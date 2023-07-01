The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, Max, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in July

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for U.S. subscribers to services like Netflix, Max, Prime Video, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive July 1 unless otherwise specified.)

Netflix

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Watch

Titanic

Good Watch

Bridesmaids

Kick-Ass

Liar Liar

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Ray

The Squid and the Whale

Star Trek (2009)

Star Trek Into Darkness

Warm Bodies

Big Eyes (July 24)

Family Watch

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie (July 10)

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (July 13)

Nostalgia Watch

Jumanji

Uncle Buck

Wax-On Watch

The Karate Kid (1984)

The Karate Kid: Part 2

The Karate Kid: Part 3

The Karate Kid (2010)

“War, What Is It Good For?” Watch

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

If You’re Bored

The Huntsman: Winter’s War

One Piece: Thriller Bark

One Piece: TV Original 2

Prom Night

Snow White & the Huntsman

The Sweetest Thing

Little Angel Volume 3 (July 3)

Morphle 3D Season 1 (July 15)

My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale Season 1 (July 15)

Ride Along (July 16)

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (July 21)

Hidden Strike (July 28)

Advertisement

Netflix Programming

The Days Series Premiere

Unknown: The Lost Pyramid (July 3)

The King Who Never Was (July 4)

Back to 15 Season 2 (July 5)

My Happy Marriage (July 5)

WHAM! (July 5)

Deep Fake Love Series Premiere (July 6)

Gold Brick (July 6)

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Part 1 (July 6)

Wake Up, Carlo! (July 6)

Fatal Seduction Series Premiere (July 7)

Hack My Home Series Premiere (July 7)

The Out-Laws (July 7)

Seasons (July 7)

StoryBots: Answer Time Season 2 (July 10)

Unknown: Killer Robots (July 10)

Nineteen to Twenty Series Premiere (July 11)

Mr. Car and the Knights Templar (July 12)

Quarterback Series Premiere (July 12)

Record of Ragnarok Season 2 Episodes 11–15 (July 12)

Sugar Rush: The Baking Point Series Premiere (July 12)

Burn the House Down Series Premiere (July 13)

Devil’s Advocate Series Premiere (July 13)

Sonic Prime Season 2 (July 13)

Survival of the Thickest Series Premiere (July 13)

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem Season 2 (July 14)

Bird Box Barcelona (July 14)

Five Star Chef Series Premiere (July 14)

Love Tactics 2 (July 14)

Too Hot to Handle Season 5 (July 14)

Country Queen Series Premiere (July 15)

Unknown: Cave of Bones (July 17)

The (Almost) Legends (July 19)

The Deepest Breath (July 19)

Supa Team 4 (July 20)

Sweet Magnolias Season 3 (July 20)

They Cloned Tyrone (July 21)

Dew Drop Diaries (July 24)

Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine (July 24)

Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts (July 25)

Sintonia Season 4 (July 25)

Baki Hanma Season 2 (July 26)

The Great British Baking Show: The Professionals Season 7 (July 26)

Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case (July 26)

Happiness for Beginners (July 27)

The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders (July 27)

Paradise (July 27)

Today We’ll Talk About That Day (July 27)

The Witcher Season 3 Volume 2 (July 27)

Captain Fall Series Premiere (July 28)

D.P. Season 2 (July 28)

How to Become a Cult Leader (July 28)

Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir The Movie (July 28)

A Perfect Story Series Premiere (July 28)

The Tailor Season 2 (July 28)

The Uncanny Counter Season 2 (July 29)

Bastard!! Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy Season 2 (July 31)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Specials

Tom Segura: Sledgehammer (July 4)

(HBO) Max

Must Watch

20th Century Women

Dunkirk

Election

Klute

Pulp Fiction

Shoplifters

Advertisement

Good Watch

The Animatrix

Ballet 422

Bullitt

Caddyshack

The Descent

Far From the Madding Crowd (2015)

Fast Color

Going in Style (1979)

Good Will Hunting

Headhunters (2012)

King Kong (1933)

