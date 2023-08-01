Movies

The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, Max, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in August

By
A collage in the usual style, except in place of four stills from four different movies, it just shows four stills from Paddington.
Paddington, Paddington, Paddington, and Paddington are just a few of the great movies coming to streaming this month. Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by StudioCanal.

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to services like Netflix, Max, Prime Video, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Aug. 1 unless otherwise specified.)

Netflix

Young brunette with bangs, glasses, and braces, wearing a colorful poncho that says Guadalajara, stands in front of a check-in desk in a very chic, all-white waiting room.
Ugly Betty. ABC

Must Watch
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Paddington (Aug. 15)

Advertisement

Good Watch
Coming to America 
Lost in Translation 
The Big Short (Aug. 23)

Binge Watch
Pawn Stars Season 14
Ugly Betty Seasons 1–4

Not As Dumb As It Sounds Watch 
Sausage Party (Aug. 23)

Family Watch
Bee Movie 
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2 
Despicable Me 
Despicable Me 2 
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted 
The Wiggles: Ready, Steady, Wiggle Season 4 (Aug. 14)

*Vin Diesel Voice* “FAMILY” Watch
The Fast and the Furious (2001)
2 Fast 2 Furious 
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift 
Fast & Furious (2009)
Fast Five

Nostalgia Watch
It’s Complicated 

Advertisement

Same Movie, Different Font Watch 
Friends With Benefits 
No Strings Attached 

If You’re Bored
Eat Pray Love 
Just Go With It 
Poms 
Terminator Genisys
Ancient Aliens Season 5 (Aug. 15)
Ballers Seasons 1–5 (Aug. 15)

Advertisement

Netflix Programming
Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child
Mark Cavendish: Never Enough (Aug. 2)
Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food (Aug. 2)
Soulcatcher (Aug. 2)
Head to Head (Aug. 3)
Heartstopper Season 2 (Aug. 3)
The Last Hours of Mario Biondo (Aug. 3)
The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Part 2 (Aug. 3)
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (Aug. 3)
The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge (Aug. 4)
Fatal Seduction Volume 2 (Aug. 4)
Gabby’s Dollhouse Season 8 (Aug. 7)
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2 (Aug. 8)
Untold: Johnny Football (Aug. 8)
Zombieverse (Aug. 8)
Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop (Aug. 9)
Marry My Dead Body (Aug. 10)
Mech Cadets (Aug. 10)
Painkiller (Aug. 10)
Down for Love (Aug. 11)
Heart of Stone (Aug. 11)
Behind Your Touch (Aug. 12)
Untold: Hall of Shame (Aug. 15)
At Home With the Furys (Aug. 16)
The Chosen One (Aug. 16)
Depp v. Heard (Aug. 16)
My Dad the Bounty Hunter Season 2 (Aug. 17)
The Upshaws Part 4 (Aug. 17)
10 Days of a Bad Man (Aug. 18)
Love, Sex and 30 Candles (Aug. 18)
Mask Girl (Aug. 18)
The Monkey King (Aug. 18)
Lighthouse (Aug. 22)
Untold: Swamp Kings (Aug. 22)
Destined With You (Aug. 23)
Squared Love Everlasting (Aug. 23)
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 2  (Aug. 23)
Baki Hanma Season 2 Part 2 (Aug. 24)
Ragnarok Season 3 (Aug. 24)
Who Is Erin Carter? (Aug. 24)
Killer Book Club (Aug. 25)
You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah (Aug. 25)
Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones (Aug. 30)
Choose Love (Aug. 31)
Karate Sheep Season 2 (Aug. 31)
One Piece (Aug. 31)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Premieres
Jagun Jagun (Aug. 10)

Specials
Jared Freid: 37 and Single (Aug. 15)

(HBO) Max

In a snowy field, a female police officer, wearing a winter uniform, kneels over the body of another police officer lying on the ground while looking off screen to something or someone else.
Fargo. Gramercy Pictures
Advertisement

Must Watch
Before Midnight
Fargo 
I Am Not Your Negro 
The Iron Giant 
Avatar (Aug. 17)

Good Watch
American Gangster 
Animal Kingdom 
The Assistant (2020) 
The Bourne Ultimatum 
Client 9: The Rise and Fall of Eliot Spitzer
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes  
The Dirty Dozen 
F/X (1986) 
The Getaway (1972) 
The Good Lie 
The Goodbye Girl (1977) 
The Illusionist (2010) 
Infinitely Polar Bear 
Inside Job (2010) 
Leaving Las Vegas 
Love Is Strange 
Maggie’s Plan 
My Scientology Movie 
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! 
Night Catches Us 
Night Moves (1975) 
A Royal Affair
Searching for Sugar Man 
Stage Fright 
Stan & Ollie 
Star 80 
Take Shelter 
This Is Elvis 

