Suits is having a moment.

Four years after the legal procedural aired its final episode on USA Network—and at least eight years after it stopped being good—the series is breaking records on Netflix, where eight of the show’s nine seasons started streaming this summer. Apparently, subscribers spent more than 3.14 billion minutes with Suits’ lighthearted legal shenanigans during the last week of June, making it Netflix’s most-watched series that was acquired from another network.

The Washington Post recently offered a number of possible explanations for Suits’ slow-burn ratings success, just one of which is the presence of recently fired podcast host Meghan Markle. I’ll spare you any other theories. Of course people are sampling the show to get a sense of the Duchess of Sussex’s acting chops. After all, more than 1.43 million people bought her 38-year-old husband’s memoir the day it was published; I think we can stipulate that there’s sizable public interest in that family.

So, where should the uninitiated get started with Suits? If you’re trying to ascertain whether this is the show for you, “Zane vs. Zane,” the 13th episode in Season 2, is tailor-made for the job. Markle is great as Rachel Zane, a young woman whose test anxiety has kept her stuck in a paralegal role she’s ready to move on from. The episode also shows off the show’s many other strengths: the talented ensemble cast, the zippy writing, the gorgeous costuming, and the genius of its central conceit (more on that below).

Advertisement

The episode begins with Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) and Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht), a skinny twentysomething in a cheap suit and a more mature guy in a beautifully tailored Tom Ford three-piece, respectively, engaging in some spirited banter as they play a game of trash-can basketball. Soon enough, we meet the other players in an office that seems to be fueled by competition—with one another as much as with the lawyers they face off against. There’s Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres), the firm’s poised and perspicacious managing partner; Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman), the quirky oddball who provides comic relief; and Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty), Harvey’s all-knowing assistant.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related From Slate How the Costume Designer for Suits Tells Stories Using Just the Right Attire Read More

Like every procedural since the dawn of TV time, Suits has to balance ongoing “serialized” plotlines with the “episodic” demands of a case of the week. The show’s long-running story arcs involve secrets (unlike every other associate ever hired at the firm, Mike didn’t graduate from Harvard Law; in fact—oh, no!—he didn’t even go to law school), sex (Mike and Rachel have feelings for each other), interoffice drama, and rivalries with other firms. A standard procedural—your Law & Order or NCIS—devotes at least 95 percent of each episode’s running time to the story of the week. On Suits, the average breakdown was approximately 30 percent case of the week, 30 percent soapy fluff about the fate of the law firm, and 40 percent banter. Some of that banter took the form of quality career counseling disguised as comic quips—Harvey’s mentorship of Mike and Donna’s mentorship of Rachel should be required viewing for college graduates about to start their first jobs. The rest was revenge-of-the-nerds fantasy put-downs and fast-paced small talk on the level of Amy Sherman-Palladino.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Suits could shortchange the episodic elements while still producing satisfying stories because it employed a perfect plot device: Mike’s photographic memory. In almost every episode, after reading through a contract or, as was the case in “Zane vs. Zane,” studying boxes of disclosure material, he would successfully identify the case’s fatal flaw. Harvey would then use Mike’s discovery to demolish opposing counsel.

When Suits first aired, it was part of a summertime lineup on the USA Network in which every show featured a central character with a (literally) incredible gift: White Collar had a reformed art thief’s ability to outscam any scammer; Covert Affairs featured a CIA operative with fluency in an unfeasible range of languages; in Royal Pains, a Hamptons concierge doctor combined the diagnostic abilities of House and the MacGyvering skills of, well, MacGyver. On USA, Mike’s magic memory was just another gimmick; on Netflix, it’s a godsend, bringing the Next Episode–smashing urgency of a soap opera to a legal drama. No wonder the people can’t get enough of it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

All these traits are on display in “Zane vs. Zane.” It’s 43 sunny, funny minutes of beautifully dressed smart people fighting for justice. But as a special treat for those who have any interest whatsoever in Meghan Markle, the episode also features a funky bit of foreshadowing. While enjoying a birthday lunch with her dad, Robert Zane (Wendell Pierce), a name partner at a rival law firm, Rachel explains why she hasn’t told her co-workers that they’re related. The words Markle utters could also have been spoken by the guy she ended up marrying in real life: “People treat me differently when they find out you’re my dad.”