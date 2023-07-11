At the start of the groundbreaking 1996 Black lesbian comedy The Watermelon Woman, writer-director Cheryl Dunye clips on a microphone and introduces herself to the camera: “Hi, I’m Cheryl, and I’m a filmmaker.” Then she halts. “Uhhhh … well, I’m not really a filmmaker.” The Watermelon Woman follows Cheryl’s search for a fictional 1930s actress famous for her “mammy” roles, creating a “biomythography” of Black lesbians in Hollywood as well as a touching, funny portrait of an artist learning to embrace her own artmaking.

The scrappy, everything-but-the-kitchen-sink Watermelon Woman didn’t make a big splash upon its release, except in Congress, where Michigan Republican Pete Hoekstra used its explicit sex scene to question the grant from the National Endowment for the Arts that made the film possible. But with its innovative portrait of a community in transition and playful approach to history, it’s since been recognized as a classic, including landing on Slate’s Black Film Canon. On the occasion of The Watermelon Woman joining the Criterion collection, I spoke to Dunye—who, after a long career in academia, is now a busy television director—about never getting to defend her work in Congress, the power of 1990s video stores, and the classic Black lesbian memoir she’s adapting for her next project. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.

Slate: How did you get the money to make this movie?

Cheryl Dunye: The money! We always talk about the money to make movies, and there was no money to be had. Back in ’93, while I was writing The Watermelon Woman, these guys named James Schamus and Ted Hope had a company called Good Machine. Somebody knew them. I forgot who knew them. I went in and they were like, “We love the idea. The Watermelon Woman sounds great. Do you have any money?” I was like, “Hold it. You’re supposed to find me money.”

I was like, “Look, I want to do it now. I can’t wait.” They were like, “No, yeah, this is the way it works. This is the way we did it with Ang Lee. This is the way we did it with Nicole Holofcener.” I was just too anxious. I just said I had to do it myself. There were no hard feelings, but it was like, “You know what? I’m going figure it out.” My partner, Alex Juhasz, said, “I’m a professor at Swarthmore. Look, I can produce. Let’s gather all the students, and sit down, and assign things. Some people get credit for the class and whatnot. We’ll call it a class or extra credit.” That’s where it started, with a lot of students and people doing it for free. I applied for grants, little grants, bigger grants, and then the biggest grant at that time was the NEA. I sent my little proposal in, and I got it, $31,500.

The ’90s were a time that people were really fighting about those NEA grants, and one of those fights was about this one.

When it happened to me, I thought, “OK. This is a film about invisibility, and Black women, and la-di-da. When are they going to call me to come and speak about it?” And the call never happened. The NEA and the folks who were doing the fight looked like the people who … except Sheila Jackson Lee, who was the congressperson who stood up to them. There were white actors, like Alec Baldwin, who went with the head of the NEA, and went to Congress and had the fight, and never brought me forward. We’d read about it in the Congressional Quarterly. I’m glad that they did stand up and fight for me and the project, but the thing was about having a voice, and I just thought that was ironic.

You clearly have a voice.

Yeah, I would have loved that moment. I wondered what my film career would have been like if I had been able to stand up and take the stage.

Why did you decide to make a movie about a fictional Black actress from old studio Hollywood rather than, say, a documentary about a real one?

Rights, money, finding families, copyright. I had seen the power of documentary, and documentary pulling back the curtain to find a certain truth that’s not known about a subject. Seeing these powerful documentaries about Black cinema, like Black Hollywood. Well, why don’t I do that with Black lesbians and who I am, and so I can put myself into the deck of life as a kumbaya citizen of cinema?

By using someone fictional, you freed yourself from having to pay for doing all that research. It also allowed you to have fun with it, it seemed. Through the movie, Cheryl is searching for the Watermelon Woman, but she’s also dealing with her job, and her best friend, and a romance. The intersection between your contemporary everyday life, Hollywood history, and queer history makes for a different kind of project than a documentary would have been.

It was very important to be an inventor at that point. Very important to do art and create something new. I was seeing what everybody was doing, like Isaac Julien and Marlon Riggs, and thought, “Whoa. All right. Where’s the Black lesbian?”

I love all the Philly characters that we encounter during the movie. You get a cross section of queer Philadelphia in the mid-’90s. Plus, there’s the mix of video and film, and all these scenes where you’re dancing, or acting along with old movies. The movie almost feels like a variety show sometimes. Was that always how you envisioned it, or did that happen along the way?

A little bit of both. Pretty much, that’s going on in my head all the time, so there is a variety show. It’s more of a cocktail party, actually. That’s in my head, so I wanted to bring all these characters to life.

