The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, Max, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in August

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to services like Netflix, Max, Prime Video, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Aug. 1 unless otherwise specified.)
Netflix
Must Watch
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Paddington (Aug. 15)
Good Watch
Coming to America
Lost in Translation
The Big Short (Aug. 23)
Binge Watch
Pawn Stars Season 14
Ugly Betty Seasons 1–4
Not As Dumb As It Sounds Watch
Sausage Party (Aug. 23)
Family Watch
Bee Movie
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted
The Wiggles: Ready, Steady, Wiggle Season 4 (Aug. 14)
*Vin Diesel Voice* “FAMILY” Watch
The Fast and the Furious (2001)
2 Fast 2 Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Fast & Furious (2009)
Fast Five
Nostalgia Watch
It’s Complicated
Same Movie, Different Font Watch
Friends With Benefits
No Strings Attached
If You’re Bored
Eat Pray Love
Just Go With It
Poms
Terminator Genisys
Ancient Aliens Season 5 (Aug. 15)
Ballers Seasons 1–5 (Aug. 15)
Netflix Programming
Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child
Mark Cavendish: Never Enough (Aug. 2)
Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food (Aug. 2)
Soulcatcher (Aug. 2)
Head to Head (Aug. 3)
Heartstopper Season 2 (Aug. 3)
The Last Hours of Mario Biondo (Aug. 3)
The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Part 2 (Aug. 3)
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (Aug. 3)
The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge (Aug. 4)
Fatal Seduction Volume 2 (Aug. 4)
Gabby’s Dollhouse Season 8 (Aug. 7)
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2 (Aug. 8)
Untold: Johnny Football (Aug. 8)
Zombieverse (Aug. 8)
Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop (Aug. 9)
Marry My Dead Body (Aug. 10)
Mech Cadets (Aug. 10)
Painkiller (Aug. 10)
Down for Love (Aug. 11)
Heart of Stone (Aug. 11)
Behind Your Touch (Aug. 12)
Untold: Hall of Shame (Aug. 15)
At Home With the Furys (Aug. 16)
The Chosen One (Aug. 16)
Depp v. Heard (Aug. 16)
My Dad the Bounty Hunter Season 2 (Aug. 17)
The Upshaws Part 4 (Aug. 17)
10 Days of a Bad Man (Aug. 18)
Love, Sex and 30 Candles (Aug. 18)
Mask Girl (Aug. 18)
The Monkey King (Aug. 18)
Lighthouse (Aug. 22)
Untold: Swamp Kings (Aug. 22)
Destined With You (Aug. 23)
Squared Love Everlasting (Aug. 23)
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 2 (Aug. 23)
Baki Hanma Season 2 Part 2 (Aug. 24)
Ragnarok Season 3 (Aug. 24)
Who Is Erin Carter? (Aug. 24)
Killer Book Club (Aug. 25)
You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah (Aug. 25)
Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones (Aug. 30)
Choose Love (Aug. 31)
Karate Sheep Season 2 (Aug. 31)
One Piece (Aug. 31)
Premieres
Jagun Jagun (Aug. 10)
Specials
Jared Freid: 37 and Single (Aug. 15)
(HBO) Max
Must Watch
Before Midnight
Fargo
I Am Not Your Negro
The Iron Giant
Avatar (Aug. 17)
Good Watch
American Gangster
Animal Kingdom
The Assistant (2020)
The Bourne Ultimatum
Client 9: The Rise and Fall of Eliot Spitzer
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes
The Dirty Dozen
F/X (1986)
The Getaway (1972)
The Good Lie
The Goodbye Girl (1977)
The Illusionist (2010)
Infinitely Polar Bear
Inside Job (2010)
Leaving Las Vegas
Love Is Strange
Maggie’s Plan
My Scientology Movie
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
Night Catches Us
Night Moves (1975)
A Royal Affair
Searching for Sugar Man
Stage Fright
Stan & Ollie
Star 80
Take Shelter
This Is Elvis
Binge Watch
Evil Lives Here Season 14 (Aug. 6)
Signs of a Psychopath Season 6 (Aug. 14)
Family Watch
Agent Cody Banks
Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs
