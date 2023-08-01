The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, Max, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in August

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to services like Netflix, Max, Prime Video, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive Aug. 1 unless otherwise specified.)

Netflix

Must Watch

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Paddington (Aug. 15)

Good Watch

Coming to America

Lost in Translation

The Big Short (Aug. 23)

Binge Watch

Pawn Stars Season 14

Ugly Betty Seasons 1–4

Not As Dumb As It Sounds Watch

Sausage Party (Aug. 23)

Family Watch

Bee Movie

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted

The Wiggles: Ready, Steady, Wiggle Season 4 (Aug. 14)

*Vin Diesel Voice* “FAMILY” Watch

The Fast and the Furious (2001)

2 Fast 2 Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast & Furious (2009)

Fast Five

Nostalgia Watch

It’s Complicated

Same Movie, Different Font Watch

Friends With Benefits

No Strings Attached

If You’re Bored

Eat Pray Love

Just Go With It

Poms

Terminator Genisys

Ancient Aliens Season 5 (Aug. 15)

Ballers Seasons 1–5 (Aug. 15)

Netflix Programming

Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child

Mark Cavendish: Never Enough (Aug. 2)

Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food (Aug. 2)

Soulcatcher (Aug. 2)

Head to Head (Aug. 3)

Heartstopper Season 2 (Aug. 3)

The Last Hours of Mario Biondo (Aug. 3)

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Part 2 (Aug. 3)

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead (Aug. 3)

The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge (Aug. 4)

Fatal Seduction Volume 2 (Aug. 4)

Gabby’s Dollhouse Season 8 (Aug. 7)

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2 (Aug. 8)

Untold: Johnny Football (Aug. 8)

Zombieverse (Aug. 8)

Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop (Aug. 9)

Marry My Dead Body (Aug. 10)

Mech Cadets (Aug. 10)

Painkiller (Aug. 10)

Down for Love (Aug. 11)

Heart of Stone (Aug. 11)

Behind Your Touch (Aug. 12)

Untold: Hall of Shame (Aug. 15)

At Home With the Furys (Aug. 16)

The Chosen One (Aug. 16)

Depp v. Heard (Aug. 16)

My Dad the Bounty Hunter Season 2 (Aug. 17)

The Upshaws Part 4 (Aug. 17)

10 Days of a Bad Man (Aug. 18)

Love, Sex and 30 Candles (Aug. 18)

Mask Girl (Aug. 18)

The Monkey King (Aug. 18)

Lighthouse (Aug. 22)

Untold: Swamp Kings (Aug. 22)

Destined With You (Aug. 23)

Squared Love Everlasting (Aug. 23)

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On Season 2 (Aug. 23)

Baki Hanma Season 2 Part 2 (Aug. 24)

Ragnarok Season 3 (Aug. 24)

Who Is Erin Carter? (Aug. 24)

Killer Book Club (Aug. 25)

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah (Aug. 25)

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones (Aug. 30)

Choose Love (Aug. 31)

Karate Sheep Season 2 (Aug. 31)

One Piece (Aug. 31)

Premieres

Jagun Jagun (Aug. 10)

Specials

Jared Freid: 37 and Single (Aug. 15)

(HBO) Max

Must Watch

Before Midnight

Fargo

I Am Not Your Negro

The Iron Giant

Avatar (Aug. 17)

Good Watch

American Gangster

Animal Kingdom

The Assistant (2020)

The Bourne Ultimatum

Client 9: The Rise and Fall of Eliot Spitzer

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes

The Dirty Dozen

F/X (1986)

The Getaway (1972)

The Good Lie

The Goodbye Girl (1977)

The Illusionist (2010)

Infinitely Polar Bear

Inside Job (2010)

Leaving Las Vegas

Love Is Strange

Maggie’s Plan

My Scientology Movie

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

Night Catches Us

Night Moves (1975)

A Royal Affair

Searching for Sugar Man

Stage Fright

Stan & Ollie

Star 80

Take Shelter

This Is Elvis

Binge Watch

Evil Lives Here Season 14 (Aug. 6)

Signs of a Psychopath Season 6 (Aug. 14)

