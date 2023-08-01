We’ve Lost One of the Best Young Actors of His Generation

As a longtime Zendaya fan, the biggest surprise of Euphoria, a show about a queer teen in the throes of falling in love for the first time while battling her multiple drug addictions, wasn’t the emotional depths the former Disney star would have to plunge to for the role, or even the salacious world the show’s creator, Sam Levinson, envisioned. The biggest surprise was that Zendaya’s character Rue wouldn’t be my favorite. Instead, from the moment the show started, in 2019, I was enraptured by a different character—the quiet, slow-talking, kindhearted drug dealer, Rue’s best friend and protector, Fezco, played by Angus Cloud. When we first meet Fez in the pilot, he looks up at us with startling blue eyes, Black and Mild behind his ear, lounging on a plastic lawn chair in the back of the convenience store he owns and uses as a front for his successful drug-dealing operation. When Rue, who has just gotten back from rehab after a near-fatal overdose, immediately asks Fez for some supply, he questions her blasé attitude toward recovery. He doesn’t try to stop her—something that will change as the show, and Rue’s addiction, progresses—but his eyes watch her as she walks into the store to get the fix she came for. He’s enabling her addiction, but it was clear immediately, through Cloud’s acting, that Fez cared more about Rue’s life than she did.

On Monday, the news broke that Cloud had passed away, at age 25. In a statement to TMZ, Cloud’s family said that the actor—who allegedly battled addiction and depression, and who had been an advocate for addiction and mental health awareness—“intensely struggled” with the recent death of his father. Cloud was just getting started, with a few music videos under his belt, a fraternity drama that premiered to solid reviews at last month’s Tribeca Film Festival, and a handful of upcoming projects including a monster thriller from the directors behind some installments of the Scream franchise. Overnight, as Hollywood learned of the tragic loss, the stories of Cloud’s serendipitous entrance into the entertainment industry recirculated—how he was spotted by a casting scout on the street, how Euphoria pilot director Augustine Frizzell likened this discovery to “finding diamonds,” how the accusations that his Euphoria character is just him on screen, without any acting work thrown in, bothered him because he really tried—because he was, by many accounts, a surprisingly good actor.

The empathetic performance that the Euphoria team saw in Cloud’s first foray into acting was good enough to keep him around as a series regular, even though Fez was, allegedly, supposed to be killed off in Season 1. The show’s team wasn’t alone in recognizing something special, as admiration for Cloud’s performance in the series swept over the show’s audience. His relationship with Rue would become the stable heartbeat of a rather unstable show, and his role would become more important as time went on, as evidenced by Fez’s feature as the focal point of Euphoria’s first episode back from its COVID-prolonged nearly three-year hiatus, back in 2022.

Cloud was able to imbue an incredible amount of humanity into Fez, a drug dealer riddled with the guilt of enabling his best friend’s death. In the show, Cloud evokes that paradox while turning Fez into so much more: a complex character in his own right, who is astute about the world and embroiled in its complications while seemingly worlds away from everyone and everything else, a position that allows him to be the voice of the audience. He considers Rue family, he loves the movie Stand By Me, he shows interest in the nerdy girl, he’s the single funniest character on the show. And sometimes he is the one who gives the audience what we crave: He loves who we love, and he delivers sweet comeuppance when we yearn for it. In many ways, for a show that straddles the line between the heavily medicated surreal and the painfully real, he comes off as the most consistently relatable character.

It helps that Cloud was just as charismatic and real-seeming off-screen. Affiliated with the Illegal Civilization skateboarding collective, he’s all over Instagram accounts showcasing his goofy “street” personality. With perfect nonchalance, he told the story of the multiple times he and his friends had broken into zoos. His Twitter was a treasure trove of lovable moments—hilarious live reactions to watching Euphoria, outings of himself as a Chloe x Halle fan, and funny snippets of his own interviews. A different interview of his on the carpet of the Vanity Fair Oscar Party last year went viral for Cloud’s pure inability to socialize with the interviewer, resulting in one of the most awkward filmed interactions in recent memory. But even Cloud’s social faux pas were charming. It was hard not to laugh at his impressive ability to sidestep all expectations of what he would say or do. It was hard not to love someone who could do that while still feeling like the chill homie you’ve been friends with your entire life.

That was, perhaps, a part of Cloud’s frustration with the constant refrain that he was “just like” the characters he portrayed. His Illegal Civ connection got him a small role in the indie film North Hollywood, directed by the skating collective’s leader, Mikey Alfred, playing Walker, the too-cool neighborhood skater who’s got a foot in the professional skating world. That too-coolness is effortless for him, as is the slow-moving Bay Area accent he exhibits in Euphoria. The idea that Fez was more of an expression of self than a well-crafted character bothered him, but he would admit that in one breath, then say in the next that whether or not anyone believed the depths he brought to Fez has “got nothing to do with” him. When asked about how he could possibly remedy that, he said, “They gotta see some other work, I guess.” There’s still some of that coming. But not nearly enough. I hope it’s enough for people to see what I saw: a talented actor coming into his own.