The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep
Vlad & Niki Season 2B (Aug. 3)
Bugs Bunny Builders Season 1F (Aug. 8)
We Baby Bears Season 2B (Aug. 27)
Bugs Bunny Builders: Hard Hat Time Season 1C (Aug. 29)
Nostalgia Watch
Miss Congeniality
The Prince & Me
Spaceballs
Twister
Problematic Watch
Annie Hall
“Mortal Kombat!” Watch
Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms
Right Before You Go to Bed Watch
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)
A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge
A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors
A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master
A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child
Wes Craven’s New Nightmare
Heist Watch
Ocean’s Eight
Ocean’s Twelve
Ocean’s Thirteen
The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)
The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)
If You’re Bored
The Age of Adaline
The Amityville Horror (1979)
The Amityville Horror (2005)
Amsterdam
Angel of Mine
Antitrust
Best Man Down
Beyond the Reach
Blown Away
Body of Lies
The Bronze
Bulletproof Monk
Chernobyl Diaries
The Comedian (2016)
De-Lovely
Deadfall
Death Wish 2
Death Wish 3
Death Wish 4: The Crackdown
The Exception
F/X 2: The Deadly Art of Illusion
Fame (2009)
Flash of Genius
The Fluffy Movie
Good News (1947)
The Hollars
A Hologram for the King
The Hunted (2003)
Ice Station Zebra
Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday
Kill Your Darlings
The Killer Elite (1975)
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
Kingpin
The Mean Season
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
The Naked Gun 2 ½: The Smell of Fear
Naked Gun 33 ⅓: The Final Insult
The Omega Man
Our Family Wedding
Out of Time
The Phantom
Restless
Ronin
Rubber
The Seagull
Shattered (1991)
Soul Plane
Spawn
Stealing Harvard
They Died With Their Boots On
Till The End of Time
Torpedo Run
Transcendence
Travels With My Aunt
The Wash
Whiteout
Wild Wild West
House Hunters Season 200 (Aug. 3)
House Hunters International Season 172 (Aug. 3)
Kim vs. Kanye: The Divorce (Aug. 7)
Contraband: Seized at the Border Season 1 (Aug. 9)
Doubling Down With the Derricos Season 4 (Aug. 9)
Get Hard (Aug. 9)
Belle Collective Season 2B (Aug. 12)
I Survived Bear Grylls Season 1 (Aug 12)
Forensic Files 2 Season 4A (Aug. 14)
House Hunters International Season Volume 8 Season 188 (Aug. 15)
American Masters: Sidney Poitier—One Bright Light (Aug. 18)
Why the Heck Did I Buy That House? Season 2 (Aug. 23)
Save My Skin Season 4 (Aug. 24)
Tracked Season 1 (Aug. 25)
Disappeared Season 11 (Aug. 27)
Design Down Under Season 1 (Aug. 30)
HBO Original Programming
Khun Pan 3 (Aug. 4)
Ugliest House in America: Summer Road Trip Season 4 (Aug. 7)
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty Season 2 (Aug. 6)
Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the New York Jets (Aug. 8)
Cookie Monster’s Bakesale (Aug. 10)
Rap Sh!t Season 2 (Aug. 10)
Scent of Time (Aug. 15)
I Love You, and It Hurts (Te Quiero y Me Duele) Series (Aug. 17)
MarkKim + Chef Series (Aug. 18)
BS High (Aug. 23)
Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake Season 1 (Aug. 31)
Premieres
Big Sky Kitchen With Eduardo Garcia Season 2 (Aug. 6)
Worst Cooks in America: Love at First Bite Season 26 (Aug. 6)
90 Day: The Last Resort Season 1 (Aug. 15)
Good Bones Season 8 (Aug. 15)
What’s Wrong With That House? Season 1 (Aug. 15)
Battle of the Decades Season 1 (Aug. 16)
Time of Essence Season 1 (Aug. 18)
Disappeared: The Bradley Sisters (Aug. 20)
Sister Wives Season 18 (Aug. 20)
Bobby’s Triple Threat Season 2 (Aug. 22)
Bargain Block Season 3 (Aug. 24)
Specials
Stand Up to Cancer (Aug. 20)
Prime Video
Must Watch
Amadeus (1984)
