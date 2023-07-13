The New Movie That Will Be Required Viewing for Theater Kids for Decades

It’s always a conundrum when you get a bunch of theater kids together: What should we watch? Sure, they’ll spend a lot of time flirting and dancing around and arguing about Dear Evan Hansen and pretending to be embarrassed about how much of Hamilton they still have memorized. Yes, at some point there will be a singalong to “Defying Gravity,” or “Revolting Children,” or maybe “Dead Mom” from Beetlejuice. But eventually everyone gets tired and wants to flop down on the couch and watch something, and frankly, there are only so many times you can bust out the DVD of Into the Woods (American Playhouse original Broadway version, obviously, not the movie).

Advertisement

So thank goodness for the charming new comedy Theater Camp, which is guaranteed to be a theater-kid hangout staple for decades to come. As earlier generations once wore out their VHS tapes of Waiting for Guffman, a new generation will memorize every word spoken and sung by stars Ben Platt (Evan Hansen himself) and Molly Gordon (fresh off playing the love interest in The Bear) in this high-energy, low-inhibitions comedy, directed by Gordon and Nick Lieberman. “This will break you,” they’ll mouth to one another, just as Gordon’s musical director proclaims to a fearful young actress about the role she’s playing in the summer musical. “This will fully destroy you.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related from Slate Dan Kois Republicans Called It an “Outrage” for Its Lesbian Sex Scenes. Now It’s Part of the Canon. Read More

Chronicling a single eventful summer at AdirondACTS, a very upstate, very down-market camp for teens and tweens, Theater Camp embraces the drama. The camp’s founder, Joan (Amy Sedaris), has suffered a seizure caused by the flashing lights at a high school musical and is now in a coma. (It’s “the first Bye Bye Birdie–related injury in the history of Passaic County,” a title card tells us.) Her meatball of a son, the #hustle vlogger Troy (American Vandal’s Jimmy Tatro), has never really understood all the singers and dancers who take up his mom’s summers, but nevertheless, he’s tasked with holding things together. The rent is overdue, a venture capital company is sniffing around the property, and the electricity keeps going out—but the show must go on.

Advertisement

Platt and Gordon play Amos and Rebecca-Diane, lifelong friends and creative partners who once attended the camp and are now its star counselors. They’re the movie’s most fully formed comic creations: true art monsters who harangue their young charges, bicker with each other, and remind everyone of the dire cost of falling short of their artistic goals. When one young actress, driven to desperation, employs a mentholated stick to deliver tears in rehearsal, Amos and Rebecca-Diane witheringly compare her with Lance Armstrong. The key to this duo, like all the counselors at AdirondACTS, is that they take their work utterly seriously, penning and producing an encomium to their encoma’d director titled Joan, Still. This is their calling, their art, and never once does Amos or Rebecca-Diane even hint that there’s anything silly about a bunch of kids reenacting Studio 54 onstage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The many, many subplots of Theater Camp—Troy’s mismanagement, the new kid finding his way, the tech director (Noah Galvin) with a secret flair for performance, the camper who wants to be an agent, Amos and Rebecca-Diane’s falling-out—all come together, of course, on the final night of camp, as Joan, Still is performed for awestruck parents (and livestreamed to Joan’s hospital room). It’s all captured vérité-style by the filmmakers, who, like everyone else in this utterly sweet production, display great affection for the totally foolish theater kids (of all ages) who inhabit this world.

Advertisement

Because while theater kids can laugh at themselves, can acknowledge that it’s all a little bit silly, what they want in their heart of hearts is to be taken seriously for once. When you grow up loving to perform, your childhood is a parade of tolerant eye rolls from friends, partisan encouragement from parents, and constant reminders that theater isn’t the real world. What you dream of is a real artist—and Amos and Rebecca-Diane are real artists; they practically went to Juilliard—picking you to fire in the forge of their art. Though Theater Camp is, say, 20 percent less mean-spirited than Waiting for Guffman, the movie’s characters share with Corky St. Clair the deranged tunnel vision of the artistic visionary. What could be more important than these children in disco outfits singing about the wasted youth of their camp director, alongside an enormous, papier-mâché, coke-snorting nose? Nothing. Nothing could matter more.

Is this healthy? Of course not. But I’m delighted to imagine that soon the songs of Joan, Still will echo through the rec rooms, dressing rooms, and, yes, theater camps of America. Break a leg, kids.