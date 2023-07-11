The most shocking college football coach firing in recent memory came down this week at, of all places, Northwestern University. The Wildcats were 1–11 last year, and 3–9 the year before that, but the dismissal of coach Pat Fitzgerald on Monday was a stunner anyway.

Last Friday, Northwestern shared a summary of the results of a six-month investigation into alleged hazing within Fitzgerald’s program. The investigation, led by a lawyer from the white-shoe law firm ArentFox Schiff, found that the whistleblower who reported the hazing was onto something. The person’s claims “were largely supported by the evidence gathered during the investigation, including separate and consistent first-person accounts from current and former players,” the school said when it (very vaguely) summarized the report’s findings. The school said the report didn’t uncover “specific misconduct by any individual football player or coach,” but that “knowledge of the hazing activities was widespread across football players.” As for Fitzgerald and his staff, the school said the investigation “did not discover sufficient evidence to believe that coaching staff knew about the ongoing hazing conduct.” It determined, however, “that there had been significant opportunities to discover and report the hazing conduct.” Fitzgerald and Northwestern’s other coaches did not report it.

Fitzgerald’s lifetime of association with Northwestern more or less ended right there, though it took days of tough journalism from Northwestern’s student newspaper and messy backtracking from the school’s president for the story to move forward. At first, NU decided to give Fitzgerald the chiller punishment of a two-week unpaid suspension during the least active weeks on the football calendar. But then, Monday night, three days after the university released the report summary, the school fired Fitzgerald. Because of Fitzgerald’s pristine standing and the general inclination of many people around college football to reduce every example of coaching misconduct into a culture-war argument about the mob canceling good men, we’ll be in for years of hot debate about whether Fitzgerald deserved his fate. That will ignore that the fact pattern about hazing in Fitzgerald’s program is credibly established, and that firing him was simple.

Fitzgerald’s value proposition at Northwestern was never about his won-lost record at all. He was once an excellent coach in Evanston, better than the putrid records of the past few years indicate. But his results had gone off a cliff, and the reason nobody figured Northwestern would ever fire Fitzgerald—until a few days ago, anyway—came down to fit. Northwestern does not have a very good football program, but it also doesn’t have an embarrassing program. Until now, the team has been free of scandal. Fitzgerald does not debase himself at press conferences. He has a square jaw and a firm handshake. He’s the ultimate Northwestern man.

All coaches and athletic directors like to pontificate about their magical “culture” as a central foundation of their teams’ success. It’s almost never specific, but it helps the people in charge explain why they’ll be the ones to succeed in an industry where most leaders get fired within a few years. Northwestern and Fitzgerald, however, laid the culture rhetoric on with a thickness that was arguably unprecedented. When the coach signed a 10-year contract extension in January 2021, Northwestern’s then athletic director gushed about him: “We have one of the best coaches in college football and, more importantly, a leader uncommonly suited to this University.” Fitzgerald had built “a culture of unwavering belief in excellence both on and off the field,” featuring “incredible achievement in the classroom, in the community, and in competition.” The university’s School of Education and Social Policy wrote a hagiographic profile of the coach. “Preparing student-athletes for life after football is no less important to Coach Fitz than inspiring them to excel on the field,” the story reads. In 2015, when Northwestern football players got closer than any college athletes ever have to gaining employee recognition and forming a union, Fitzgerald’s argument against it was that he was already addressing their problems. “We have great protocols in place, and we haven’t been forced to do that by any third party,” the head coach told his players.

Fitzgerald wasn’t winning anymore, and the impending demise of the Big Ten’s imbalanced divisional structure meant that his occasional token West division championships were about to become impossible. But he wore the patina of an exceptional leader of men, working for the exceptional molder of young minds that is his own alma mater, Northwestern. His persona would not have played everywhere, but goodness gracious did it play well at Northwestern, a legacy Big Ten institution that prides itself on winning the right way.

The coach was a made man in Evanston, and for good reason. He’d been the best player in the program’s history and one of the best defensive players to ever come through the Big Ten. He was a two-time All-American and two-time winner of a pair of prestigious defensive honors, the Nagurski Trophy and Bednarik Award, and then he won enough games to be called the best coach in school history. It’s simultaneously true that Fitzgerald’s goose was cooked, that Northwestern was unlikely to ever be good under his leadership again, and that he had built up enormous equity over nearly 30 years of playing and coaching.

