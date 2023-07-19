Christopher Nolan Is for the Girlies

Filmmakers like Quentin Tarantino, Martin Scorsese, and Christopher Nolan are known for being beloved by film bros around the world. If Hollywood makes “chick flicks” for women, these directors win prizes for providing what everyone believes to be the opposite thing—a type of film that, interestingly, doesn’t have a catchy, degrading name. (Gloria Steinem once wrote an entire op-ed dubbing them “prick flicks.”) This egregious misconception needs to be corrected, at least on one such filmmaker’s behalf. Despite what you might have heard, Christopher Nolan’s films are, in fact, for the girlies.

Advertisement

Nolan, who famously is one of the least accessible mainstream directors—I don’t mean least accessible in terms of a viewer’s ability to see or understand his movies, though that is sort of true; I mean least accessible in that this man doesn’t even have a damn smartphone—has, for years, managed to cast some of the absolute hottest men in Hollywood to talk about time travel or multiple dimensions or whatever. Considering that Nolan uses much the same roster of actors across his films, it’s almost impressive the different variations of sexiness that he can elicit out of one man. It’s so effective one would think his hiring tactic is whispering the lyrics of Mulan’s “I’ll Make a Man out of You” into the ear of Hollywood’s hunkiest specimens.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Netizens on the lookout for their next internet boyfriend have noticed. The best example this summer is, of course, Cillian Murphy, whose every appearance in promotional photos or clips related to Nolan’s upcoming film Oppenheimer—in which Murphy plays the titular physicist, who spearheaded the creation of the atomic bomb—has dominated the thirstiest corners of Al Gore’s internet. The blue-eyed Irish beauty first won the heart of Online as very hot, very tortured 1920s gangster Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders in 2013. Since then, Murphy has appeared as a side character in many Nolan films. Now he’s finally taking the main stage in a Christopher Nolan production.

Fancams (fan-edited video odes) and photos of Murphy dominated social media algorithms as press for Oppenheimer reached its peak, just before the announcement of the SAG strike, and the end of actors’ ability to do press for current projects, last week. Some have even made the tongue-in-cheek argument that a handful of photos of Murphy, who famously doesn’t do much press and is apathetic toward the idea of being “online,” have had the same effect as the incredibly deep promotional budget of Oppenheimer’s sister film Barbie. He’s been called unreal, compared with your lesbian best friend for trying out a see-through shirt, and dubbed a “summa cum laude” graduate in the art of smizing. Murphy’s Oppenheimer castmate Emily Blunt got a secondhand hit of virality for doing what any reasonable person would do when standing next to Murphy on the red carpet: grabbing on, and not letting go.

Advertisement

emily blunt holding onto cillian murphy for dear life calm down he's not going anywhere pic.twitter.com/kEHrDKFFAw — emily blunt's manager (@twiceblunt) July 12, 2023

Advertisement

Of course, I wouldn’t be writing this if I had only one point of evidence. Nolan’s history of casting hotties who, despite the somber nature of the films they’re in, become Internet Darlings—a history that includes Murphy in Batman Begins and Murphy in Inception and Murphy in Dunkirk—starts with his second film, Memento (2000), which, thankfully, features tons of shots of a young, shirtless Guy Pearce. Let this Tumblr GIF set serve as proof of the absolute serve Pearce is exhibiting in this actually emotionally devastating film. (Get you a guy who can do both, as they say.) Next is the first film in the Batman trilogy, Batman Begins (2005), which adds Christian Bale to the pantheon. Throughout the trilogy, Bale is effortlessly beautiful as the suave but tortured billionaire playboy Bruce Wayne. But he’s also rough and gruff when dressed as the titular masked vigilante. This movie also has a young Cillian Murphy as the Scarecrow, who, mind you, looked like this at the time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

bruce wayne christian bale batman the dark knight fc edit fancam, hi ash :) pic.twitter.com/XSNZz45XKR — taysseract (@quantaymania) April 14, 2022

Nolan’s Batman trilogy offered us a visual feast: the cleft-chin wonder Aaron Eckhart as Harvey Dent, and, of course, Heath Ledger’s iconic performance as the Joker, which is the stuff of nightmares but manifested a charisma that reminded us how hot Ledger was outside the clown makeup (the answer is very, folks). The trilogy also gave us Tom Hardy’s Bane. Hardy had his face covered here, but given the lingering memory of his glorious visage in Nolan’s Inception a couple of years prior, the role still catered to the beefcake fans among us. Zero complaints. If you’re more of the cute-quirky type of thirster, the trilogy also puts Joseph Gordon-Levitt to great use toward the end.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related from Slate Luke Winkie Forget Ken, the Hot Boy of Summer Is … Napoleon Bonaparte Read More

The pinnacle of Nolan’s secret side project (that is, quenching the thirst of the world’s man-enjoyers) has to be his 2010 film Inception, which comes after the second Batman film, The Dark Knight (2008), but before the final one, The Dark Knight Rises (2012). Though the general online consensus on Leonardo DiCaprio has soured a bit since 2010, as it’s become ever more clear he dates only women under 25 (Gigi Hadid, 27, excepted), it is undeniable that he is putting his miraculous genes to good use in this film. The cinematic achievement of Inception is not the continuously debated ending or the incredible visual effects, but DiCaprio’s face. Inception also marks the establishment of Hardy and Nolan’s working relationship (hallelujah); Murphy dazzles here as well, and Gordon-Levitt plays a deliciously handsome role too.

Advertisement

Nolan’s filmography is so stuffed with attractive actors that I’m running out of time to mention them all. There’s Matthew McConaughey, at peak McConaissance, looking like THIS for most of Interstellar (2014)—which does the world a disservice, but honors reality by having his face partially covered by an astronaut’s helmet for large parts of the film. Even Interstellar’s memed-to-death scene in which McConaughey’s character ugly cries might not be hot, but it is relatable! There’s also a baby Timothée Chalamet in this film, which arrived too early for Chalamet thirst per se (his character is 15 years old) but offers a good indicator of what is to come. Harry Styles, fresh from cutting his signature long hair, will make you swoon while also making you fear for his life in Dunkirk (2017), in which he appears along with personal favorite Barry Keoghan, Hardy, and Murphy. Tenet (2020) offers Robert Pattinson, the world’s boyfriend since as early as his Harry Potter or Twilight days, who is just as enticing here as he ever was.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Duh, you might say, actors are handsome! But Nolan is able to depict these men as some of the most delectable treats in cinema. I haven’t figured out the exact recipe of Nolan’s secret sexy sauce, but it has something to do with the confidence and ambition of his leading men, who are usually either incredibly smart or brooding or both. Plus, Nolan, like us all, loves a man in uniform or a suit. What’s more, you can barely hear what these guys are saying, an increasingly apparent feature of Nolan’s signature sound design. But this is all for the better: Pretty boys who barely talk?! Yeah, that’s definitely for the girlies.

If you’re a girlie who loves girls, rest assured because Nolan has you covered. There’s Hilary Swank in Insomnia (2002), Katie Holmes in Batman Begins, Scarlett Johansson in The Prestige (2006), Elizabeth Debicki in Tenet, and more. If you’re a girlie who enjoys thirsting after non-white people, well … there’s … John David Washington in Tenet? And the occasional Ken Watanabe cameo where he looks like this. But … that’s about it. And if you’re a girlie who loves swooning over emotionally and mentally healthy men, maybe solicit those in the waiting room of your therapist’s office?