When Harry Met Sally
Good Watch
Behind the Sun
City Slickers
The Day of the Jackal
Dirty Harry
Frost/Nixon
Galaxy Quest
Gonzo
I Wish
The Lincoln Lawyer
Monster’s Ball
A Shot in the Dark (1964)
Traffic
Bones and All (Aug. 9)
Of an Age (Aug. 15)
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (Aug. 25)
Snowpiercer (2014) (Aug. 29)
Women Talking (Aug. 29)
Camino a Marte (Aug. 31)
Honor Society (Aug. 31)
Amanda Bynes Watch
What a Girl Wants
Binge Watch
L.A. Law
Matlock
Family Watch
The Addams Family (2019)
The Black Stallion (1979)
Rio
Rio 2
Road to El Dorado
Nostalgia Watch
The Goonies
Braddock Watch
Braddock: Missing in Action 3
Missing in Action
Missing in Action 2
Gabagool Watch
The Many Saints of Newark
Jim Carrey Watch
Me, Myself & Irene
Yes Man
Jigsaw Watch
Saw
Saw 2
Saw 3
Saw 4
Saw 5
Saw 6
Schrader Watch
American Gigolo (1980)
If You Want to Watch a Bear Do Cocaine
Cocaine Bear (Aug. 15)
If You’re Bored
3 Idiotas
Cahill: U.S. Marshall
Cantinflas (2014)
Charlie St. Cloud
Chato’s Land
City of Men (2008)
Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid
Filth
Hazlo Como Hombre
Hollywood: The Great Stars
I’m Still Here
Killers
Minuto para Ganar (Minute to Win It) Season 1
One for the Money
Paranormal Activity 2
Piñero
Posse (1993)
Primate Season 2
The Punisher
Punisher: War Zone
Red 2
Red Dawn (2012)
Rumor Has It
Stealth
Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine
Support Your Local Sheriff!
Swordfish
Things to Do in Denver When You’re Dead
Un Padre No Tan Padre
Valentina’s Wedding
Walking Tall: The Payback
The Watch
Ya Veremos
2 Guns (Aug. 11)
Unseen (Aug. 18)
The Black Demon (Aug. 22)
Red (Aug. 25)
Champions (Aug. 29)
Volverte a ver (Aug. 31)
Amazon Originals
The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart Series (Aug. 4)
Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey (Aug. 8)
Red, White & Royal Blue (Aug. 11)
Harlan Coben’s Shelter Series (Aug. 18)
New Bandits Series (Aug. 18)
Thursday Night Football (Aug. 24)
Wayne Shorter: Zero Gravity (2023) (Aug. 25)
Premieres
The Killing Vote Series (Aug. 10)
Hulu
Good Watch
A Dangerous Method
Enemy of the State
Labyrinth
The Lincoln Lawyer (2012)
Moscow on the Hudson
Notting Hill
The One I Love
Ong-Bak (2003)
Only Lovers Left Alive
Phone Booth
Take This Waltz
The Pursuit of Happyness
Waking Ned Devine
Game Night (Aug. 4)
Skinamarink (Aug. 4)
Enys Men (Aug. 9)
Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room (Aug. 15)
Thoroughbreds (Aug. 16)
How to Blow Up a Pipeline (Aug. 24)
Snowpiercer (2014) (Aug. 29)
Belle (2013) (Aug. 31)
Binge Watch
My Strange Addiction Seasons 1–2 (Aug. 15)
Undercover Billionaire Season 1 (Aug. 15)
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 1 (Aug. 26)
“Binge” Watch
Cake Boss Seasons 6 & 10 (Aug. 15)
Cake Wars Season 1 (Aug. 15)
Dessert Games Season 1 (Aug. 15)
Surviving, Primally Watch
Primal Survivor Seasons 1–5 (Aug. 21)
Primal Survivor: Escape From the Amazon Season 1 (Aug. 21)
Primal Survivor: Mighty Mekong Season 1 (Aug. 21)
Primal Survivor: Over the Andes Season 1 (Aug. 21)
Life Finds a Way Watch
Jurassic Park
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park 3
“Mortal Kombat!” Watch
Mortal Kombat (2021)
Family Watch
The Croods
Hotel Transylvania
Naruto Shippuden Season 8 (Dubbed)
Shark Tale
Beyblade QuadStrike Season 7B (Aug. 7)
Just Super (Aug. 10)
My Hero Academia Season 6 Part 1 (Dubbed) (Aug. 21)
Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens Season 2C (Aug. 21)
My Fairy Troublemaker (Aug. 24)
Finnick (Aug. 31)
Nostalgia Watch
The Craft
Practical Magic
Problematic Watch
Midnight in Paris
If You’re Bored
The A-Team (2010)
Australia
Cantinflas
Crash Pad
Crush (2002)
Damsels in Distress
Dance With Me
Darling Companion
D.E.B.S.