Family Watch

Agent Cody Banks

Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs

The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep

Vlad & Niki Season 2B (Aug. 3)

Bugs Bunny Builders Season 1F (Aug. 8)

We Baby Bears Season 2B (Aug. 27)

Bugs Bunny Builders: Hard Hat Time Season 1C (Aug. 29)

Nostalgia Watch

Miss Congeniality

The Prince & Me

Spaceballs

Twister

Problematic Watch

Annie Hall

“Mortal Kombat!” Watch

Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms

Right Before You Go to Bed Watch

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child

Wes Craven’s New Nightmare

Heist Watch

Ocean’s Eight

Ocean’s Twelve

Ocean’s Thirteen

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)

If You’re Bored

The Age of Adaline

The Amityville Horror (1979)

The Amityville Horror (2005)

Amsterdam

Angel of Mine

Antitrust

Best Man Down

Beyond the Reach

Blown Away

Body of Lies

The Bronze

Bulletproof Monk

Chernobyl Diaries

The Comedian (2016)

De-Lovely

Deadfall

Death Wish 2

Death Wish 3

Death Wish 4: The Crackdown

The Exception

F/X 2: The Deadly Art of Illusion

Fame (2009)

Flash of Genius

The Fluffy Movie

Good News (1947)

The Hollars

A Hologram for the King

The Hunted (2003)

Ice Station Zebra

Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday

Kill Your Darlings

The Killer Elite (1975)

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

Kingpin

The Mean Season

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

The Naked Gun 2 ½: The Smell of Fear

Naked Gun 33 ⅓: The Final Insult

The Omega Man

Our Family Wedding

Out of Time

The Phantom

Restless

Ronin

Rubber

The Seagull

Shattered (1991)

Soul Plane

Spawn

Stealing Harvard

They Died With Their Boots On

Till The End of Time

Torpedo Run

Transcendence

Travels With My Aunt

The Wash

Whiteout

Wild Wild West

House Hunters Season 200 (Aug. 3)

House Hunters International Season 172 (Aug. 3)

Kim vs. Kanye: The Divorce (Aug. 7)

Contraband: Seized at the Border Season 1 (Aug. 9)

Doubling Down With the Derricos Season 4 (Aug. 9)

Get Hard (Aug. 9)

Belle Collective Season 2B (Aug. 12)

I Survived Bear Grylls Season 1 (Aug 12)

Forensic Files 2 Season 4A (Aug. 14)

House Hunters International Season Volume 8 Season 188 (Aug. 15)

American Masters: Sidney Poitier—One Bright Light (Aug. 18)

Why the Heck Did I Buy That House? Season 2 (Aug. 23)

Save My Skin Season 4 (Aug. 24)

Tracked Season 1 (Aug. 25)

Disappeared Season 11 (Aug. 27)

Design Down Under Season 1 (Aug. 30)

HBO Original Programming

Khun Pan 3 (Aug. 4)

Ugliest House in America: Summer Road Trip Season 4 (Aug. 7)

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty Season 2 (Aug. 6)

Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the New York Jets (Aug. 8)

Cookie Monster’s Bakesale (Aug. 10)

Rap Sh!t Season 2 (Aug. 10)

Scent of Time (Aug. 15)

I Love You, and It Hurts (Te Quiero y Me Duele) Series (Aug. 17)

MarkKim + Chef Series (Aug. 18)

BS High (Aug. 23)

Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake Season 1 (Aug. 31)

Premieres

Big Sky Kitchen With Eduardo Garcia Season 2 (Aug. 6)

Worst Cooks in America: Love at First Bite Season 26 (Aug. 6)

90 Day: The Last Resort Season 1 (Aug. 15)

Good Bones Season 8 (Aug. 15)

What’s Wrong With That House? Season 1 (Aug. 15)

Battle of the Decades Season 1 (Aug. 16)

Time of Essence Season 1 (Aug. 18)

Disappeared: The Bradley Sisters (Aug. 20)

Sister Wives Season 18 (Aug. 20)

Bobby’s Triple Threat Season 2 (Aug. 22)

Bargain Block Season 3 (Aug. 24)

Specials

Stand Up to Cancer (Aug. 20)

