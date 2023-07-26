If you want to see Oppenheimer the way Christopher Nolan wanted it to be seen, here’s what you need to do. First, live near one of the 30 theaters in the entire world where it’s being projected on 70 mm IMAX film, a format whose almost hyperreal resolution leads Nolan to call it “3D without the glasses.” Then, buy a ticket. Whoops, tonight’s sold out. Tomorrow? Sold out too. How’s Aug. 10 for you?

You get the point. Because of the delicate nature of the IMAX prints, which weigh 600 pounds and are 11 miles long—so long that the platters that feed the film into the projector had to be fitted with custom 3D-printed extensions—most theaters have guaranteed the movie only for a three-week run. And because of the sheer size of the image, which often opens up from a thin rectangle to fill the IMAX screen’s entire floor-to-ceiling height, you can rule out the first few rows in many theaters, which offer a distorted and decidedly nonoptimal experience. (One Twitter user posted a since-deleted video shot from a front-row seat in which Cillian Murphy’s face appeared swollen like a deformed balloon.) At the theater nearest me, there are still a few good seats left on the last day of the run—as long as you’re willing to start a three-hour movie at 11 on a weeknight. If you live in Manhattan, well, you’d better hope someone who’s already got tickets has a death in the family, and even then, they might charge you upwards of $100 apiece.

Haunting your local theater’s ticket app might turn up a cancellation—that was how I managed, scoring a fourth-row seat for a Saturday morning screening a mere five days in advance—but at this point, you’re getting the idea that seeing Oppenheimer in 70 mm IMAX is more like snagging Taylor Swift tickets than striding up to the counter and saying, “One, please.” And that leads us to a vital question, given the amount of effort you’re likely to be putting in at this moment: Is it worth it?

I’ve seen Oppenheimer twice, in digital and 70 mm IMAX—both times, as it turns out, in the exact same auditorium. So while I can’t speak to the full range of formats in which the movie is being exhibited—standard and 4K projection, laser and xenon IMAX, not to mention 35 mm and non-IMAX 70 mm film—I can say precisely how much of a difference seeing it in this most rarefied of formats brings to the process, and how much is just hype.

Setting aside the scattershot nature of contemporary multiplex projection—really the primary consideration here, but one that’s beyond the scope of this inquiry—Oppenheimer is going to look spectacular in any of them. Nolan and his cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema are famously meticulous, optimizing for various formats all the way down the line to Blu-ray and DVD (although with streaming, they kind of throw up their hands). But IMAX, and here I mean any kind and not just film, adds a layer of meaning that enhances the film, if not necessarily transforms it. Nolan divides the movie into two sections, labeled “Fission” and “Fusion,” the former shot in color and following the point of view of Cillian Murphy’s Robert Oppenheimer, the latter shot in black and white and dominated by Robert Downey Jr.’s Lewis Strauss, the ambitious and vindictive government official who arranged to have Oppenheimer persecuted during the McCarthy era for his left-wing associations.

In both the Fission and Fusion sections, the movie switches between widescreen and full-frame images, a long, thin rectangle and something closer to a square—a technique he has been using since 2008’s The Dark Knight. But where most IMAX movies are solely interested in exploiting its capacity for spectacle—making the big things bigger and the loud things louder—Oppenheimer is up to something different. While the Trinity test does fill the theater floor to ceiling with a cloud of nuclear fire, the movie is largely driven by conversations. (It’s the first Nolan movie in years where you can actually hear all the dialogue.) But by blowing those conversations up so much larger than life, to the point where Cillian Murphy’s eyes are not just the color but the size of swimming pools, Nolan underlines how seemingly mundane or undramatic events, the kind movies often don’t even bother with, can have absolutely massive consequences. When the time comes to pick which Japanese city will be the target of the deadliest weapon the world has ever known, Truman’s secretary of war starts by crossing Kyoto off the list, because he and his wife enjoyed their visit there on their honeymoon.

Because IMAX cameras are cumbersome and noisy, some of the decisions about which scenes are shot in which format seem to driven by technical concerns. If a scene involves two people in a room, it’s more likely to be shot in widescreen than full-frame IMAX. But in general, Nolan uses the larger frame when Oppenheimer’s world is expanding, and the more narrowly bounded widescreen when it’s contracting. When Oppenheimer meets with Albert Einstein by a pond in Princeton, it’s shot in black-and-white IMAX (a format that didn’t even exist until Nolan and Hoytema had Kodak manufacture a new kind of film stock). But when Strauss arrives and curtails their chat, black bars appear at the top and bottom of the screen, as if a sense of unlimited potential has suddenly been constrained by a huffy bureaucrat. In Dunkirk, I found this sort of back-and-forth distracting, and after seeing it in three different formats, I wound up preferring the fixed aspect ratio of traditional 70 mm. But because Oppenheimer isn’t an action movie, the effect is more impressionistic, something you feel more than you see.

The showstopper, so to speak, is the Trinity explosion itself, but the movie is dotted with arresting images all along, some of which remain abstract or ambiguous until the closing moments: the ripples of raindrops in a pond evolve into the blast radii of nuclear detonations covering the globe; an ethereal vision of clouds that we later realize are the ghostly trails of missile launches. And that’s where the added power of the 70 mm IMAX format, which offers more than four times the resolution of the best commercial digital projection, really comes in. Oppenheimer is most effective when the audience is as seduced and haunted by these images as its protagonist is. When a young Oppenheimer starts to really grasp the nature of theoretical physics, the movie shows us visions of atoms spinning in the air around his head, as if he’s peering directly into the fabric of the universe, and at the Trinity test, all the assembled scientists stare in awe, transfixed by the awesome beauty and terrible potential of what they’ve just unleashed. (One even rips off his safety goggles and runs outside in the seconds before the blast, as if possessed by the need to experience the totality of its power.) The movie never shows us the results of the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki—Oppenheimer didn’t even know that the bomb had been dropped until he heard Truman announce it on the radio the following day—but we feel them anyway, as the martial pounding of feet on gym risers during a victory rally in a basketball gym morphs briefly but unmistakably into the piercing shrieks of the dead. For the movie to work best, that moment has to have an impact as profound as the blast itself.

I wouldn’t go so far as to say that if you haven’t seen Oppenheimer in 70 mm IMAX, you haven’t seen it at all, or even that it’s worth waiting to see it until you can watch it that way. (And miss out on all the Barbenheimer discourse? Perish the thought.) As stunning as a perfectly projected film print can be, I’ve seen reports of botched screenings from all over the country, whether because of poorly maintained equipment or untrained projectionists or any number of factors. One reason for the limited runs is that film prints wear over time, and a format this detailed shows the flaws more than most—a single hair over the lens is enough to mar the image. But with enough effort and a little bit of luck, you’ll be rewarded with one of the most visually stunning experiences you’ve ever had in a movie theater, and one there’s no guarantee you’ll ever be able to see again.