Monsters and Men

Nico, 1988

Prince Avalanche

Shakespeare in Love

Shirley (2020)

The Skeleton Twins

Southside With You

Under the Silver Lake

V for Vendetta

Barbenheimer Watch

Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge Series Premiere (July 16)

Family Watch

Because of Winn-Dixie

Nancy Drew (2007)

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase (2019)

Where the Wild Things Are

Yogi Bear (2010)

My Adventures With Superman Series Premiere (July 7)

Craig of the Creek Season 5A (July 11)

Justice League x RWBY: Super Heroes and Huntsmen Part One (July 24)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shop Watch

Barbershop

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Beauty Shop

Advertisement

Lethal Weapon Watch

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Mad Max Watch

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome

“My Hat Is Like a Shark’s Fin” Watch

Deep Blue Sea

“War, What Is It Good For?” Watch

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Advertisement

Amanda Bynes Watch

Sydney White

What a Girl Wants

Prince Watch

Under the Cherry Moon

“Teen” Watch

Teen Witch (1989)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3

TMNT (2014)

Teenage Euthanasia Season 2 (July 27)

“Mortal Kombat!” Watch

Mortal Kombat (1995)

If You’re Bored

17 Again

300

American Sniper

Angels Sing

The Blind Side

Clash of the Titans (1981)

Compliance

Cujo

Cunningham

The Delta Force

The Descent: Part 2

Detour (2017)

Double Impact

Dracula 2: Ascension

Dracula 3: Legacy

Elizabethtown

Flawless (2007)

The Frozen Ground

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Ghosts of Mississippi

Girl Happy

The Good Heart

Goodbye, Mr. Chips (1969)

Horrible Bosses

Hotel Artemis

Immortals

Jonah Hex

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island

Journey to the Center of the Earth (2008)

Lakeview Terrace

A Life Less Ordinary

The Meg

Nights in Rodanthe

The Perfect Storm

Poseidon (2006)

Rampage (2018)

The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

Serendipity (2001)

Steel (1997)

Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny

Tequila Sunrise

Thirteen Ghosts

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

True Story (2015)

Tyler Perry’s Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor

Tyrel

A Walk in the Woods

Married to Evil Season 1 (July 3)

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise: Pillow Talk Season 3 (July 4)

Batwheels Season 1 (July 4)

Barnwood Builders Season 16 (July 6)

Ed Stafford: First Man Out Season 3A (July 7)

The Plot Thickens Season 4 (July 7)

Capturing Home Season 2 (July 8)

Paranormal Caught on Camera Season 6 (July 9)

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 5 (July 10)

BBQ Brawl Season 4 (July 10)

Flip the Strip Season 1 (July 10)

Lil Jon Wants to Do What? Season 2 (July 10)

People Magazine Investigates Season 7 (July 10)

High Speed Chase Season 1 (July 11)

Outdaughtered Season 6 (July 11)

Eli Roth Presents: A Ghost Ruined My Life Season 2 (July 13)

American Masters (July 15)

90 Day Fiancé: UK Season 1 (July 16)

Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing Season 1 (July 17)

Contraband: Seized at the Border Season 1 (July 19)

Body in the Basement Season 1 (July 20)

La Unidad Season 3 (July 21)

Making Modern With Brooke and Brice Season 3 (July 21)

Unsellable Houses Season 4 (July 23)

Windy City Rehab: Allison’s Dream Home Season 1 (July 25)

Gotham Knights Season 1 (July 28)

Restored Season 6 (July 28)

Superman & Lois Season 3 (July 28)

August: Osage County (July 29)

Mother May I Murder? Season 1 (July 31)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

HBO Original Programming

El Jardin de Bronce Season 3 (July 4)

Shaun White: The Last Run Series Premiere (July 6)

Wanted: Millionaire (Se busca millonario) (July 7)

Last Call: When a Serial Killer Stalks Queer New York Series Premiere (July 9)

Full Circle Series Premiere (July 13)

Gray Matter Premiere (July 13)

