The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, Max, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in July

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to services like Netflix, Max, Prime Video, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive July 1 unless otherwise specified.)
Netflix
Must Watch
Titanic
Good Watch
Bridesmaids
Kick-Ass
Liar Liar
Pride & Prejudice (2005)
Ray
The Squid and the Whale
Star Trek (2009)
Star Trek Into Darkness
Warm Bodies
Big Eyes (July 24)
Family Watch
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (July 10)
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (July 13)
Nostalgia Watch
Jumanji
Uncle Buck
Wax-On Watch
The Karate Kid (1984)
The Karate Kid: Part 2
The Karate Kid: Part 3
The Karate Kid (2010)
“War, What Is It Good For?” Watch
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
If You’re Bored
The Huntsman: Winter’s War
One Piece: Thriller Bark
One Piece: TV Original 2
Prom Night
Snow White & the Huntsman
The Sweetest Thing
Little Angel Volume 3 (July 3)
Morphle 3D Season 1 (July 15)
My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale Season 1 (July 15)
Ride Along (July 16)
Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (July 21)
Hidden Strike (July 28)
Netflix Programming
The Days Series Premiere
Unknown: The Lost Pyramid (July 3)
The King Who Never Was (July 4)
Back to 15 Season 2 (July 5)
My Happy Marriage (July 5)
WHAM! (July 5)
Deep Fake Love Series Premiere (July 6)
Gold Brick (July 6)
The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Part 1 (July 6)
Wake Up, Carlo! (July 6)
Fatal Seduction Series Premiere (July 7)
Hack My Home Series Premiere (July 7)
The Out-Laws (July 7)
Seasons (July 7)
StoryBots: Answer Time Season 2 (July 10)
Unknown: Killer Robots (July 10)
Nineteen to Twenty Series Premiere (July 11)
Mr. Car and the Knights Templar (July 12)
Quarterback Series Premiere (July 12)
Record of Ragnarok Season 2 Episodes 11–15 (July 12)
Sugar Rush: The Baking Point Series Premiere (July 12)
Burn the House Down Series Premiere (July 13)
Devil’s Advocate Series Premiere (July 13)
Sonic Prime Season 2 (July 13)
Survival of the Thickest Series Premiere (July 13)
The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem Season 2 (July 14)
Bird Box Barcelona (July 14)
Five Star Chef Series Premiere (July 14)
Love Tactics 2 (July 14)
Too Hot to Handle Season 5 (July 14)
Country Queen Series Premiere (July 15)
Unknown: Cave of Bones (July 17)
The (Almost) Legends (July 19)
The Deepest Breath (July 19)
Supa Team 4 (July 20)
Sweet Magnolias Season 3 (July 20)
They Cloned Tyrone (July 21)
Dew Drop Diaries (July 24)
Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine (July 24)
Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts (July 25)
Sintonia Season 4 (July 25)
Baki Hanma Season 2 (July 26)
The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals Season 7 (July 26)
Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case (July 26)
Happiness for Beginners (July 27)
The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders (July 27)
Paradise (July 27)
Today We’ll Talk About That Day (July 27)
The Witcher Season 3 Volume 2 (July 27)
Captain Fall Series Premiere (July 28)
D.P. Season 2 (July 28)
How to Become a Cult Leader (July 28)
Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir The Movie (July 28)
A Perfect Story Series Premiere (July 28)
The Tailor Season 2 (July 28)
The Uncanny Counter Season 2 (July 29)
Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy Season 2 (July 31)
Specials
Tom Segura: Sledgehammer (July 4)
(HBO) Max
Must Watch
20th Century Women
Dunkirk
Election
Klute
Pulp Fiction
Shoplifters
Good Watch
The Animatrix
Ballet 422
Bullitt
Caddyshack
The Descent
Far From the Madding Crowd (2015)
Fast Color
Going in Style (1979)
Good Will Hunting
Headhunters (2012)
King Kong (1933)
Monsters and Men
Nico, 1988
Prince Avalanche
Shakespeare in Love
Shirley (2020)
The Skeleton Twins
Southside With You
Under the Silver Lake
V for Vendetta
Barbenheimer Watch
Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge Series Premiere (July 16)
Family Watch
Because of Winn-Dixie
Nancy Drew (2007)
Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase (2019)
Where the Wild Things Are
Yogi Bear (2010)
My Adventures With Superman Series Premiere (July 7)
Craig of the Creek Season 5A (July 11)
Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes and Huntsmen Part One (July 24)
Shop Watch
Barbershop
