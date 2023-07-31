It’s an agonizingly tough call, but for my money, the funniest scene of TV’s funniest show takes place in an Outback Steakhouse. It comes near the end of the first season of HBO’s extraordinary comedy The Righteous Gemstones, and it involves the show’s mercurial sister/daughter/spouse Judy Gemstone (Edi Patterson) sharing a painful episode from her past with her then-fiancé, B.J. (Tim Baltz). I can’t even begin to describe the actual content here—my mother occasionally reads Slate—but the scene features the incomparable Patterson giving one of the most deranged comedic monologues you’ll ever encounter, a mix of profane absurdity and perverse earnestness that’s delivered with such masterful assurance it feels almost revolutionary. I’ve watched this scene dozens of times since it first aired, and each time I find something new to be astonished by. It’s just one concentrated blast of what has been, since Gemstones premiered in 2019, the most hilarious acting performance on television.

The Righteous Gemstones’ third season wraps up this Sunday, and over the course of the show’s run—and amid an ensemble cast of top-flight comic performances—Patterson has repeatedly proven herself to be the show’s most precious and inimitable asset. The Righteous Gemstones traces the exploits of the Gemstone family, a multigenerational brood of hugely successful, perpetually squabbling televangelists. A characteristically magnificent John Goodman stars as patriarch Eli Gemstone (whom the third season finds newly retired), and Patterson, Adam DeVine, and Danny McBride (who also created the show) star as his adult children, each of whom is trying and failing to follow in his footsteps.

From the show’s beginnings, second-born Judy is a black sheep of sorts: Her gender is a de facto professional ceiling in the male-dominated world of her family’s evangelical Christianity; her fiancé is a sensitive and socially progressive spiritual agnostic; her explosive temper and penchant for profane outbursts only exacerbate a lifelong social awkwardness. Season 3 once again blesses Judy with some of the show’s most quotable lines (“Them Colombian beans make me panic-shit”; “Gideon, your mama’s tryin’ to Munchausen you”; “You gaslight yourself, by being crazy”), but it also finds Judy further emerging as the messy and uproarious soul of the series, a chaotic and wildly imperfect character whom Patterson has fashioned into the show’s most unexpectedly sympathetic and endearing creation.

Judy Gemstone is, in many ways, the embodiment of the show’s satirical (but never scold-y) critique of prosperity-gospel consumer capitalism. She’s a product of extreme privilege who’s enjoyed nothing but the finest things her whole life, and yet she’s still dogged by that most elemental desire that can’t be bought: to be admired, to be loved, to be cool. Her impulsive, flailing, perpetually misguided attempts to escape that uncoolness are both her greatest flaw and her most affectionately human quality. In Season 3, her character’s arc is kicked off by a disastrous decision to embark on an affair with a frosted-tipped horndog guitarist, Stephen (Stephen Schneider). Judy being Judy, she fails to keep the tryst under wraps. B.J. discovers the infidelity and seeks revenge against his rival, culminating in a set piece of astonishing violence at the end of the season’s sixth episode that is also the hardest I have laughed at anything this year. The remainder of the season finds Judy scrambling to mend her marriage to B.J. and begrudgingly learning the hard work of redemption. (“So, the cheater has to eat massive big old piles of shit until the hurt person decides they’re forgiven, just on an arbitrary whim? That’s the gist of this, basically?”)

Many of the comic peaks in The Righteous Gemstones come during ensemble scenes and often take place around the family meal table, where the various Gemstones and Gemstone-adjacents needle and parry one another. (McBride has also said that these sequences are the show’s most frequently improvised.) Patterson reliably steals these scenes through startling craft and commitment. This family lunch from Season 2, for instance, is a master class in sputtering, frenetic energy, as we see and hear Judy twist herself into a Tasmanian devil–style emotional cyclone in real time. There’s the garbled syntax (“there was not a aisle, dummy”), the off-kilter neologisms (“we’re fun kids, we’re whim babies”), the avalanche of profanity, culminating in the outburst of “Man, fuck Mickey!,” a line Patterson delivers with such force it seems to explode from her entire body.

Patterson’s initial TV breakthrough came on McBride and Jody Hill’s previous HBO comedy Vice Principals. Vice Principals, which aired from 2016 to 2017, never gained much of a mainstream following, for reasons that were pretty understandable: It was pitch-dark, it was weird, and it had almost no characters who were remotely sympathetic. But it was also hilarious, particularly its terrific second season, which saw Patterson’s role as the deranged Spanish teacher Jen Abbott given considerably more screen time. Patterson’s Abbott was an unhinged marvel, a preening and deranged sociopath obsessed with sex and status in equal measure.

After Patterson’s turn on Vice Principals, McBride brought her aboard in a more comprehensive capacity for The Righteous Gemstones—in addition to her role as Judy, she is also a writer and producer for the show, and is even responsible for writing or co-writing several of the series’ musical numbers, including the Season 1 earworm “Misbehavin’.” McBride has long worked closely with writer-directors Hill and David Gordon Green, dating back to the trio’s first HBO series, Eastbound & Down, and by all indications Patterson has become an unofficial fourth member of that brain trust.

Eastbound & Down was a flat-out masterpiece and is still, by my estimation, the best show McBride & Co. have yet made, even if Gemstones has become a much bigger hit. Patterson’s Judy more than occasionally reminds me of Steve Little’s incredible performance on Eastbound as Kenny Powers’ sidekick, Stevie Janowski, one of the weirdest and most brilliant comedic performances I’ve ever seen. Like Stevie, Judy is a chronic fuckup who can’t get out of her own way, but she’s also in many ways the moral compass of the show, a person who can never bring herself to be truly bad, no matter how hard she might try. If a hallmark of classic tragedy is a flawed protagonist trying to do the right thing while destined to fail, Judy Gemstone is something like the comedic inversion: a character who desperately wants to throw emotional and moral consequence to the wind, but is ultimately too fundamentally caring and good to let herself actually do that.

HBO recently announced that The Righteous Gemstones has been picked up for a fourth season, a sign of faith in the series—its viewership numbers have increased every season, and it is now McBride’s biggest hit for HBO. I was mildly appalled that Patterson once again failed to snag an Emmy nomination for her work on the series, but then again, the next time the Emmys get something right will probably be the first. In the meantime, I’ll continue giving thanks and praise for Edi Patterson and her Judy Gemstone, a Sunday-night miracle.