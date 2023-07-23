In Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, Gen. Leslie Groves (Matt Damon), yells that the Manhattan Project is “the most important fucking thing to happen in the history of the world!” Many historical dramas feel that way about their subjects, but most don’t come right out and say it. Nolan’s movie attempts to back that sentiment up, though, by dramatizing the fears and guilt the bomb inspired in J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) in the post-war years. But does it matter that Oppenheimer felt guilty? Was Oppenheimer, as Nolan is telling the press now, hopelessly naïve? And is Oppenheimer, the movie, telling the right story about a weapon that, almost 80 years later, still stands at the ready to annihilate the world?

My friend Seth Shelden is the United Nations Liaison for the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), which has spent more than a decade developing a treaty banning nuclear weapons through international law and has now gotten nearly 100 nations to sign on. (Everyone has a friend who makes them feel like a slacker, but you get a special feeling of insignificance from a friend who had a hand in winning the Nobel Peace Prize.) After I saw Oppenheimer, Seth was the first person I wanted to talk to. We discussed what Nolan’s movie leaves out, what people forget about how many nuclear bombs have already been deployed in the world, and how ICAN plans to get the world’s great powers—including the U.S.—to agree to give up their nukes. Our conversation has been condensed and edited for clarity.

Dan Kois: The centerpiece of the movie is the first Trinity test, which seems gigantic on an IMAX screen. How does a typical bomb in 2023 compare in strength to that test?

Seth Shelden: The average bomb in one of the U.S. arsenals, let’s say, is somewhere between five times and 30 times bigger than what was used in the Trinity test, which was the same size as the Hiroshima bomb. We have some in our arsenal that are over a megaton, so 80 times bigger than what we dropped in Hiroshima. The largest weapon that’s ever been tested, I think it’s over 3,000 Hiroshima bombs. That’s the Tsar Bomb. It shattered windows in other countries when it was tested.

Jeez.

The basic answer is that the weapons that were used in New Mexico, and in Hiroshima, and Nagasaki, which killed hundreds of thousands of people, look like colonial muskets by comparison to what we have now.

In the movie, Oppenheimer declares that developing these weapons will usher in “a peace mankind has never seen.” That seems, like, hopelessly naive to me. Why did people once believe that?

You say “why did people once believe that” as if they don’t believe it anymore.

I guess some people still do. You don’t agree with the idea that nuclear weapons are an insurer of peace, as opposed to an eventual destroyer of the world.

This is a pervasive myth, one that primarily benefits the companies that build nuclear weapons. It’s the myth that military power prevents conflict. A lot of our work is to help people understand that this realpolitik that came about, that really crystallized in the post-World War II era, is incredibly dangerous, actually. The real realists recognize that by perpetuating this system of valuing nuclear weapons, we are going to ensure that they’re used. The only way to usher in “a peace mankind has never seen” is to prohibit and eliminate the weapons.

Oppenheimer seems to come to a similar conclusion in the movie, which focuses a great deal on his post-war career. It argues that he became something of an anti-nuclear agitator. How does the modern anti-nuclear movement actually view Robert Oppenheimer?

It’s true that the film depicts Oppenheimer’s later conviction that arms control and regulation is what is needed. But it’s also true that that he spends a lot of the movie talking about how the scientists don’t get a role in what the government does with it.

You pursue the science. That’s your job. And then it’s not up to you to figure out how to utilize it.

A lot of our movement’s success has been contradicting that notion. The experts are not these military strategists. The experts are the scientists who can really understand the way the weapons work. They’re the doctors who understand that there’s no adequate medical response to these weapons. They’re the climatologists who understand that in the event of a full-scale conflict between the U.S. and Russia, up to 5 billion people will die because of the crop reduction following the climate chaos that would ensue. And the experts are the victims, the affected people can testify to what happens when these weapons are used.

So on one hand, yes, Oppenheimer, like so many people who have worked in the military, later realized, “Oh, you know what? This was a terrible idea.” But at the same time, a lot of people in the modern anti-nuclear movement, especially those who are or speak for affected communities, are quite traumatized by the celebration of Oppenheimer as some sort of, I don’t know, honorable person who felt guilty.

When you’re talking about affected communities, you’re talking about people in Hiroshima and Nagasaki?

Not only them. You hear even very high-level people saying that nuclear weapons were only used twice. Nuclear weapons were not used twice. In fact, they’ve been used over 2,000 times, with all the tests that each of the nuclear-armed states have conducted. And each of those uses has had intergenerational impacts. And there are studies, including by the International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War, concluding that 2.4 million people are predicted to eventually die from cancers as a result of the tests that have been conducted so far.

These tests have been done generally in indigenous lands, in lands of their imperial control, in lands of marginalized communities. In addition to New Mexico, the French tested in Algeria, the British and the U.S. tested in the South Pacific, Russians in Kazakhstan, Chinese in Uyghur territories. They’re not testing where their power centers are, for obvious reasons.