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Beauty Shop
Lethal Weapon Watch
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
Mad Max Watch
Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior
Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome
“My Hat Is Like a Shark’s Fin” Watch
Deep Blue Sea
“War, What Is It Good For?” Watch
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
Amanda Bynes Watch
Sydney White
What a Girl Wants
Prince Watch
Under the Cherry Moon
“Teen” Watch
Teen Witch (1989)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3
TMNT (2014)
Teenage Euthanasia Season 2 (July 27)
“Mortal Kombat!” Watch
Mortal Kombat (1995)
If You’re Bored
17 Again
300
American Sniper
Angels Sing
The Blind Side
Clash of the Titans (1981)
Compliance
Cujo
Cunningham
The Delta Force
The Descent: Part 2
Detour (2017)
Double Impact
Dracula 2: Ascension
Dracula 3: Legacy
Elizabethtown
Flawless (2007)
The Frozen Ground
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Ghosts of Mississippi
Girl Happy
The Good Heart
Goodbye, Mr. Chips (1969)
Horrible Bosses
Hotel Artemis
Immortals
Jonah Hex
Journey 2: The Mysterious Island
Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008)
Lakeview Terrace
A Life Less Ordinary
The Meg
Nights in Rodanthe
The Perfect Storm
Poseidon (2006)
Rampage (2018)
The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
Serendipity (2001)
Steel (1997)
Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny
Tequila Sunrise
Thirteen Ghosts
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
True Story (2015)
Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor
Tyrel
A Walk in the Woods
Married to Evil Season 1 (July 3)
90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise: Pillow Talk Season 3 (July 4)
Batwheels Season 1 (July 4)
Barnwood Builders Season 16 (July 6)
Ed Stafford: First Man Out Season 3A (July 7)
The Plot Thickens Season 4 (July 7)
Capturing Home Season 2 (July 8)
Paranormal Caught on Camera Season 6 (July 9)
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 5 (July 10)
BBQ Brawl Season 4 (July 10)
Flip the Strip Season 1 (July 10)
Lil Jon Wants to Do What? Season 2 (July 10)
People Magazine Investigates Season 7 (July 10)
High Speed Chase Season 1 (July 11)
Outdaughtered Season 6 (July 11)
Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life Season 2 (July 13)
American Masters (July 15)
90 Day Fiancé: UK Season 1 (July 16)
Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing Season 1 (July 17)
Contraband: Seized at the Border Season 1 (July 19)
Body in the Basement Season 1 (July 20)
La Unidad Season 3 (July 21)
Making Modern With Brooke and Brice Season 3 (July 21)
Unsellable Houses Season 4 (July 23)
Windy City Rehab: Allison’s Dream Home Season 1 (July 25)
Gotham Knights Season 1 (July 28)
Restored Season 6 (July 28)
Superman & Lois Season 3 (July 28)
August: Osage County (July 29)
Mother May I Murder? Season 1 (July 31)
HBO Original Programming
El Jardin de Bronce Season 3 (July 4)
Shaun White: The Last Run Series Premiere (July 6)
Wanted: Millionaire (Se busca millonario) (July 7)
Last Call: When a Serial Killer Stalks Queer New York Series Premiere (July 9)
Full Circle Series Premiere (July 13)
Gray Matter Premiere (July 13)
Project Greenlight (Reboot) Series Premiere (July 13)
La Narcosatanica Series Premiere (July 14)
Time Zone Series Premiere (July 14)
A Scent of Time (July 15)
Glitch: The Rise and Fall of HQ Trivia (July 20)
My Magic Closet (Além do Guarda-Roupa) Premiere (July 20)
The Golden Boy Premiere (July 24)
After the Bite Premiere (July 26)
Harley Quinn Season 4 (July 27)
Looney Tunes Cartoons Season 6 (July 27)
How To With John Wilson Season 3 (July 28)
Metal Monsters: The Righteous Redeemer (July 30)
Specials
Brandi Carlile: In the Canyon Haze—Live From Laurel Canyon
Prime Video
Must Watch
The Iron Giant
No Country for Old Men
Paths of Glory
Serpico
Bend-and-Snap Watch
Legally Blonde (2001)
Good Watch
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford
The Big Country
Birdman of Alcatraz
Cool Hand Luke
The Fighter
Freedom Writers
Gaslight (1944)
Gladiator
Hondo
Hour of the Gun
Irma La Douce
Kick-Ass
The Man in the Moon
Marathon Man
The Other Guys
The Public Enemy
The Queen of Versailles
Rebel Without a Cause
Rocky Balboa
Saturday Night Fever
Scarface (1983)
The Shawshank Redemption
The Sons of Katie Elder
A Star Is Born (2018)
Supernova (2021)
The Train (1964)
True Grit (1969)
The Truman Show
Support the Girls
The Untouchables (1987)
Valley Girl (1983)
W.
