rocker switch. I’ve been scalded by steam before, so the ability to turn off the steam and move the unit around is invaluable!”

BUY: Conair Ultimate Garment Steamer, Gray/Black

$40, Amazon

Best Urpower Garment Steamer

4.1 stars, 3,949 reviews

“Love this garment steamer! Used it to steam a very expensive dress and also an inexpensive T-shirt, it worked great on both. Super easy to maneuver and is ready to use almost instantly. I highly recommend this product.”

BUY: Urpower Garment Steamer

$20, Amazon

Best Two-in-One Garment Steamer

4.1 stars, 301 reviews

“So far I’ve used this on pattern paper and several different types of fabric. It has a nice weight that you can allow to do most of the work for you, and it has a wonderful grip. It is fairly easy to fill the tank, and if you use a three-quarter-cup measure to do it, you’ll be just under max; the tank is just over six ounces. It glides beautifully over my fabric, though I had to be a little careful with the paper, since this iron is fairly well-weighted. It has both a spray button and a steam button, and a simple switch between dry, some steam, and lots of steam. The retractable cord is a wonderful thing and works very well. Blessed thing to have when there are curious animals that like to chew on cords or anything string-like. Makes for neat storage, too! Heats quickly, and reheats quickly if it has shut itself off. It gives you 10 minutes if it is in the upright position, so that is plenty fine. I love this iron!”

BUY: Panasonic NI-FS900 2-in-1 Garment Steamer

$130, Amazon

Best Heavy-Duty Home Garment Steamer

4.4 stars, 1,599 reviews

“I once purchased a small handheld travel steamer. It was garbage. I thought perhaps all steamers were garbage. I should have skipped the travel steamer and gone right for the real deal. This thing is so much quicker than ironing. I love, love, love it. Works great for delicate women’s hand-wash shirts that are ridiculously difficult to iron. I no longer have to dry-clean some of my shirts—I hand-wash and use this steamer. Also, really works fast and perfect for men’s non-iron dress shirts. I can’t believe I waited so long to purchase this. Do not hesitate. It rocks. I purchased the metal steam head. Would do that again for sure. This steamer is perfect for people who hate to iron but have to look moderately professional and can’t wear wrinkled clothes to work.”

BUY: J-2000M Jiffy Garment Steamer With Metal Steam Head, 120 Volt

$196, Amazon

Best Garment Steamer With Press Hanger

4.0 stars, 1,083 reviews

“I have always hated ironing! This is a joy to use. It is my favorite household appliance. It makes all of my clothes look like they did when they were brand-new, especially on casual items like T-shirts that I would never put the time into ironing. It is fast and easy to use. The press-and-roll feature provides support so you can actually ‘press’ the wrinkles and put a crease into your pants. I bought it when my son got married. The bridesmaids ordered chiffon dresses that arrived in an extreme wrinkled state. I used the Rowenta on them, and the wrinkles in the fragile chiffon fabric vanished like magic. I love this product!”

BUY: Rowenta IS6300 Master Valet Full Size Garment and Fabric Steamer With Roll and Press Support

$124, Amazon