Must Watch

Amadeus (1984)

When Harry Met Sally

Good Watch

Behind the Sun

City Slickers

The Day of the Jackal

Dirty Harry

Frost/Nixon

Galaxy Quest

Gonzo

I Wish

The Lincoln Lawyer

Monster’s Ball

A Shot in the Dark (1964)

Traffic

Bones and All (Aug. 9)

Of an Age (Aug. 15)

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (Aug. 25)

Snowpiercer (2014) (Aug. 29)

Women Talking (Aug. 29)

Camino a Marte (Aug. 31)

Honor Society (Aug. 31)

Amanda Bynes Watch

What a Girl Wants

Binge Watch

L.A. Law

Matlock

Family Watch

The Addams Family (2019)

The Black Stallion (1979)

Rio

Rio 2

Road to El Dorado

Nostalgia Watch

The Goonies

Braddock Watch

Braddock: Missing in Action 3

Missing in Action

Missing in Action 2

Gabagool Watch

The Many Saints of Newark

Jim Carrey Watch

Me, Myself & Irene

Yes Man

Jigsaw Watch

Saw

Saw 2

Saw 3

Saw 4

Saw 5

Saw 6

Schrader Watch

American Gigolo (1980)

If You Want to Watch a Bear Do Cocaine

Cocaine Bear (Aug. 15)

If You’re Bored

3 Idiotas

Cahill: U.S. Marshall

Cantinflas (2014)

Charlie St. Cloud

Chato’s Land

City of Men (2008)

Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid

Filth

Hazlo Como Hombre

Hollywood: The Great Stars

I’m Still Here

Killers

Minuto para Ganar (Minute to Win It) Season 1

One for the Money

Paranormal Activity 2

Piñero

Posse (1993)

Primate Season 2

The Punisher

Punisher: War Zone

Red 2

Red Dawn (2012)

Rumor Has It

Stealth

Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine

Support Your Local Sheriff!

Swordfish

Things to Do in Denver When You’re Dead

Un Padre No Tan Padre

Valentina’s Wedding

Walking Tall: The Payback

The Watch

Ya Veremos

2 Guns (Aug. 11)

Unseen (Aug. 18)

The Black Demon (Aug. 22)

Red (Aug. 25)

Champions (Aug. 29)

Volverte a ver (Aug. 31)

Amazon Originals

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart Series (Aug. 4)

Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey (Aug. 8)

Red, White & Royal Blue (Aug. 11)

Harlan Coben’s Shelter Series (Aug. 18)

New Bandits Series (Aug. 18)

Thursday Night Football (Aug. 24)

Wayne Shorter: Zero Gravity (2023) (Aug. 25)

Premieres

The Killing Vote Series (Aug. 10)

Good Watch

A Dangerous Method

Enemy of the State

Labyrinth

The Lincoln Lawyer (2012)

Moscow on the Hudson

Notting Hill

The One I Love

Ong-Bak (2003)

Only Lovers Left Alive

Phone Booth

Take This Waltz

The Pursuit of Happyness

Waking Ned Devine

Game Night (Aug. 4)

Skinamarink (Aug. 4)

Enys Men (Aug. 9)

Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room (Aug. 15)

Thoroughbreds (Aug. 16)

How to Blow Up a Pipeline (Aug. 24)

Snowpiercer (2014) (Aug. 29)

Belle (2013) (Aug. 31)

Binge Watch

My Strange Addiction Seasons 1–2 (Aug. 15)

Undercover Billionaire Season 1 (Aug. 15)

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 1 (Aug. 26)

“Binge” Watch

Cake Boss Seasons 6 & 10 (Aug. 15)

Cake Wars Season 1 (Aug. 15)

Dessert Games Season 1 (Aug. 15)

Surviving, Primally Watch

Primal Survivor Seasons 1–5 (Aug. 21)

Primal Survivor: Escape From the Amazon Season 1 (Aug. 21)

Primal Survivor: Mighty Mekong Season 1 (Aug. 21)

Primal Survivor: Over the Andes Season 1 (Aug. 21)

Life Finds a Way Watch

Jurassic Park

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park 3

“Mortal Kombat!” Watch

Mortal Kombat (2021)