Witness for the Prosecution (1957)
The King’s Speech (July 14)
Till (July 18)
Heaven Can Wait (1978) (July 29)
Dances With Wolves (July 31)
Family Watch
Charlotte’s Web (1973)
Free Willy
How to Train Your Dragon
Puss in Boots (2011)
Trolls World Tour
Nostalgia Watch
The Family Stone
Father of the Bride (1991)
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Problematic Watch
Hacksaw Ridge
Flashy Thingy Watch
Men in Black
Men in Black II
Men in Black III
If You’re Bored
1900
Acts of Violence
The Amityville Horror (1979)
Battle Los Angeles
Battleship
Big Top Pee-Wee
Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey
Black Rain
Black Sunday
A Bridge Too Far
Case 39
Chaplin
Class
Continental Divide
Cry Macho
Flags of Our Fathers
Force 10 From Navarone
Frogs
The General’s Daughter
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man
Imagine That
Invaders From Mars (1986)
It’s Kind of a Funny Story
Jason’s Lyric
Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise
Jesse Stone: Night Passage
Jesse Stone: Sea Change
Jesse Stone: Stone Cold
Last Man Standing
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
Little Nicky
MasterChef Mexico Junior Seasons 1–2
Mousehunt
Not Without My Daughter
Once Bitten
Petticoat Junction Seasons 1–5
Rampage (2018)
Rollerball (1975)
The Russia House
Sleepover (2004)
The Two Jakes
Under the Tuscan Sun
Unknown (2011)
Wicker Park
You, Me and Dupree
Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)
80 for Brady (July 4)
The Portable Door (July 7)
Unseen (July 23)
Knock at the Cabin (July 25)
Hardball (July 29)
Amazon Originals
The Horror of Dolores Roach Series Premiere (July 7)
Los Iniciados (July 7)
The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 (July 14)
Surf Girls Hawaii Series Premiere (July 18)
Good Omens Season 2 (July 28)
Novela Series Premiere (July 28)
Hulu
Must Watch
Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
Ripley Watch
Alien
Aliens
Alien 3
Alien Resurrection
Good Watch
Alita: Battle Angel
The Descendants (2011)
Ford v. Ferrari
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
The Guilty (2018)
Joy Ride (2001)
Kick-Ass
King Kong (2005)
Maudie
Mrs. Doubtfire
Our Idiot Brother
Real Steel
Rise of the Planet of the Apes
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
See How They Run
Shanghai Noon
Step Brothers
Support the Girls
Villains
The Walk
What’s Love Got to Do With It (1993)
Whiplash
Wild Things
The Quiet Girl (July 7)
Vesper (July 14)
Drunk Stoned Brilliant Dead: The Story of the National Lampoon (July 15)
Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game (July 15)
Day of the Dead (1985) (July 20)
Family Watch
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
Flicka
Rio 2 (July 31)
Nostalgia Watch
Beverly Hills 90210 Seasons 1–2
Father of the Bride (1991)
Father of the Bride 2 (1995)
Sweet Home Alabama
Yippee-Ki-Yay Watch
Die Hard
Die Hard: With a Vengeance
A Good Day to Die Hard
If You’re Bored
All the Right Moves
The Amazing Race Season 33
Bachelor Party
Bandidas
Bohemian Rhapsody
Bruno
Burlesque
Center Stage: On Pointe
Chloe
City of Joy
Clive Barker’s The Plague
Closer
Cocktail (1988)
The Covenant (2006)
Cover Versions
CSI: Miami Season 5
Death on the Nile (2022)
Deja Vu (2006)