Advertisement

Binge Watch
Evil Lives Here Season 14 (Aug. 6)
Signs of a Psychopath Season 6 (Aug. 14)

Advertisement

Family Watch
Agent Cody Banks 
Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London 
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 
The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep 
Vlad & Niki Season 2B (Aug. 3)
Bugs Bunny Builders Season 1F (Aug. 8)
We Baby Bears Season 2B (Aug. 27)
Bugs Bunny Builders: Hard Hat Time Season 1C (Aug. 29)

Advertisement

Nostalgia Watch
Miss Congeniality 
The Prince & Me 
Spaceballs 
Twister 

Problematic Watch 
Annie Hall 

Mortal Kombat!” Watch 
Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms 

Right Before You Go to Bed Watch 
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) 
A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010) 
A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge 
A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors 
A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master 
A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child 
Wes Craven’s New Nightmare 

Advertisement

Heist Watch
Ocean’s Eight
Ocean’s Twelve
Ocean’s Thirteen
The Thomas Crown Affair (1968) 
The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)

If You’re Bored
The Age of Adaline 
The Amityville Horror (1979)
The Amityville Horror (2005)
Amsterdam 
Angel of Mine 
Antitrust 
Best Man Down 
Beyond the Reach 
Blown Away 
Body of Lies 
The Bronze 
Bulletproof Monk 
Chernobyl Diaries 
The Comedian (2016)
De-Lovely 
Deadfall 
Death Wish 2
Death Wish 3 
Death Wish 4: The Crackdown 
The Exception 
F/X 2: The Deadly Art of Illusion 
Fame (2009)
Flash of Genius 
The Fluffy Movie 
Good News (1947)
The Hollars 
A Hologram for the King 
The Hunted (2003)
Ice Station Zebra 
Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday 
Kill Your Darlings 
The Killer Elite (1975)  
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword 
Kingpin 
The Mean Season 
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous 
The Naked Gun 2 ½: The Smell of Fear 
Naked Gun 33 ⅓: The Final Insult 
The Omega Man 
Our Family Wedding 
Out of Time 
The Phantom 
Restless 
Ronin 
Rubber 
The Seagull 
Shattered (1991)
Soul Plane 
Spawn 
Stealing Harvard
They Died With Their Boots On  
Till The End of Time 
Torpedo Run 
Transcendence
Travels With My Aunt 
The Wash 
Whiteout 
Wild Wild West 
House Hunters Season 200 (Aug. 3)
House Hunters International Season 172 (Aug. 3)
Kim vs. Kanye: The Divorce (Aug. 7)
Contraband: Seized at the Border Season 1 (Aug. 9)
Doubling Down With the Derricos Season 4 (Aug. 9)
Get Hard (Aug. 9)
Belle Collective Season 2B (Aug. 12)
I Survived Bear Grylls Season 1 (Aug 12)
Forensic Files 2 Season 4A (Aug. 14)
House Hunters International Season Volume 8 Season 188 (Aug. 15)
American Masters: Sidney Poitier—One Bright Light (Aug. 18)
Why the Heck Did I Buy That House? Season 2 (Aug. 23)
Save My Skin Season 4 (Aug. 24)
Tracked Season 1 (Aug. 25)
Disappeared Season 11 (Aug. 27)
Design Down Under Season 1 (Aug. 30)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

HBO Original Programming
Khun Pan 3 (Aug. 4)
Ugliest House in America: Summer Road Trip Season 4 (Aug. 7)
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty Season 2 (Aug. 6)
Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the New York Jets (Aug. 8)
Cookie Monster’s Bakesale (Aug. 10)
Rap Sh!t Season 2 (Aug. 10)
Scent of Time (Aug. 15)
I Love You, and It Hurts (Te Quiero y Me Duele) Series (Aug. 17)
MarkKim + Chef Series (Aug. 18)
BS High (Aug. 23)
Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake Season 1 (Aug. 31)

Premieres
Big Sky Kitchen With Eduardo Garcia Season 2 (Aug. 6)
Worst Cooks in America: Love at First Bite Season 26 (Aug. 6)
90 Day: The Last Resort Season 1 (Aug. 15)
Good Bones Season 8 (Aug. 15)
What’s Wrong With That House? Season 1 (Aug. 15)
Battle of the Decades Season 1 (Aug. 16)
Time of Essence Season 1 (Aug. 18)
Disappeared: The Bradley Sisters (Aug. 20)
Sister Wives Season 18 (Aug. 20)
Bobby’s Triple Threat Season 2 (Aug. 22)
Bargain Block Season 3 (Aug. 24)