Many of Fitzgerald’s players adore him. Over the weekend, a group that claimed it represented “the ENTIRE Northwestern football team” issued an open letter backing Fitzgerald, saying that the allegations against him were “exaggerated and twisted” and that the team was committed to Fitzgerald. While I have deep suspicion about an entire football roster approving a letter in the span of a day or two while everyone is on summer break, it is obvious that many of Fitzgerald’s players would run through a wall for him.

But Fitzgerald’s grip on his program is now all the way gone. The investigation into Fitzgerald’s program was exhaustive, covering six months, including interviews with what the school said were more than 50 people and reviewing thousands of documents going back to 2014. It was that report, not a single whistleblower or even one or two or three or six players, that led the lawyers Northwestern hired to conclude not just that the program had been the site of hazing, but that Fitzgerald’s staff squandered ample chances to deal with it. The coach who assured his players that they wouldn’t benefit from a union turned out to let a lot of ugly things happen under his roof.

All of Fitzgerald’s history and status had to have weighed on the school’s new president, Michael Schill, when he decided to let his head coach off with just an unpaid vacation for one summer pay period. Unfortunately for the school’s administration, Northwestern is better at journalism than it is at football. A report on Saturday by the Daily Northwestern, the student newspaper, got specific about the hazing, which the school had described in broad terms in its summary of the law firm’s findings. The newspaper reported that much of the hazing was sexual in nature, including, in one case, players being made to strip naked and then “slingshotting themselves across the floor with exercise bands.” That was part of a long, vile list of alleged hazing rituals.

It didn’t appear that the young journalists reported much that the investigating law firm wouldn’t also have uncovered. But Schill announced Saturday night that he “may have erred” in suspending Fitzgerald for only two weeks. Sunday brought no news, but on Monday, the student paper published a follow-up story in which three former players alleged that the program’s culture enabled systemic racism. One of those players has since become a clinical therapist and said that his time in Fitzgerald’s program contributed heavily to a subsequent diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder. This story seemed the final straw. Within hours of the report’s publication, Schill fired Fitzgerald and published a long list of reasons why.

Some defenses of Fitzgerald were not strong efforts. “I’ve heard both sides and can safely say it’s complete bullshit,” one Barstool Sports guy tweeted on Sunday. “It’s a disgruntled former player trying to take Fitz down, and Fitz is a class act through and through.” (How odd that one “disgruntled former player” could so thoroughly shape an investigation featuring more than 50 witnesses and thousands of pages of correspondence, which a major law firm picked through over half a year.) Another Barstool report gave anonymity to a former player who said, “It’s all totally blown way out of proportion. At least when I was there nobody was forced to do anything and it was all a joke. Don’t know if it escalated or people just took it too seriously.” (Everything’s blown out of proportion, you see, and was just a joke. “Unless it escalated.”)

Other defenses of the coach are easier to understand but fall short in their own ways. Radio host Danny Kanell said, “Pat Fitzgerald is a good human who cared about his players deeply. He ran his program the right way and has a stellar reputation. I have never heard anyone have a bad thing to say about him. This feels wrong.” Setting aside that numerous players have now gone to journalists with quite explicit negative things to say about Fitzgerald, their former coach might indeed be a good human who cares deeply about his players. Football coaches do not swipe “good person” and “bad person” key cards when they walk into the office, and most of us don’t know them. We can judge them only on what happens in the organizations they run. At Northwestern, players got hazed, and Fitzgerald’s program got caught.

Next, the fight: Fitzgerald has already lawyered up, he told ESPN, “to protect my rights in accordance with the law.” On3’s Andy Staples reports that the coach had about $42 million left on his contract, a figure that wasn’t public because Northwestern is a private school. That all figures to be on the line, just as Northwestern must deal with a similar story revolving around the school’s head baseball coach.

Fitzgerald might have a compelling case, in that Northwestern decided he should get a two-week suspension before deciding—based on what looked more like the publication of additional information than on the school’s learning of it—to fire him. The exiled coach’s spin on the law firm report is self-serving. He says it “reaffirmed what I have always maintained—that I had no knowledge whatsoever of any form of hazing within the Northwestern Football Program.” And perhaps he knew nothing at all. But ignorance is a terrible defense, given that every player on Northwestern’s team is in Fitzgerald’s care and that his image revolves around leadership. There is no glory in being one of the great culture-setters in college athletics who happened to allow repeated forced-hazing incidents to go on undetected in his program. When you pride yourself on culture, there is no exoneration in sleeping at the wheel.