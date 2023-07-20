Oppenheimer Is Gargantuan, Awe-Inspiring, and, in at Least Two Ways, Flawed

“Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds” was the first thought of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist whose leadership of the Manhattan Project saddled him with the unwelcome title of “father of the atomic bomb,” as he observed the weapon’s 1945 test explosion in the desert of New Mexico. Twenty years later, in a TV interview that’s still harrowing to watch, a conscience-stricken Oppenheimer recalled how that line, a quote from the ancient Hindu scripture the Bhagavad-Gita, sprang into his mind as he saw for the first time the awesome destructive potential of the weapon his top-secret team of elite scientists had just taken three years and spent more than a billion dollars to create.

Advertisement

In his gargantuan biopic Oppenheimer, based on the Pulitzer Prize–winning 2005 biography American Prometheus by Kai Bird and Martin Sherwin, Christopher Nolan makes the startling choice to turn this painfully introspective moment into a recalled instance of highbrow pillow talk. The only time we hear the famous line said aloud (as opposed to replayed in the physicist’s head) is when, as a young professor at the University of California at Berkeley, Oppenheimer (played by longtime Nolan collaborator Cillian Murphy) reads it to his girlfriend Jean Tatlock (Florence Pugh) as she writhes atop him in bed, the text in its original Sanskrit held open against her bare chest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Despite its three-hour run time and the epic scale of its widescreen IMAX image, Oppenheimer is the most intimate movie the emotionally chilly Nolan has yet made.

It is true that, when at Berkeley in the ’30s, Oppenheimer, a multilingual polymath, studied Hindu texts in Sanskrit. It’s also true that he had an intense three-year affair with Tatlock, a psychiatrist and devoted Communist who died in 1944 by apparent suicide. But the fictionalized juxtaposition of these two facts in the context of an R-rated sex scene makes for an unintentionally comic interlude in an epic that, understandably given its subject, is otherwise short on humor. Still, this nude scene, along with one later in the film when an older, married Oppenheimer returns to Tatlock’s apartment for a one-night tryst, constitutes a rare occurrence in the director’s normally sexless filmography.

Advertisement

Despite its three-hour run time and the epic scale of its widescreen IMAX image, Oppenheimer is the most intimate movie the emotionally chilly Nolan has yet made. It tells the story of an event one character calls “the most important fucking thing to happen in the history of the world”—the development and first (and so far only) use of nuclear weapons in wartime—yet the action often seems to be taking place in the interior of one man’s prodigious and tormented brain.

Advertisement

The film’s narrative chronology is so fragmented it seems to have taken its cue from the recurring image of a black field studded with swirling points of light, a seeming reference to both the starry night skies above Los Alamos, New Mexico, and the subatomic micro-events the Manhattan Project team is trying to observe and manipulate. The story zigzags freely and sometimes confusingly among two main timelines. One, presented in color, provides Oppenheimer’s view of his life, from the 1920s, when Oppenheimer was a troubled student in Europe, to the 1930s, when he ran in Berkeley’s left-wing circles while romancing the fiercely political Tatlock, and through the mid-1940s, when he directed the Manhattan Project’s central laboratory while living with his wife, Kitty (Emily Blunt), also a onetime Communist sympathizer. This timeline is narrated via Oppenheimer’s near-verbatim testimony about his life story at a humiliating series of 1954 hearings in which he was stripped of his security clearance by the board of the Atomic Energy Commission after he objected to the planned development of an even more destructive weapon, the hydrogen bomb. The other timeline, presented in black and white, provides the view of Oppenheimer’s chief postwar antagonist, the shoe salesman turned political operative Lewis Strauss (Robert Downey Jr.), as Strauss testifies at his own 1959 Senate confirmation hearings. Strauss was a founding member and eventual chairman of the AEC who led the charge to bring down Oppenheimer, using the Red Scare paranoia of the McCarthy era to paint the scientist’s long-ago left-wing alliances as opportunities for Soviet espionage. In what may be the most memorable performance in a movie full of bravura acting turns, Downey plays Strauss as a would-be power player driven nearly to madness by his own petty vanity and unrealized ambition. His Iron Man exoskeleton now finally retired for good, Downey reminds us what a versatile and emotionally intelligent actor he has always been, while playing a character much colder and more calculating than the charming scamps of his youth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Matt Damon brings a warmer, if far from cuddly, energy to Lt. Gen. Leslie Groves, the career Army officer who, fresh from the task of overseeing the construction of the Pentagon, hired Oppenheimer to lead the Manhattan Project and served as the team’s military liaison throughout the three years it took to complete the work. Groves was known as a hard-driving, plain-spoken boss, and his relationship with the cerebral, unconventional, and fiercely independent Oppenheimer had more than its share of tense showdowns. These scenes are among the movie’s most dramatically convincing, as Groves’ bluff pragmatism collides with Oppenheimer’s visionary and sometimes inscrutable management style.