Digimon Adventure: 2020
Dog Soldiers
Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead
Dragon Ball Z Kai Season 1
Dragon Ball Z Kai: The Final Chapters Season 1
Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai Season 1
Elysium
Fun With Dick and Jane
Get Him to the Greek
A Good Year
Gotti
The Guardian (2006)
Here Comes the Boom
High Heat
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
Hulk (2003)
I Know What You Did Last Summer
The Internship
Jumpin’ Jack Flash
LOL
The Man Who Knew Too Little
Metro
One Piece Episodes 458–517
Parental Guidance (2011)
The Perfect Storm
Queen of the Damned
Red Tails
Shanghai Knights
Skyline
Survivor Season 42
Total Recall (2012)
Un Padre No Tan Padre
Undercover Boss Season 1
What Happens in Vegas
Ancient Aliens Season 18B (July 6)
Night Train (2023) (July 7)
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Season 1 Part 2 (July 8)
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Season 1 (July 9)
12 Strong (July 10)
Never Say Never With Jeff Jenkins Season 1 (July 12)
Court Cam Season 4 (July 13)
Pretty Problems (July 13)
A Little White Lie (July 14)
Black Death (July 15)
SAS: Red Notice (July 15)
The Two Faces of January (July 15)
If You Wish Upon Me Season 1 (July 19)
Cold Case Files Season 3 (July 20)
Flip Wars Season 2 (July 20)
Escaping My Stalker (July 20)
The Old Man (2022) (July 20)
The Ritual Killer (July 21)
Space Oddity (July 21)
My Happy Ending (July 24)
In Viaggio (July 27)
Smoking Causes Coughing (July 27)
The Donor Party (July 28)
God’s Country (July 28)
The Lair (July 28)
Assassin (July 29)
Permanent (July 29)
NatGeo’s Sharkfest Watch
Baby Sharks (July 2)
Bull Shark Bandits (July 2)
Bull Shark vs. Hammerhead (July 2)
Camo Sharks (July 2)
Counting Jaws (July 2)
Game of Sharks (July 2)
Jaws Invasion (July 2)
Jaws vs. Boats (July 2)
Maui Shark Mystery (July 2)
Most Extreme Sharks (July 2)
Return of the White Shark (July 2)
Saved From a Shark (July 2)
Shark Attack Files Season 2 (July 2)
Shark Below Zero (July 2)
Shark Eat Shark (July 2)
Shark Queens (July 2)
Shark Side of the Moon (July 2)
Shark Superpower (July 2)
Sharkcano: Hawaii (July 2)
Sharks That Eat Everything (July 2)
Sharks vs. Dolphins: Bahamas Showdown (July 2)
Sky Sharks (July 2)
When Sharks Attack 360 Season 1 (July 2)
When Sharks Attack … and Why Season 1 (July 2)
World’s Biggest Hammerhead? (July 2)
Premieres
Ancient Aliens Special Presentation Special Premiere (July 6)
Celebrity Family Feud Season 9 Premiere (July 10)
What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 Premiere (July 14)
Justified: City Primeval Series Premiere (July 19)
Praise Petey Series Premiere (July 22)
Hulu Original Programming
CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair (July 5)
The Ashley Madison Affair Complete Docuseries (July 7)
Betrayal: The Perfect Husband Complete Docuseries (July 11)
The Jewel Thief (July 13)
Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas (July 14)
Big RV Remix Season 1 (July 21)
Futurama Season 11 (July 24)
The Hardy Boys Season 3 (July 26)
The Croods: Family Tree Season 7 (July 27)
Mother Undercover Complete Docuseries (July 27)
This Fool Season 2 (July 28)
Specials
ESSENCE Festival of Culture 2023: Livestream (July 2)