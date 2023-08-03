And Just Like That… Mr. Big Is Deemed a Mistake

Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte are back! The Sex and the City sequel, And Just Like That… has returned to Max, and Slate’s podcast The Waves is covering it every week—exclusively for Slate Plus members. Below is a bit of this week’s recap, covering Episode 8 with senior producer Cheyna Roth and Slate writer Heather Schwedel.

To get the full episode, and lots more Slate Plus bonus content, go to slate.com/thewavesplus to become a Slate Plus member today.

Cheyna Roth: Something that did not land with me was Carrie suddenly saying that maybe her and Mr. Big was a mistake. She tells Miranda this, and then we have this scene in the apartment where Che Diaz, out of nowhere and apropos of absolutely nothing, says, “Why didn’t you guys work out?” This is not something that you say to somebody within three minutes of having met them, but sure. Carrie looks at Aidan and says, “It was a mistake,” and then they hug, and that’s it. Again, guys, we’re going to need more. If you want to reckon with Carrie’s feelings about her dead husband all of a sudden, we need more than her saying to Miranda, “I’m worried that everything was a mistake.” And then telling Aidan, “It was a mistake,” and giving him a hug. I need more.

Advertisement

Heather Schwedel: Right. For me, it’s very poignant to see them back together—shades of Ben and J-Lo after all these years. On some level, any watcher of Sex and the City is like, “Yeah, Big was a mistake, he was horrible to you,” but Carrie canonically was very happy with him. I think there are going to be a lot of bittersweet feelings in her great love dying and then her reconnecting with this other great love, to use the term Seema does later in the episode. I don’t think that means Big was a mistake, but was it this metatextual reference to what happened with Chris Noth, and how he is persona non grata now? It did strike me as odd, and it needed to be fleshed out or talked about more to make sense.

This idea of, after someone that you loved has died, wondering about and second-guessing your life, especially when you’re at this age that Carrie is, and having this person from your past come back—I get that instinct and that plausibility of completely rethinking the past however many years of your life, but if they’re going to do that, we really need to see that fleshed out.

I think the other thing that needed to be a little bit more fleshed out was Seema’s feelings in all of this. I feel like the emotions and the ideas there are spot-on and very much worth exploring, but the idea that Seema would just be hiding from Carrie and then, without asking her or telling her, cancel their summer house, felt not like her character. Throughout this whole season, Seema has been this fill-in for Samantha. They’ve really been trying to make her this new Samantha-type character, but they’re missing one of the great things about Samantha, which is how straightforward she was, even sometimes to her detriment.

And nonjudgmental. I think she was the person that Carrie went to when she was cheating on Aidan, and Samantha said, “We’re still friends.” I think one of the big differences between them is that Samantha was always proud to be single and independent, and for Seema, it’s a little different in that she did want to wind up with someone, so it’s a different dynamic. It’s good that the show goes into it, because that’s a thing. There aren’t just the absolutes of super happy to being single and bitter. You can be in this in-between state, where you wanted to wind up in a long-term romance, and it didn’t work out for you. It doesn’t work out for a lot of really beautiful, attractive people like Seema. I like that the show has that character, but it was kind of guilt-trippy of her to say to Carrie, “Oh, well, you’ve had these great loves, and I haven’t.” I get the impulse to feel like that, but we’ve seen Seema have some pretty hot relationships.

I felt like, at the very end, they cheated with the whole thing by having Seema show up to the dinner and say, “Thank you for giving me space,” and then they have a hug, and that seems to be done. I hope that they keep revisiting this. We have two more major story lines. Again, this was a very plot-heavy episode. They crammed a lot into 45 minutes.

Another big issue was Charlotte’s body-image plot line, which I am mixed on. On the one hand, yes, let’s tackle late-middle-aged body issues, but also, they went about it really badly. Charlotte has this dress that she wants to fit into and look confident in in her new job, and they show her having a bone-broth diet, but there’s nobody critiquing that and telling her that diet culture is bullshit. She’s mad that it doesn’t work like it used to, but nobody’s telling her, “Hey, those sorts of diets don’t work, period.” It feels like the show is validating those on some level, and then at the end, the vibe I got is that she goes to the gallery and sees a confident person with a larger body than her and then decides, “Oh, I can take my Spanx off.”

I usually like subtlety and them not having to spell it out—just with a nod at this person—but I think that that point actually did deserve some spelling out. Someone should have said something to her about diet culture, or it should have been more than just her seeing that lady. We needed to understand what Charlotte took away from that.