Advertisement

Specials
Stand Up to Cancer (Aug. 20)

Prime Video

In a cobblestoned medieval-looking courtyard, four people stand in a line looking ahead in fear, ready to attack. From left to right: a female druid, a male half-elf sorcerer, a male bard, and a female barbarian.
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Paramount Pictures
Advertisement

Must Watch
Amadeus (1984) 
When Harry Met Sally 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Good Watch
Behind the Sun 
City Slickers 
The Day of the Jackal 
Dirty Harry
Frost/Nixon 
Galaxy Quest 
Gonzo 
I Wish 
The Lincoln Lawyer 
Monster’s Ball 
A Shot in the Dark (1964) 
Traffic 
Bones and All (Aug. 9) 
Of an Age (Aug. 15) 
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (Aug. 25) 
Snowpiercer (2014) (Aug. 29) 
Women Talking (Aug. 29) 
Camino a Marte (Aug. 31) 
Honor Society (Aug. 31)

Amanda Bynes Watch
What a Girl Wants

Binge Watch
L.A. Law 
Matlock 

Family Watch
The Addams Family (2019) 
The Black Stallion (1979) 
Rio
Rio 2 
Road to El Dorado 

Nostalgia Watch
The Goonies 

Braddock Watch
Braddock: Missing in Action 3 
Missing in Action
Missing in Action 2

Gabagool Watch 
The Many Saints of Newark 

Advertisement

Jim Carrey Watch 
Me, Myself & Irene 
Yes Man 

Jigsaw Watch 
Saw
Saw 2
Saw 3
Saw 4
Saw 5
Saw 6 

Schrader Watch
American Gigolo (1980)

If You Want to Watch a Bear Do Cocaine
Cocaine Bear (Aug. 15)

If You’re Bored
3 Idiotas 
Cahill: U.S. Marshall 
Cantinflas (2014)
Charlie St. Cloud 
Chato’s Land 
City of Men (2008)
Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid 
Filth 
Hazlo Como Hombre 
Hollywood: The Great Stars 
I’m Still Here 
Killers 
Minuto para Ganar (Minute to Win It) Season 1
One for the Money 
Paranormal Activity 2 
Piñero 
Posse (1993)
Primate Season 2
The Punisher 
Punisher: War Zone 
Red 2 
Red Dawn (2012)
Rumor Has It 
Stealth 
Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine 
Support Your Local Sheriff! 
Swordfish 
Things to Do in Denver When You’re Dead 
Un Padre No Tan Padre 
Valentina’s Wedding 
Walking Tall: The Payback 
The Watch 
Ya Veremos 
2 Guns (Aug. 11)
Unseen (Aug. 18)
The Black Demon (Aug. 22)
Red (Aug. 25)
Champions (Aug. 29)
Volverte a ver (Aug. 31)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Amazon Originals 
The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart Series (Aug. 4)
Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey (Aug. 8) 
Red, White & Royal Blue (Aug. 11)
Harlan Coben’s Shelter Series (Aug. 18) 
New Bandits Series (Aug. 18) 
Thursday Night Football (Aug. 24) 
Wayne Shorter: Zero Gravity (2023) (Aug. 25)

Premieres
The Killing Vote Series (Aug. 10)

Hulu

In 18th century England, a young Black woman dressed in Georgian Era garb, looks ahead with a slight smile on her face, as she sits in an ornate drawing room next to a young white woman, also dressed in Georgian Era garb, who is looking at her with curiosity.
Belle. Searchlight Pictures
Advertisement

Good Watch
A Dangerous Method
Enemy of the State
Labyrinth 
The Lincoln Lawyer (2012)
Moscow on the Hudson 
Notting Hill 
The One I Love 
Ong-Bak (2003)
Only Lovers Left Alive
Phone Booth 
Take This Waltz 
The Pursuit of Happyness 
Waking Ned Devine 
Game Night (Aug. 4)
Skinamarink (Aug. 4)
Enys Men (Aug. 9)
Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room (Aug. 15)
Thoroughbreds (Aug. 16)
How to Blow Up a Pipeline (Aug. 24)
Snowpiercer (2014) (Aug. 29)
Belle (2013) (Aug. 31)

Advertisement

Binge Watch
My Strange Addiction Seasons 1–2 (Aug. 15)
Undercover Billionaire Season 1 (Aug. 15)
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 1 (Aug. 26)

“Binge” Watch
Cake Boss Seasons 6 & 10 (Aug. 15) 
Cake Wars Season 1 (Aug. 15) 
Dessert Games Season 1 (Aug. 15)

