Cheyna Roth: I think it was a friend of mine who said that it feels like Che is filling that role that Stanford used to play for Carrie. How are you feeling about Che these days?

Daisy Rosario: I mean, I like Che in this instance. I think the reasons that we don’t have Samantha and the reasons that we don’t have Stanford are very different. We don’t have Samantha because Kim Cattrall doesn’t want to be on the show anymore. We don’t have Stanford because the actor who played him, Willie Garson, passed away. So, I think that those are two roles in the lives of the characters that needed to be filled. I do see Che starting to fill that role. I didn’t really think about it that way until you said that, but now it makes a lot of sense.

I was a Che apologist once before—not saying that I loved the character, it’s just that I didn’t find them as deeply unrealistic as other people did. Because I feel like when people think of stand-ups, they only think of the people they really like. You don’t think of the massive, very annoying stand-ups. And again, I say this as a person who was a stand-up, who knows how annoying we can be. So, it’s nice to see this version of Che, and this just feels like a more lived-in, real version. That’s fun. And yeah, I like seeing that dynamic between Carrie. I like that they’re really making sure that we understand how important these friendships and relationships are to Carrie.

Yes. And I’m very curious—it sounds like Che is going to get back into stand-up. I’m really hopeful that their stand-up goes a little bit more edgy and is not just “get up and change your life.”

Oh my God, right?

I really hope that we get some dark, edgy Che material. I think that would be fantastic. Before we move on to some of the details of the episode, I’m curious: I love Harry, but why is he suddenly jealous of Charlotte’s boss? I don’t need this. Harry has always been the most supportive and secure partner, from the beginning. Can we not make him the jealous guy? This is one of the things I don’t need.

I think the only thing that sticks out about that is that Harry has never been with a version of Charlotte who worked. Let’s remember, she didn’t leave her career when she met Harry. She left her career when she was with Trey. So that, for me, was the part of that that rang true or justified it a little bit, if you will. He’s never been with this version of Charlotte. She was doing things when they met because she was already getting divorced and she was volunteering, she was doing other stuff, but he’s never been with the version of her that had a full-time job that she actually was proud of. It’s not that he is jealous of her boss or thinks that something’s going to happen with her boss. It’s more misplaced anxiety.

Like: “I have to feed the kids tonight.”

Things are just different. I think for a guy of that general age range, too, I think it also does show something that a lot of women have seen to be true, which is they could be super supportive, really respect you, really get you, but they haven’t actually been that challenged when it comes to roles. And then when that comes up, it brings out a little something that maybe you have not seen as much before.

That is true. I think I’ve always just loved Harry so much, but now we’re going to see him challenged. Now I’m interested. I would like for them to dig in on this. I would like for them to go harder on this.

I also need to acknowledge the casting of Charlotte’s boss, who is Victor Garber, who is a famously gay actor who has probably played more straight roles than anybody. So that feels like a little inside joke to the theater-loving fans out there who are aware of how often he plays that role. Something about that just tickled me.