This U.S. Soccer Team’s First World Cup Win Revealed Some Weaknesses—and One Very Bright Spot

The United States women’s national soccer team kicked off the defense of its world title Friday night in New Zealand, defeating Vietnam 3–0 in the group stage at the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

The scoreline finished closer than the contest ever was, thanks to brave, physical defense from Vietnam and profligate shooting from the U.S.—28 total shots, just seven of them on-target, including some bad misses. More goals would have been nice. More threat from set pieces might have boded well for the knockout rounds. But this was a comprehensive win, even without the U.S. pouring in 10 more goals as it did in its 2019 opener. Vietnam managed zero shots and just 26 passes in the American half of the field. Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher is presumably 90 minutes closer to finishing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, or whatever it is she does when she’s utterly unbothered over the course of a match. Wasteful complete control is still complete control.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

The U.S. led for the vast majority of the match. The Americans scored after just 14 minutes, taking the lead thanks to Alex Morgan’s comfort playing the target forward role, which she excelled at during the 2019 World Cup. Here, Morgan used her first touch to flick a pass from midfielder Lindsey Horan behind herself for winger Sophia Smith to run onto and tuck away.

SOPHIA SMITH SCORES THE @USWNT'S FIRST GOAL IN THE 2023 FIFA WOMEN'S WORLD CUP 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/7zBnGYfhQh — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 22, 2023

Advertisement

For as good a goal as this was, this U.S. team doesn’t seem quite as sure how to play off of Morgan. Its spacing in the box against Vietnam’s deep defense seemed muddled, the rest of its attackers too often disconnected from Morgan’s preternatural receiving and passing. With defenders occupied, Horan must have received the ball inside the Vietnam box in the halfspace to the left of its goal half-a-dozen times, but the team never really figured out how to turn this dangerous position to its advantage.

Advertisement

Morgan would miss a penalty later in the half, a too-weak, too-narrow effort easily kicked away by Vietnam’s goalkeeper Trần Thị Kim Thanh. Morgan has only ever taken a handful of penalties for the national team, which seems impossible for a player with more than 120 international goals until you remember that she’s been playing with Carli Lloyd and Megan Rapinoe for more than a decade now. Rapinoe would sub into the game in the second half, but at age 38 she’s not expected to be a starter this tournament, leaving spot kicks as an area where the team’s transition to its new generation might still be rocky.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Luckily, the U.S. had Smith, who volleyed a bouncing clearance through traffic just before halftime for her second goal and added an assist in the second half on a tight cutback to Horan from the endline:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related From Slate Andrés Martinez The Genius Behind Messi’s Move to Miami Goes Way Beyond Soccer Read More

An on-form Smith looks like no one else, evasive on the field as a flying ace. The 22-year-old was the MVP of the National Women’s Soccer League in 2022 and is the league’s leading scorer this season, with 10 goals and five assists in just over 1,000 total minutes so far. To say Smith beats her defenders seems wrong; “beats” implies that there was a somewhat-even contest that she came out on top of. Smith strings opponents along until she creates her own gaps, staying one step ahead of them through a whole series of moves, playing out space and letting them claw back just enough of it to set up her next feint or cut. There is no one in the tournament more likely to make two defenders run into each other as they try to tackle her. She attacks the goal like she’s Baby Driver. Smith having a good tournament is the easiest route available to the U.S. for World Cup success this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This game was unlikely to tell us anything positive about the USWNT, even before Vietnam attempted to turn it into a wrestling match and to make the U.S. look like Shaquille O’Neal in a three-point shooting contest. Still, the U.S. cleared the bar in front of it. Olympic high-jumpers trip over the curb sometimes, but that’s not what happened here.

Which means it will be another few days at least before we have any real sense of what this team might do in this tournament. For the past four years, injuries, inexperience, and occasionally inconsistent play have made it difficult to see how good this version of the USWNT can be. Entering the 2019 World Cup, we knew the U.S. was great; the question was whether the rest of the world had caught up. This year feels like it has a lot more variables to consider in terms of how the favorites might perform.

Advertisement

England won the European Championships last year, the first major trophy in its history, but it will play the World Cup without four of its starters from that tournament’s final due to injuries and retirements. Spanish players form the backbone of Barcelona, the world’s most dominant club team, but a player mutiny against coach Jorge Vilda last year saw 15 players quit the team and not all of them returned for this tournament. Germany has had a series of uninspiring results this year: narrow wins against the Netherlands and Vietnam, losses to Brazil and Zambia. Sam Kerr, the best player on co-host Australia, got hurt the day before the tournament opener, and no one knows how long she’ll be out for. You could win this World Cup with a team of players who are missing it for various reasons. Spot them a goalkeeper, and the USWNT’s injured lineup—which unfortunately features stars like Mallory Swanson, Catarina Macario, Becky Sauerbrunn and Sam Mewis—might be a threat to make the semis.

All of which is to say that this championship feels more up for grabs than it has in years past. The top teams right now are all close enough that the vagaries of form and fortune can lift one above the rest or dump others out unexpectedly early. Whoever catches the right swell could ride it all the way to the trophy. The U.S. didn’t reach its peak against Vietnam, but it showed enough to give hope that it might still be climbing.