Family Watch

The Croods

Hotel Transylvania

Naruto Shippuden Season 8 (Dubbed)

Shark Tale

Beyblade QuadStrike Season 7B (Aug. 7)

Just Super (Aug. 10)

My Hero Academia Season 6 Part 1 (Dubbed) (Aug. 21)

Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens Season 2C (Aug. 21)

My Fairy Troublemaker (Aug. 24)

Finnick (Aug. 31)

Nostalgia Watch

The Craft

Practical Magic

Problematic Watch

Midnight in Paris

If You’re Bored

The A-Team (2010)

Australia

Cantinflas

Crash Pad

Crush (2002)

Damsels in Distress

Dance With Me

Darling Companion

D.E.B.S.

Eragon

Five Feet Apart

The Hills Have Eyes (2006)

In Time

Leap Year

Love & Other Drugs

One for the Money

Ong-Bak 2

Ong-Bak 3

Pandorum

The Punisher (2004)

Punisher: War Zone

Red

Red 2

Simply Irresistible

Stay (2005)

Stealing Harvard

Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine

Turistas

Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail

Unfaithful

We’re the Millers

What’s Your Number?

Zoom

Accidental Love (Aug. 4)

Labor Pains (Aug. 4)

Supercell (Aug. 4)

Sweetwater (Aug. 4)

Winter Passing (Aug. 4)

Wicked Tuna Seasons 10–11 (Aug. 7)

Bait (2023) (Aug. 9)

Polaroid (2019) (Aug. 10)

Beautiful Disaster (Aug. 11)

Sam & Kate (Aug. 11)

America’s National Parks Season 1 (Aug. 14)

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet Seasons 1–10 (Aug. 14)

The Intruder (2019) (Aug. 14)

Beach Hunters Season 4 (Aug. 15)

Blood Runs Cold Season 1 (Aug. 15)

The Brass Teapot (Aug. 15)

Bride Killa Season 1 (Aug. 15)

Container Homes Season 1 (Aug. 15)

Flea Market Flip Season 10 (Aug. 15)

Insane Pools: Off the Deep End Season 1 (Aug. 15)

Man vs. Wild Seasons 5–6 (Aug. 15)

Murder in Paradise Season 2 (Aug. 15)

NASA’s Unexplained Files Season 1 (Aug. 15)

One Last Thing (2005) (Aug. 15)

Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta Seasons 5–6 (Aug. 15)

Toddlers & Tiaras Season 7 (Aug. 15)

Unexpected Season 4 (Aug. 15)

Unusual Suspects Season 7 (Aug. 15)

Four Samosas (Aug. 17)

The Friendship Game (Aug. 18)

War of the Worlds: The Attack (Aug. 18)

To Catch a Killer (2023) (Aug. 19)

Amsterdam (Aug. 20)

The Intern (Aug. 22)

Transfusion (Aug. 24)

Malignant (Aug. 27)

Lost Treasures of Egypt Seasons 1–4 (Aug. 28)

Secrets of the Zoo Seasons 1–5 (Aug. 28)

The Fault in Our Stars (Aug. 31)

Premieres

Breeders Fourth and Final Season

Farm Dreams Series (Aug. 2)

Reservation Dogs Third and Final Season (Aug. 2)

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Season 1 Part 2 (Dubbed) (Aug. 5)

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Season 1 (Aug. 13)

Cold Case Files: DNA Speaks Season 1 (Aug. 17)

A Murder at the End of the World Limited Series (Aug. 28)

Archer 14th and Final Season (Aug. 31)

Hulu Original Programming

Demons and Saviors Complete Docuseries (Aug. 3)

Only Murders in the Building Season 3 (Aug. 8)

Moving Series (Aug. 9)

Solar Opposites Season 4 (Aug. 14)

Miguel Wants to Fight (Aug. 16)

Trap Jazz (Aug. 23)

The Conversations Project Series (Aug. 28)

Spellbound Season 1A (Aug. 31)

Specials

Lollapalooza Livestream (Aug. 3)

Lollapalooza Livestream (Aug. 4)

Lollapalooza Livestream (Aug. 5)

Lollapalooza Livestream (Aug. 6)