Eragon
Five Feet Apart
The Hills Have Eyes (2006)
In Time
Leap Year
Love & Other Drugs
One for the Money
Ong-Bak 2
Ong-Bak 3
Pandorum
The Punisher (2004)
Punisher: War Zone
Red
Red 2
Simply Irresistible
Stay (2005)
Stealing Harvard
Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine
Turistas
Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail
Unfaithful
We’re the Millers
What’s Your Number?
Zoom
Accidental Love (Aug. 4)
Labor Pains (Aug. 4)
Supercell (Aug. 4)
Sweetwater (Aug. 4)
Winter Passing (Aug. 4)
Wicked Tuna Seasons 10–11 (Aug. 7)
Bait (2023) (Aug. 9)
Polaroid (2019) (Aug. 10)
Beautiful Disaster (Aug. 11)
Sam & Kate (Aug. 11)
America’s National Parks Season 1 (Aug. 14)
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet Seasons 1–10 (Aug. 14)
The Intruder (2019) (Aug. 14)
Beach Hunters Season 4 (Aug. 15)
Blood Runs Cold Season 1 (Aug. 15)
The Brass Teapot (Aug. 15)
Bride Killa Season 1 (Aug. 15)
Container Homes Season 1 (Aug. 15)
Flea Market Flip Season 10 (Aug. 15)
Insane Pools: Off the Deep End Season 1 (Aug. 15)
Man vs. Wild Seasons 5–6 (Aug. 15)
Murder in Paradise Season 2 (Aug. 15)
NASA’s Unexplained Files Season 1 (Aug. 15)
One Last Thing (2005) (Aug. 15)
Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta Seasons 5–6 (Aug. 15)
Toddlers & Tiaras Season 7 (Aug. 15)
Unexpected Season 4 (Aug. 15)
Unusual Suspects Season 7 (Aug. 15)
Four Samosas (Aug. 17)
The Friendship Game (Aug. 18)
War of the Worlds: The Attack (Aug. 18)
To Catch a Killer (2023) (Aug. 19)
Amsterdam (Aug. 20)
The Intern (Aug. 22)
Transfusion (Aug. 24)
Malignant (Aug. 27)
Lost Treasures of Egypt Seasons 1–4 (Aug. 28)
Secrets of the Zoo Seasons 1–5 (Aug. 28)
The Fault in Our Stars (Aug. 31)
Premieres
Breeders Fourth and Final Season
Farm Dreams Series (Aug. 2)
Reservation Dogs Third and Final Season (Aug. 2)
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Season 1 Part 2 (Dubbed) (Aug. 5)
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Season 1 (Aug. 13)
Cold Case Files: DNA Speaks Season 1 (Aug. 17)
A Murder at the End of the World Limited Series (Aug. 28)
Archer 14th and Final Season (Aug. 31)
Hulu Original Programming
Demons and Saviors Complete Docuseries (Aug. 3)
Only Murders in the Building Season 3 (Aug. 8)
Moving Series (Aug. 9)
Solar Opposites Season 4 (Aug. 14)
Miguel Wants to Fight (Aug. 16)
Trap Jazz (Aug. 23)
The Conversations Project Series (Aug. 28)
Spellbound Season 1A (Aug. 31)
Specials
Lollapalooza Livestream (Aug. 3)
Lollapalooza Livestream (Aug. 4)
Lollapalooza Livestream (Aug. 5)
Lollapalooza Livestream (Aug. 6)