Advertisement

Surviving, Primally Watch
Primal Survivor Seasons 1–5 (Aug. 21)
Primal Survivor: Escape From the Amazon Season 1 (Aug. 21)
Primal Survivor: Mighty Mekong Season 1 (Aug. 21)
Primal Survivor: Over the Andes Season 1 (Aug. 21)

Advertisement

Life Finds a Way Watch
Jurassic Park 
The Lost World: Jurassic Park 
Jurassic Park 3 

Mortal Kombat!” Watch 
Mortal Kombat (2021)

Family Watch
The Croods 
Hotel Transylvania 
Naruto Shippuden Season 8 (Dubbed)
Shark Tale
Beyblade QuadStrike Season 7B (Aug. 7)
Just Super (Aug. 10)
My Hero Academia Season 6 Part 1 (Dubbed) (Aug. 21)
Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens Season 2C (Aug. 21)
My Fairy Troublemaker (Aug. 24)
Finnick (Aug. 31)

Nostalgia Watch
The Craft
Practical Magic

Problematic Watch
Midnight in Paris

If You’re Bored
The A-Team (2010)
Australia 
Cantinflas
Crash Pad 
Crush (2002)
Damsels in Distress 
Dance With Me 
Darling Companion 
D.E.B.S.
Eragon
Five Feet Apart 
The Hills Have Eyes (2006)
In Time 
Leap Year 
Love & Other Drugs 
One for the Money 
Ong-Bak 2 
Ong-Bak 3 
Pandorum 
The Punisher (2004)
Punisher: War Zone 
Red
Red 2 
Simply Irresistible 
Stay (2005)
Stealing Harvard 
Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine 
Turistas 
Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail 
Unfaithful 
We’re the Millers 
What’s Your Number?
Zoom
Accidental Love (Aug. 4)
Labor Pains (Aug. 4)
Supercell (Aug. 4)
Sweetwater (Aug. 4)
Winter Passing (Aug. 4)
Wicked Tuna Seasons 10–11 (Aug. 7)
Bait (2023) (Aug. 9)
Polaroid (2019) (Aug. 10)
Beautiful Disaster (Aug. 11)
Sam & Kate (Aug. 11)
America’s National Parks Season 1 (Aug. 14)
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet Seasons 1–10 (Aug. 14)
The Intruder (2019) (Aug. 14)
Beach Hunters Season 4 (Aug. 15)
Blood Runs Cold Season 1 (Aug. 15)
The Brass Teapot (Aug. 15)
Bride Killa Season 1 (Aug. 15)
Container Homes Season 1 (Aug. 15)
Flea Market Flip Season 10 (Aug. 15)
Insane Pools: Off the Deep End Season 1 (Aug. 15)
Man vs. Wild Seasons 5–6 (Aug. 15)
Murder in Paradise Season 2 (Aug. 15)
NASA’s Unexplained Files Season 1 (Aug. 15)
One Last Thing (2005) (Aug. 15)
Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta Seasons 5–6 (Aug. 15)
Toddlers & Tiaras Season 7 (Aug. 15)
Unexpected Season 4 (Aug. 15)
Unusual Suspects Season 7 (Aug. 15)
Four Samosas (Aug. 17)
The Friendship Game (Aug. 18)
War of the Worlds: The Attack (Aug. 18)
To Catch a Killer (2023) (Aug. 19)
Amsterdam (Aug. 20)
The Intern (Aug. 22)
Transfusion (Aug. 24)
Malignant (Aug. 27)
Lost Treasures of Egypt Seasons 1–4 (Aug. 28)
Secrets of the Zoo Seasons 1–5 (Aug. 28)
The Fault in Our Stars (Aug. 31)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Premieres
Breeders Fourth and Final Season
Farm Dreams Series (Aug. 2)
Reservation Dogs Third and Final Season (Aug. 2)
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Season 1 Part 2 (Dubbed) (Aug. 5)
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Season 1 (Aug. 13)
Cold Case Files: DNA Speaks Season 1 (Aug. 17)
A Murder at the End of the World Limited Series (Aug. 28)
Archer 14th and Final Season (Aug. 31)

Hulu Original Programming  
Demons and Saviors Complete Docuseries (Aug. 3) 
Only Murders in the Building Season 3 (Aug. 8) 
Moving Series (Aug. 9) 
Solar Opposites Season 4 (Aug. 14) 
Miguel Wants to Fight (Aug. 16) 
Trap Jazz (Aug. 23) 
The Conversations Project Series (Aug. 28) 
Spellbound Season 1A (Aug. 31)

Specials   
Lollapalooza Livestream (Aug. 3)
Lollapalooza Livestream (Aug. 4) 
Lollapalooza Livestream (Aug. 5) 
Lollapalooza Livestream (Aug. 6)

Advertisement