30 Valentine’s Day Gifts For Less Than $25

Sure, candy and flowers—even a cuddly teddy bear—may feel more routine for Valentine’s Day, but if you’re shopping for a more personal Valentine’s Day gift to go the extra mile, there are many affordable ideas on Amazon that won’t set you back more than $25. Below, we sought out the best cheap gifts for a range of valentines—from the fussy eater to the guy with a dedicated beard routine.
For the Valentine You Just Started Seeing
Well-packaged and sensible enough that no one would judge you for not choosing something more personal.
BUY: Herbivore Botanicals Pink Clay
$15, Amazon
For the Valentine Who’s Working on an Instagram Persona
An odd looking tripod that comes highly recommended as a travel accessory for its quick setup and foldable body.
BUY: Joba Gorillapod Original
$20, Amazon
For the Valentine Who’s Obsessed With Gummies
Junk food gummies are guaranteed to be more satisfying than your traditional box of chocolates, with mini fries and pizzas to round out someone’s cravings.
BUY: Gummy School Lunch Bag
$6, Amazon
For the Valentine Who Hasn’t Gotten Over Millennial Pink
A fetching accessory for a window sill or shelf.
BUY: Chive Ceramic Dish Planter
$25, Amazon
For the Valentine Whose Vanity Could Use Some Organization
This Umbra organizer looks a lot more expensive than it actually is, and might help control the clutter of odds and ends that’s been building up on a counter top.
BUY: Umbra Poise Tiered Accessory Holder
$25, Amazon
For the Valentine Who’s Always Doodling
Now your beau can scribble with a sleek gold pen that’s well-suited for calligraphy and fancy renderings—pair it with this pen nib holder, and you’ll just spend a hair over $25.
BUY: Zebra Comic Pen Nib
$20, Amazon
For the Valentine You’re Dropping Hints On
Not exactly sex dust, but it still has aphrodisiac potential with its sandalwood, ginger, and cedar scent.
BUY: Plant Get It On Body Wash
$20, Amazon
For the Valentine You Go Camping With
More ambient lighting for a camping trip upstate than your average flashlight can give you, powered by solar energy so you don’t have to hassle with batteries.
BUY: Solight Solar Helix Lamp
$25, Amazon
For the Valentine Who Smokes (or Just Has Clutter)
One of our favorite design-y ash trays that happens to be an especially spot-on gift for Valentine’s Day.
BUY: Loghot Creative Ceramic Ash Tray
$13, Amazon
For the Person Who Never Says ‘No’ to a Tub of Ice Cream
Just affordable enough that you can buy a pair for the two of you.
BUY: Alessi Big Love Spoon
$10, Amazon
For the Valentine You Just Bought a Puppy With
Made of strong, durable leather that it’s less likely to chew through or tug from your hands.
BUY: Training Leash
$20, Amazon
For the Valentine Who’s a Total Clean Freak
A gentle ribbing at the person who’s borderline compulsive about cleaning the crumbs and dust off the counters, in the form of an adorable hedgehog cleaning brush.
BUY: Bürstenhaus Redecker Hedgehog Table Brush
$16, Amazon
For the Valentine Who Collects Stacking Rings
Cute ring holders that you can also get in the shape of a cat, a rabbit, elephant, reindeer, or rooster.
BUY: Umbra Ring Holder
$16, Amazon
For the Valentine Whose Beard Gets Out of Control Sometimes
A stainless steel comb that’s slim enough to fit in a wallet, and can even be personalized with a name.
BUY: Personalized Custom Wallet Comb
$20, Amazon
For the Valentine Who’s Always Misplacing Keys
A sleek Kikkerland key ring that you can pin to the outside of your bag like a chic carabiner, so you never have to fumble for your keys again.
BUY: Kikkerland Safety Pin Key Ring
$10, Amazon
For the Valentine Who Always Knows About the Latest Drops
Rodrigo Corral’s gorgeous photo book centered on the world of sneakers would make a must-have coffee-table book for any sneaker fanatic.
For the Valentine Who’s Always Misplacing Keys, Part Two
Go one step further by gifting the very helpful Tile Mate, which can sync up to a phone to help locate exactly where a pair of keys have landed up.
BUY: Tile Mate Key Finder
$20, Amazon
For the Valentine Who Loves Music, But Lacks Counter Space
This portable Bluetooth speaker gets rave reviews for its sound quality, despite its small size and affordable price.
BUY: Anker SoundCore Bluetooth Speaker
$21, Amazon
For the Valentine Who You’re Orchestrating Breakfast in Bed For
Get the presentation right with a sleek wooden tray that can fold up when it’s not in use.
BUY: Winsome Wood Benito Tray
$21, Amazon
For the Valentine Who’s a Surrealist
A reading tote that’s also an homage to Franz Kafka.
BUY: Out of Print Franz Kafka Tote
$18, Amazon
For the Valentine Who’s Still Complaining About the Dry Air
This humidifier is USB-operated so you can even bring it to work and hook it up to a monitor.
BUY: NexGadget USB Travel Humidifier
$20, Amazon
For the Valentine Who Queued Up to Get a Copy of Swing Time
The latest from Zadie Smith, a collection of essays including previously unpublished work and favorites like “Joy” and “Find Your Beach.”
BUY: Feel Free: Essays
$18, Amazon
For the Valentine Who’s a Skin-Care Fanatic
Introduce your better half to the wonders of this skin perfecting snail mucin essence, or top up their supply.
BUY: Cosrx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence
$16, Amazon
For the Valentine Who’s Obsessed With Sweetgreen
An artist-inspired, compulsively flippable cookbook that delves into the varied, leafy green world of salads.
BUY: Salad for President: A Cookbook Inspired By Artists
$21, Amazon
For the Valentine Who Can’t Live Without Lattes
Help them avoid coffee-shop splurges with an at-home milk frother.
BUY: Bodum Milk Frother
$20, Amazon
For the Valentine Who Loves Playing Hostess
An easy way to make sure your wine’s chilled in time for dinner.
BUY: Corkcicle ‘Pour and Chill’ Black Stem
$13, Amazon
For the Valentine You’re Traveling With Soon
So you’re never stranded without a charge: this four-in-one adapter is well-suited for international travel.
BUY: Flight 001 4-in-1 Adaptor
$21, Amazon
For the Valentine Who’s Always Stealing Yours
A grapefruit-scented cleanser that will smell extra refreshing early in the morning.
BUY: Malin + Goetz Travel Cleanser
$10, Amazon
For the Valentine Who You’re Still Stumped On
Delphonic’s Quitterie pouches are always crowd-pleasers for their simplistic, attractive design—they’re made in Japan and look far more expensive than their cheap price point. Smaller ones could make good pencil pouches, while a larger size could fit a Kindle or iPad.
BUY: Delfonics Quitterie Multifunctional Pouch Size M Greige
$22, Amazon
For the Valentine Who Loves to Bake
Don’t just serve, saw, with this cheeky cake knife that looks like it could be dangerous.
BUY: Fred Table Cake and Salad Saw
$11, Amazon