With you at the center of it.

It’s funny. I was just at my friend’s place, Boots Riley. He lives 10 minutes by foot from me, so, it was Fourth of July, we go over there. He looks at me, and he’s like, “Cheryl, you know what? Why aren’t you acting? Look at you. Use yourself.” We had this whole big conversation. I’m like, “This is just because nobody else could do it,” that type of thing. It was cheaper to put myself in, and it was also what my art was. I had to step back and think, like, Why don’t I use that anymore? Why don’t I use that muscle, and why do I stay behind the camera?

Rewatching the movie, I kept going, “Wait a minute. That’s …” Sarah Schulman’s in it, and David Rakoff’s in it. You got a performance by Toshi Reagon. I had no idea who that was in 1996. I really laughed a lot at Camille Paglia explaining mammies to you. Was that scene, in particular, scripted, or did you just let Camille go?

I just let her go! Getting her was just amazing. Sexual Personae, at that point, was the big, hot thing. She was in Philly. I think she was out, maybe, but she was dating my best friend’s ex. I was like, “Fuck, how do I get her in the film?” It was sort of a, like, Let’s have drinks or dinner, let me talk about the project and just get her so excited about what I was doing. She was like, “Can I be in it?” I was like, “Of course.”

“Oh, I hadn’t thought of that, Camille.”

“Not at all. You’d be the perfect person to talk about this stuff, yeah.”

It’s hard, I think, for young people today to understand just what a coup that was, to get Camille Paglia in your movie just riffing.

Riffing, just riffing. You know, some of those women in the bar were exes. You can always get exes in your things. But Sarah, and David, and even Brian Freeman from Pomo Afro Homos, those three were, in particular, more scripted, and they got to riff on themselves a little bit.

I make things out of collaboration. I’m open to people investing in communal storytelling. I’m aging myself, but I used to watch Our Gang a lot with Darla, and Buckwheat, and Alfalfa. I remember, one episode just sticks in my mind so much, about making a movie. It was like, “Darla, you take the camera. Buckwheat, you go over here.” They put seats in the yard, and they dress in costumes, and it worked. That’s how I make films.

Is the video store they’re working at in the movie a TLA Video?

Yep. That was a TLA. One of the newer TLAs, where they just had gotten big. They were like, “Well, this is our least busy one. You can go in there.”

Just having this kind of community place that’s focused around the idea of movies, all kinds of movies—art-house movies, gay movies, Black Ballbusters, whatever—that was what felt the most of its time, to me, rewatching the movie. How much of it revolves around the social and cultural life in that space.

Mm-hmm. I used to get excited, so excited, in those places, just like having an orgasm because it’s so exciting. Like I do in libraries. You could feel, like, What is calling me over there? It’s like you have to go and check it out, and you have to go and see what’s next to it, and then see what’s next to it. I love that.

At the end of the movie, Cheryl takes a big step. She says, “I’m a Black lesbian filmmaker who’s going to say a lot more. I have a lot more work to do.” That’s a big statement for a debut. I love how audacious it is. In the almost 30 years since then, do you feel you’ve had the chance to have the kind of career that Cheryl dreamed of at that time?

Hmm. No, I did not. I had a great career. I still have a career that’s wonderful, but I thought that things would be … I really did think that more folks would be like, “Wow, this is interesting.”

I think, again, nudity, Black lesbian was a little bit too far out there. It sealed me in the art world. Berlin, all of the Europeans were just, “Oh my god,” so it really has a place in cinema. It’s not a movie. So, if I think about what it did for me as a cinema artist, right on the nose. As far as moneymaking, Hollywood, agents, manager, and all that stuff, it didn’t do that.

Until I made some decisions where I jumped out of being an academic. And the moment that I made those decisions, Ava [DuVernay] said, “Do you want to direct Queen Sugar? Have your agents call my agents.” At that point, she leaves, and then I look around the room, like, Are there any agents in the room? Now I feel like things are happening. I think television, which always has been my … I was a latchkey kid.

You were watching Our Gang sitting on the floor, yeah.

Our Gang, and My Favorite Martian, and the Movies of the Week. So television was the start of that for me. Right now, I’m starting to work with Killer Films. I optioned a book that I wanted to adapt my whole life, and that project is being backed by Orion. We’re on the strike, so we’re not writing. But …

The book—is that Jackie Kay’s Trumpet?

No, that’s Janelle Monáe’s project that I’m working with her company on. It’s Audre Lorde’s Zami: A New Spelling of My Name.

Oh wow!

Uh-huh! A biomythography in its own right.