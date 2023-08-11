For die-hards, no horror movie can be too scary. But for you, a wimp, the wrong one can leave you miserable. Never fear, scaredies, because Slate’s Scaredy Scale is here to help. We’ve put together a highly scientific and mostly spoiler-free system for rating new horror movies, comparing them with classics along a 10-point scale. And because not everyone is scared by the same things—some viewers can’t stand jump scares, while others are haunted by more psychological terrors or can’t stomach arterial spurts—it breaks down each movie’s scares across three criteria: suspense, spookiness, and gore.

This time we’re talking Talk to Me, A24’s latest horror flick, which has already scored the studio’s biggest opening since Hereditary, almost universally positive reviews, and a planned sequel. The movie, which marks the feature-length debut of twin Australian YouTubers Danny and Michael Philippou, follows a group of Aussie teens who become obsessed with a party game in which they commune with, and temporarily become possessed by, the dead. Unsurprisingly, this doesn’t end particularly well when one teen, Mia (Sophie Wilde), who is still in the throes of grief from her mother’s passing three years prior, takes it too far. But just how far is “too far”? How many jump scares until we hang up the metaphysical ghost phone? And is Peter Jackson on to something when he calls this indie “the best, most intense, horror movie I’ve enjoyed in years”? Let the games begin.

Contrary to its title, Talk to Me is more focused on jump scares than long passages of dialogue. Even the sound design is relentless, sometimes cranking the volume so that even mundane noises like the slamming of a door get a rise out of you. Most of the movie is quite predictable, so there isn’t much suspense of the “what’s gonna happen?!” variety. Still, most of the jump scares land, and when the movie does manage to subvert your expectations, the twists are really good. (The cold open is particularly arresting.) If you, like me, are prone to being startled, it will be a ride. My advice? Don’t get the popcorn unless you’re ready for it to be on the floor.

Given that Talk to Me is a movie about ghosts, it might surprise you how grisly it gets. Those used to the bloodless, Paranormal Activity vision of the dead should be prepared for these spirits to not look like generic translucent ghouls, but rather the way their human bodies looked when they died: mangled, bloated, crushed. There’s also quite a bit of physical harm and mutilation, like, oh, you know, a character trying to take out their own eye. Additionally, Talk to Me features some scenes that are gross in a more sexually uncomfortable way, like when a ghost possesses a character and has her suck the feet of her sleeping friend, or when another makes a boy hilariously and disgustingly make out with a particularly horny dog. The squeamish should consider watching at home with the fast-forward button at the ready.

Obviously everyone’s mileage varies here, but after all is said and done, I didn’t find Talk to Me to be akin to the deeply unsettling experience that is The Shining or a fellow A24 horror hit like Midsommar. Truth be told, all of this movie could be chalked up to bad decision-making. So, it stands to reason: Well, if I don’t grab a creepy-ass ceramic hand and tell a ghost, “I let you in,” I should be OK. The movie is terrifying in the moment, but after the credits roll, it doesn’t leave much of a mark. The spookiest aspect of the movie is its more grounded message about grief, as we watch the main character—who desperately needs help as she mourns the loss of her mother but can’t find a way to tell anyone—allow herself to fall into the spirit world. If she wasn’t among a group of thrill-seeking friends obsessed with the occult, this point may have hit closer to home.

Though the plot of the movie has moments of true originality, it mostly follows the classic “fuck around and find out” storyline familiar from other movies about teens messing around with the supernatural. This makes it easy to distance yourself from the movie because you, I hope, would simply never do that. (If you were tinkering with the idea, let this movie be a lesson, but also maybe reevaluate some things.) To the extent that the movie is an effective cautionary tale, it’s more about the importance of “talking to” not the dead, but a good therapist. It’s not hard to bear the ghosts as much as it is the fact that the immense amount of destruction and harm Mia leaves in her wake could have all been avoided. With that being said, Talk to Me uses all of the usual horror conventions pretty well, leaving you with tense shoulders and hands over your eyes for the majority of those 95 minutes. You’ve been warned.