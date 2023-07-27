The One U.S. Player You Really Would Not Like to Anger

Now it feels like a rivalry.

The World Cup group stage match between the United States women’s national team and the Netherlands marks the third consecutive international tournament at which the two nations have met. The U.S. defeated the Dutch 2–0 in the 2019 World Cup final, and on penalties in the 2021 Olympic quarterfinal. By securing a 1–1 draw that leaves the fate of the group in the balance, the Dutch finally struck back, and exposed a worrying American weakness.

Advertisement

After a bright first 10 minutes in which the American press kept the Dutch pinned back and earned the forwards multiple shots, the Netherlands found their patterns and started exerting control. Forward Lieke Martens played a free roll that bamboozled the U.S. midfield, setting up a few yards off the back shoulder of midfielder Andi Sullivan, then drifting away into space as Sullivan followed the play. Martens started the sequence that led to the Dutch opener, skipping past Sullivan’s late challenge and driving at the heart of the American defense. Three passes and one wrong-footed attempt at a clearance later, Jill Roord scored.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was the first time the U.S. women had trailed in a World Cup game since 2011 (!), and they all seemed to know it. The goal deflated the Americans. For the rest of the half, they were two steps behind the Dutch possession game. With Martens dropping in and its three center backs stepping up, the Netherlands always had extra players in midfield, making it far too easy for them to pass around the Americans’ disjointed pressure. Fullbacks Crystal Dunn and Emily Fox were lost, neither winning the ball back nor contributing to the attack, but still caught too high up the pitch by the streaking Dutch wingbacks.

Advertisement

And yet, despite looking decidedly second-best for much of the opening 45 minutes, the U.S. still managed to outshoot the Dutch 9–2 in the half. The team was outplayed and outcoached but still gave itself a pretty good chance at staying in the game.

Advertisement

Unfortunately for the Netherlands, it managed to find one way to pump up the flat USWNT in the second half: make them angry. Specifically, by pissing off captain Lindsey Horan, who took an elbow to the stomach from club teammate Daniëlle van de Donk near the sideline just before the 60th minute. Horan and van de Donk were still arguing as the U.S. lined up to take a corner kick. The pair had to be spoken to by the referee, who brought them together and asked them to play nice. Seconds later, Horan, apparently perfectly fine with taking her revenge while it was still warm, headed in the equalizer.

Advertisement

LINDSEY HORAN SENDS THE ULTIMATE MESSAGE 🇺🇸



THE @USWNT HAS LEVELED IT 🤫 pic.twitter.com/IV7hnG4CyK — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 27, 2023

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

(The pair are apparently cool now, which is good for van de Donk, since you apparently would not like Lindsey Horan when she’s angry.)

Related From Slate Eric Betts This U.S. Soccer Team’s First World Cup Win Revealed Some Weaknesses—and One Very Bright Spot Read More

The U.S. looked more likely to find the winner in the second half. Horan was immense as a midfield target. Dunn played more advanced and closer to the U.S. midfield, and found plenty of time to play dangerous passes as the Dutch midfielders tired. It is a testament to the Americans’ overall talent level that they managed to get so many shots—another nine in the second half, for a total of 18—despite the fact that their forward line didn’t look great. Sophia Smith showed flashes of her brilliance but wasn’t a consistent threat. Trinity Rodman, on the other wing, misfired for much of the night. Alex Morgan’s holdup play was good again, but she has rarely looked close to scoring in this tournament. (OK, she did once, but was offside.) U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski, bizarrely, left them all in for the full 90 minutes, making just one substitution in the entire game, in what felt like some kind of obstinate Norman Dale tribute.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s a good sign for the Americans that they can be competitive in their most difficult group game despite these players having off nights. Just as in their slightly disappointing 3–0 win against Vietnam, the numbers seem to indicate that they will figure it out eventually. But World Cups don’t operate on a schedule of “eventually.” The U.S. has to start taking more of its chances pretty soon, before it faces opponents better than the ninth-ranked Netherlands. And it certainly has to figure out how to shore up its midfield before the knockout rounds, where technical maestros like Spain and Japan lurk on its side of the bracket, should the U.S. beat or draw Portugal on Tuesday to advance. (It currently has the goal differential advantage over the Netherlands if they both win.)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Once upon a time, the U.S. had the perfect solution. Julie Ertz spent the past two World Cup cycles as the Americans’ premier disruptive force, first as a center back in 2015, then as a defensive midfielder in 2019. Her anticipation, her aggressiveness, her closing speed, and her heading ability mean she simply gets to more balls than anyone—especially opposing attackers—expects.

Or she did. At present, Ertz is approximately three months into her soccer comeback after more than a year and half without playing a competitive game, following an injury and the birth of her first child in 2022. Even before that, while she did play for the U.S. in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, she missed most of the 2021 NWSL season with a knee injury and hardly played in 2020 as COVID wrecked the sporting calendar. As late as February, Andonovski was saying Ertz “probably” wouldn’t make the World Cup.

Advertisement

For any other player in this situation, the early returns of her comeback with her country and with Angel City FC would have been tremendous. Someone whose team has grown accustomed to her being the best in the world has a much narrower margin of error. Which could be one reason why Ertz started the first two World Cup matches not in the midfield but on the back line, partnered with 23-year-old NWSL Rookie of the Year Naomi Girma in the center of the American defense. She has, in theory, less ground to cover from this spot, a slightly simpler decision tree to process instantaneously, more backup tied closer to her in Girma. Alternatively, Ertz could be filling in a spot of even greater need. Considering that longtime U.S. defensive maven Becky Sauerbrunn got knocked out of the tournament just weeks before the roster dropped, Ertz’s position switch could simply be an attempt to replace Sauerbrunn’s veteran nous at the heart of the defense. “When we knew that Becky was not going to be able to make it, that’s something that we started looking into,” Andonovski said after the Vietnam match. “We had a conversation with Julie. Before we even tried it, we did a lot of work in terms of analysis.” But then—he would say that, wouldn’t he?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ertz has been great at center back for the U.S. Against the Dutch, she had at least one moment early on when she too stepped to Martens too late and didn’t win the ball, but came through on multiple other occasions, particularly on a crucial 80th-minute block that likely saved the draw for the U.S. But the U.S. may need her more in the midfield, where Sullivan and the other options who have been tried throughout this cycle have struggled to provide enough cover for how high Horan and Rose Lavelle tend to play. It’s tough to adapt to playing without an all-world ballhawk; throwing prime Ertz up against a possession cycle like the Dutch was like tossing a brick into their washing machine. Even Ertz might not be able to do that at the moment, but she might have to try anyway, or else the USWNT is going to find itself dumped out of a World Cup for the first time since 2011.