The supporting cast of Oppenheimer is an impressive “dudes rock” lineup, with a seemingly endless parade of name actors showing up in supporting roles: Kenneth Branagh as the Danish physicist Niels Bohr, Josh Hartnett as the Nobel Prize–winning scientist Ernest Lawrence, Benny Safdie as Oppenheimer’s collaborator and eventual betrayer Edward Teller, and Tom Conti, appearing principally in two scenes near the beginning and end of the movie, as an elderly, philosophical Albert Einstein. Flashing past in even smaller roles are Rami Malek, Casey Affleck, Dane DeHaan, Matthew Modine, and Gary Oldman. Though there are two women with meaningful screen time, Blunt’s volatile, hard-drinking Kitty Oppenheimer and Pugh’s passionate, self-destructive Jean Tatlock, neither ever emerges as a full character separate from her romantic link to the protagonist—Nolan’s long-standing problem with writing complex roles for women remains, as of this movie, unfixed. This is mainly a film about groups of men in rooms, arguing over decisions that will affect the future of everyone on the planet.

Advertisement

Related from Slate Fred Kaplan Oppenheimer Is a Mind-Blowing Movie, but How Is It as History? Read More

An extended sequence portraying the Trinity test—the July 1945 experiment in New Mexico in which the bomb was deployed for the first time–constitutes Oppenheimer’s cinematic high point. The mounting tension of the preparations, with observers stationed miles from the detonation site and equipped with small squares of dark glass through which to view the blast without damaging their eyes, culminates in a countdown to the pressing of an actual red button. It’s the most literal rendering imaginable of a high-stakes moment—and one whose result we already know to boot—yet the scene is suffused with a sense of suspense and dread that’s near unbearable. The explosion itself, re-created without the use of CGI, is filmed with a gravity and an eerie, unromanticizing beauty that more than justifies a second use of Oppenheimer’s famous “I am become Death” quote—this time heard only echoing in his head, his mistress’s recent suicide providing a gloomy foreshadowing of the mass destruction his invention is about to wreak.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Trinity test sequence also stands out because, for a few seconds during and after the explosion, the audience has an experience Oppenheimer rarely provides us: silence. Whether it’s the Hans Zimmer–scored BRAHHHMMS of Inception or the muddy sound mixes of Interstellar and Tenet—movies whose dialogue audiences often found inaudible—Nolan has long been a filmmaker who likes to experiment with layer on layer of overwhelming sound. Oppenheimer’s use of this tool can be both viscerally powerful, as in the scene just described, and suffocatingly oppressive. My viewing companion praised Ludwig Göransson’s unsettling violin-based score; to me, however appropriately anxiety-producing the music may have been, its omnipresence under virtually every line of dialogue felt invasive, as if I were watching a never-ending trailer. Nolan’s reliance on the score to goose the audience’s emotional involvement almost has an element of insecurity to it, as if he didn’t trust a story about the invention of the atom bomb to be upsetting enough on its own.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Though it’s unquestionably a visual achievement and an often-overpowering viewing experience, I can’t say I loved or even liked every element of Oppenheimer. Nolan wrote the screenplay without any collaborators, and there’s an element of Nolanian bombast to some of the dialogue, with characters uttering such biopic-ready lines as “And you, Robert Oppenheimer, sphinxlike guru of the atom—no one knows what you believe.” The fractured timeline isn’t always handled with the skillful sense of balance it requires, making the movie’s last hour feel unnaturally protracted. And though it’s true that Oppenheimer was a secular Jew whose faith played a small part in his private life, the fact of his Judaism was not insignificant, either in the context of his race against Hitler’s Germany to build an atomic weapon or of his later vilification in the antisemitic political climate of the Cold War. Cillian Murphy is extraordinary at conveying Oppenheimer’s otherworldly mental capacities and his bouts of self-doubt and depression, but the Irish actor seems about as Jewish as Max von Sydow.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While we’re on the subject of ethnic representation: Though I’m not completely on board with the critique that Oppenheimer fails to address the invention of the A-bomb from a Japanese point of view—it is, after all, based on a biography of the weapon’s inventor, not the infinitely larger and more tragic story of that invention’s victims—it is notable that the only glimpse we’re provided of the bomb’s real-world effect on human bodies comes in the form of a hallucinatory vision of a future radiation victim, projected onto the face of an American woman applauding the success of the bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Though the entirety of the film is an anticipatory shudder inspired by the horrors to come, those horrors remain placeless and abstract, never linked to the hundreds of thousands of individuals whose lives the bomb either ended or damaged irreparably.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Still, for younger audiences to whom the name Oppenheimer means little, this mostly historically accurate telling of his story will be a bracing lesson, and to those of us who grew up in the atmosphere of the Cold War, it can serve as a terrifying reminder. It was only late last year that the U.S. government vacated the results of the 1954 AEC hearing that is correctly characterized in the movie as a kangaroo court. The story of the scientist who changed the world forever is not yet over, as long as the Damoclean sword of the technology he pioneered still hangs above all of our heads. Nolan’s film about him is one I couldn’t help but admire, even if, like the observers of the Trinity test, I could observe it only from a distance, at once awed and ambivalent.