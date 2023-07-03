The Idol’s Twist Ending Was Clumsily Hidden in Plain Sight All Along

Last week, a rumor caught fire that, in response to the overwhelmingly negative response to The Idol, HBO had abruptly cut the length of the first—and potentially only—season from six episodes to five. It’s a comical idea if you know the slightest thing about how TV is made, like suggesting that you could reedit the end of a movie in the middle of a bad test screening. (The season was announced as five episodes before the first two premiered at Cannes.) But watching the fifth and final episode, “Jocelyn Forever,” it was easy to feel as if you’d accidentally skipped over something crucial. Lily-Rose Depp’s Jocelyn, a damaged pop icon who’d fallen under the sway of Abel Tesfaye’s sadistic and manipulative Tedros, was suddenly pushing back, and not just tentatively. Two episodes after she let him beat her with a hairbrush, under the logic that it would help her process her own history of domestic abuse, she was savagely dressing him down in front of his would-be music industry peers, calling him “a sweaty, drunken, fucking pathetic mess.”

Given that the season opened with Jocelyn asserting herself by invoking her right to bare her breasts to a magazine photographer, it’s not clear where this new, curtly take-charge version is meant to have sprung from. Even the song she’s recording after Tedros has supposedly freed her from the creative straitjacket of the world’s expectations presents her as willingly giving in to his dominance. (Sample lyric: “Spit in my mouth while you turn me out.”) Now suddenly she’s the one barking orders and stealing Tedros’ cult of aspiring musicians right out from under him. “The difference between him and me,” she tells him, “is I can actually make you a star.”

“Jocelyn Forever” bears out the truth of Jocelyn’s promise at length, mostly with an excruciatingly long sequence in which Suzanna Son’s Chloe, Moses Sumney’s Izaak, and Troye Sivan’s Xander perform an impromptu showcase for Jocelyn’s management team, including Eli Roth’s tour promoter and Jane Adams’ record label executive. They’re meant to be blown away by the improbable assemblage of unsigned talent, a freak mother lode of pop possibility, but as with Jocelyn’s post-breakthrough material, the amorphous, hook-free songs Tesfaye and his collaborators have written for them simply don’t fill the bill.

Considering how much control Tesfaye has exercised over The Idol—hiring Amy Seimetz to direct and then reportedly firing her after she’d completed most of the season, then bringing in Euphoria’s Sam Levinson and starting from scratch, not to mention shooting most of the season in his own house and turning the show’s soundtrack into a de facto new album by his musical alter ego, the Weeknd—it’s baffling how phoned-in his every contribution seems: the lackluster songwriting, the deadeyed performance, even the half-assed story, on which he shares credit with Levinson. (After five hours of The Idol, Son’s “Family” is the only song I could hum without a prompt.) Tedros tells Jocelyn her music is failing to break through because it’s impersonal and generic and she needs to tap into her deepest self—specifically her long history of being physically abused and psychologically manipulated—if she wants to make anything that will really connect with an audience. “All that trauma, you’re gonna turn it into inspiration,” he tells her. “You’re gonna tap into it, you’re gonna feel it, you’re gonna face it, you’re gonna remember it, and you’re gonna let it wash all over.”

The Idol is just savvy enough to paint this as a con artist’s spiel, the pitch of a professional leech who wants Jocelyn to languish in her own helplessness because it makes it easier for him to exert control. But it doesn’t have the smarts to have Tedros be wrong, let alone the integrity to turn its own gaze away from Jocelyn’s suffering. The spectacle of Depp’s face contorted in pain is the show’s equivalent of a whistle note, its showstopper. The difference, we’re meant to understand in the end, is that, like her decision to lock a pesky intimacy coordinator in a closet so she can pose half-nude without filling out paperwork, the choice to turn her trauma into a marketing hook is Jocelyn’s own.

After thoroughly humiliating Tedros, Jocelyn takes full command of his miniature cult, whose members are as musically gifted as he told them they were, even if he lacked the ability to convert their gifts into fame. She books them as the opening act on her tour, which has sold out in a matter of weeks thanks to her new musical direction, and is preparing to launch it with an opening stadium show. Tedros has lost everything, thanks to an exposé by Hari Nef’s Vanity Fair reporter, who apparently convinced her editors that the tale of a low-level pimp was a juicier get than a story about one of the world’s biggest pop stars. Still, he limps up to Jocelyn’s show to check if he might be on the guest list. And he is, but only under his real name, Mauricio Jackson: She’ll let him backstage, but only if he drops the act first.

In Jocelyn’s dressing room, Tedros (or Mauricio, if you like) fingers the hairbrush with which he beat Jocelyn, purportedly a memento of her violent and domineering stage mother, whose death is meant to have sent her into a psychological spiral. But he notices that the brush’s plastic bristles seem surprisingly stiff, as if it’s brand-new. Is the upshot that Jocelyn lied about her mother entirely? (We know that this is a world in which women fake accounts of their own assault; earlier in the episode, we learn that one of Tedros’ minions has framed Jocelyn’s ex-boyfriend for rape.) Or is it just that she’s been the one using him all along, as a tool to take herself to the dark places she needed to go? Either way, it’s implied that she was the one in charge the whole time, and that the seedy tale of abuse and manipulation we thought we’d been watching was actually the story of a strong woman taking charge of her own image and career. (Feminism!) When The Idol quoted Basic Instinct in its first episode, it seemed like a desperate attempt to get audiences to read the series as knowing sleaze instead of icky exploitation. But it was also a forecast of the ending, where we find out that the sexually knowing woman has been pulling the strings all along and the male protagonist is a dope led around by his privates.

Is it pedantic to ask if this actually means anything? Is the point that pop stars are the real monsters, or that the music industry is so corrupt and exploitative that the only way to get ahead is to use yourself better than they use you? That women hold the power even when men think they do? Or is it just that we don’t need another version of A Star Is Born? In the final scene, Jocelyn takes the stage in front of a packed stadium (actually a real concert of the Weeknd’s from last year) and proclaims Tedros as “the love of my life—the man who pulled me through the darkest hours and into the light.” Then she pulls Tedros in for a kiss and whispers to him: “You’re mine forever—now go stand over there.” As he shambles offstage, his face is crinkled in bewilderment, unable to understand what she just did or how it fits anything that came before. I know just how he feels.