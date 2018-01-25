Photo illustration by Slate.

Early on Wednesday afternoon, for reasons that are hard to explain, Slate snapped in half like… well, like a thin, grain-based food. We’ve had heated internal debates before—about, for example, the relative hotness of Emmanuel Macron and Justin Trudeau—but we have never argued quite like this. At the heart of our fierce battle was an eternal question: Wheat Thins vs. Triscuits?

The conversation spread like a cold in the viral microclimate of a poorly ventilated preschool: Before long, we learned, the New York Times was having the same argument.

if you work at NYT please come to our slack where we are now also voting on thishttps://t.co/BGy0QxYunT — erin mccann | han shot first (@mccanner) January 24, 2018

The Gray Lady’s staff, I am reliably told, came down on the side of Wheat Thins, as did the official Twitter accounts of Retro Report and Ars Technica editor Annalee Newitz:

For the record. Retro Report is Team Wheat Thins. https://t.co/1JclDxfXZ5 — Retro Report (@RetroReport) January 24, 2018

team wheat thins. triscuits are wheaties without the milk to make them palatable — Annalee Newitz (@Annaleen) January 24, 2018

As the afternoon wore on, even the staff of EMILY’s List joined in:

And now you've completely shut down the EMILY's List Slack. https://t.co/SBhnJrWkU0 — Alyssa Franke (@AlyssaFranke) January 24, 2018

For a brief moment, everyone was ready to argue about the same dumb thing as we girded ourselves for battle.

watch, this is going to shut down ALL the media slacks — Amanda Katz (@katzish) January 24, 2018

Here and there decisive sallies rattled the partisans of one side or another, but most battles seemed destined to come to, uh, a stalemate. When Slate posted a poll to Twitter, readers were divided.

Screenshot from Jan. 24 by Slate staff member with vote redacted for objectivity, but honestly I only eat Triscuits to not feel guilty about eating a block of cheese with nothing but my bare hands. Slate

There are some, of course, who suggest that either option is acceptable. They are, I would argue, the Triscuits of people. But here’s the thing: I may not agree with you if you like garbage crackers, but I respect your passion because I share it.

All of this over crackers! Crackers, a food designed, at best, to be a vehicle for other, more delicious foods. The great Wheat Thins vs. Triscuits conflict isn’t exactly new. Bodybuilders and nutrition fanatics have parsed their relative merits in minute detail. At times, astute observers have weighed in for one side or the other, as Silvia Killingsworth once did. The question isn’t new, but neither has it been resolved. So what is it, exactly, about the Cracker Wars that makes this topic so irresistible to debate?

There’s something almost blissful about the total meaninglessness of the Wheat Thins vs. Triscuits dispute. It is simply impossible to extrapolate anything about one’s tastes or personality from which cracker they prefer. If you are Team Macron in the Trudeau vs. Macron Divide, one might reasonably infer some ideas about, say, your Francophilia or penchant for men of diminutive statures. Not so with Wheat Thins or Triscuits. Especially at a moment when our country is genuinely divided—and sure, maybe also particularly in an industry where people are obliged to reckon with that division every day—the Cracker Wars come to us like a miraculous artifact from those days when every morning didn’t seem to bring a new international crisis, every evening a shocking news dump. This is an argument that we can have just because it’s sometimes fun to fight about something that has absolutely no meaningful consequences at all. Crackers—even those that are sugary and those loaded with salt—are bland by nature. This is why we eat them. And also, perhaps, why it’s a pleasure to bicker over biscuits right now.

One more thing You depend on Slate for sharp, distinctive coverage of the latest developments in politics and culture. Now we need to ask for your support. Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help. If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future. Join Slate Plus