Nolan makes a very deliberate choice not to show the effects of the bomb at Hiroshima or Nagasaki. There are some stylized moments where Oppenheimer is visualizing bomb impacts at moments of great personal crisis. And there are moments where those effects are described in audio, but we don’t see them. Do you think the movie should have shown those impacts?

The most unfortunate aspect of this film, again, I think is its erasure of those who are affected by the weapons. I don’t know that we always need to depict the hundreds of thousands of people dying on film, especially because these are incredibly painful and traumatic images for those who continue to suffer. But I do think it’s a disservice not to tell their story. As you say, everything is framed through the perspective of this tortured white scientist, struggling with this challenge of the scientific and moral challenge of the unknown.

The more time you spend valorizing the scientific achievement, the more you encourage people to view it as some kind of triumph that needs to be celebrated or recognized despite the possible problems it might cause in the future.

You could argue that the main premise of the film is that the true injustice that we’re analyzing is the refusal to renew Oppenheimer’s security clearance.

To punish him for his conscience.

Yeah.

You mention the specter of the 5 billion, as you say, who would die if there’s a full-scale war between the United States and Russia. That apocalyptic possibility isn’t exactly ignored in the movie. It’s certainly touched on. Do you think that Nolan takes that danger seriously enough, or could you never take that danger seriously enough?

Well, I think you can take that danger seriously enough.

By banning nuclear weapons.

Yeah. By working towards a real solution instead of perpetuating the notion that nuclear weapons are terrible things, but we need them. Obviously, I didn’t expect the last line of the movie to be, like, “Every country should join the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.” But even if you walk out of the film being like, Wow, these are incredibly destructive, there is a big risk that especially U.S. viewers will just come back to the false conclusion that the weapons, while clearly terrible, are better for us to have than not have, because they “keep us safe.”

I mean, the last line of the movie isn’t a full-throated declaration of loyalty to ICAN, but it is Oppenheimer basically saying, like, “I think I destroyed the world.”

Sure. You’re gambling, as a director, that the audience is going to walk away thinking about that moment and chewing on that. Some audience members will, probably, but in light of the three hours that have preceded it, I’m not sure it has the impact that Nolan might think it has simply by dint of being the last beat.

Let’s talk a little bit about solutions and what your organization does. ICAN is making a bet that you can convince people not to use this weapon, on a country-by-country basis. What is the state of your treaty?

You say we’re making a “bet” that we can convince people not to use this weapon, but the fact is that it’s self-evident to most of the world that these weapons do not provide security and need to be eliminated. Now, in the U.S. this isn’t top-line news, in part because the U.S. has worked so hard to ignore this treaty.

We negotiated the treaty through 2017, which is when we won the Nobel Peace Prize. It’s the first treaty that builds a framework for the total elimination of nuclear weapons by international law. It also contains provisions to address the harms from past nuclear weapons use and testing. The treaty would enter into force once 50 countries ratified it and fully joined it. That happened in January 2021. By now 95 states in total have made some legal commitment to the treaty, so that’s close to half of the U.N. membership.

We had the first meeting of states parties last June in Austria, where they adopted this really powerful declaration that condemned any and all threats to use nuclear weapons, which had a demonstrable impact on the Kremlin’s threats in the context of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

It may be impossible to answer this question, but what is the pathway to getting the U.S. to sign a treaty like this?

No, it’s not impossible. It’s sometimes difficult to understand how massive shifts happen when you’re in the middle of the problem. It took 70-plus years, but in 2021 nuclear weapons became comprehensively illegal under international law for the first time. So that was step one.

And the second step is then to build the norm using this treaty to stigmatize and delegitimize the weapons as some great badge of power. Because in the U.S. right now, nuclear weapons are bizarrely baked into our national psyche as something that’s something we value, when in fact they’re just horrible, indiscriminate and life-ending. A shift in public consciousness is a major part of this. But of course it can happen. You think about people who lived in the middle of a millennium of slavery, let’s say, who were just like, “Well, this is just the way the world works.” And couldn’t ever see a way out of that. And now, it’s not that slavery’s doesn’t exist anywhere, but it’s something incomprehensible to the vast majority of people, and it’s banned under customary international law.

Step three: You build the prohibition, you build the norm, and then you negotiate how the disarmament happens.

Now, the question I think that we should be asking is not whether the U.S. will sign, but whether the U.S. will join this treaty before, or after, there’s a great nuclear disaster.

Was the development of the atomic bomb, as Matt Damon says, the most important fucking thing ever to happen?

Well, I can tell you that it was the most important fucking thing ever to happen for the hundreds of thousands of people it killed in the days after, and the millions of people who died or continued to suffer from it. I mean, that’s not what Matt Damon meant, of course, but it goes back to one issue I take with how the story is told. Somehow we—and the U.S. government was a big part of this—have imbued nuclear weapons with magical powers. And Matt Damon’s line reinforces that. But in fact, we should all push back against that. We should start by actually recognizing what they do and who’s actually affected by them, instead of celebrating these people who made them. If we do that, that’s a step toward finally eliminating nuclear weapons before they eliminate us.