Project Greenlight (Reboot) Series Premiere (July 13)

La Narcosatanica Series Premiere (July 14)

Time Zone Series Premiere (July 14)

A Scent of Time (July 15)

Glitch: The Rise and Fall of HQ Trivia (July 20)

My Magic Closet (Além do Guarda-Roupa) Premiere (July 20)

The Golden Boy Premiere (July 24)

After the Bite Premiere (July 26)

Harley Quinn Season 4 (July 27)

Looney Tunes Cartoons Season 6 (July 27)

How To With John Wilson Season 3 (July 28)

Metal Monsters: The Righteous Redeemer (July 30)

Advertisement

Specials

Brandi Carlile: In the Canyon Haze—Live From Laurel Canyon

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Watch

The Iron Giant

No Country for Old Men

Paths of Glory

Serpico

Bend-and-Snap Watch

Legally Blonde (2001)

Good Watch

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford

The Big Country

Birdman of Alcatraz

Cool Hand Luke

The Fighter

Freedom Writers

Gaslight (1944)

Gladiator

Hondo

Hour of the Gun

Irma La Douce

Kick-Ass

The Man in the Moon

Marathon Man

The Other Guys

The Public Enemy

The Queen of Versailles

Rebel Without a Cause

Rocky Balboa

Saturday Night Fever

Scarface (1983)

The Shawshank Redemption

The Sons of Katie Elder

A Star Is Born (2018)

Supernova (2021)

The Train (1964)

True Grit (1969)

The Truman Show

Support the Girls

The Untouchables (1987)

Valley Girl (1983)

W.

Witness for the Prosecution (1957)

The King’s Speech (July 14)

Till (July 18)

Heaven Can Wait (1978) (July 29)

Dances With Wolves (July 31)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Family Watch

Charlotte’s Web (1973)

Free Willy

How to Train Your Dragon

Puss in Boots (2011)

Trolls World Tour

Nostalgia Watch

The Family Stone

Father of the Bride (1991)

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Problematic Watch

Hacksaw Ridge

Flashy Thingy Watch

Men in Black

Men in Black II

Men in Black III

Advertisement

If You’re Bored

1900

Acts of Violence

The Amityville Horror (1979)

Battle Los Angeles

Battleship

Big Top Pee-Wee

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey

Black Rain

Black Sunday

A Bridge Too Far

Case 39

Chaplin

Class

Continental Divide

Cry Macho

Flags of Our Fathers

Force 10 From Navarone

Frogs

The General’s Daughter

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man

Imagine That

Invaders From Mars (1986)

It’s Kind of a Funny Story

Jason’s Lyric

Jesse Stone: Death in Paradise

Jesse Stone: Night Passage

Jesse Stone: Sea Change

Jesse Stone: Stone Cold

Last Man Standing

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde

Little Nicky

MasterChef Mexico Junior Seasons 1–2

Mousehunt

Not Without My Daughter

Once Bitten

Petticoat Junction Seasons 1–5

Rampage (2018)

Rollerball (1975)

The Russia House

Sleepover (2004)

The Two Jakes

Under the Tuscan Sun

Unknown (2011)

Wicker Park

You, Me and Dupree

Yours, Mine & Ours (2005)

80 for Brady (July 4)

The Portable Door (July 7)

Unseen (July 23)

Knock at the Cabin (July 25)

Hardball (July 29)

Advertisement

Amazon Originals

The Horror of Dolores Roach Series Premiere (July 7)

Los Iniciados (July 7)

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 (July 14)

Surf Girls Hawaii Series Premiere (July 18)

Good Omens Season 2 (July 28)

Novela Series Premiere (July 28)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Must Watch

Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

Ripley Watch

Alien

Aliens

Alien 3

Alien Resurrection

Good Watch

Alita: Battle Angel

The Descendants (2011)

Ford v. Ferrari

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

The Guilty (2018)

Joy Ride (2001)

Kick-Ass

King Kong (2005)

Maudie

Mrs. Doubtfire

Our Idiot Brother

Real Steel

Rise of the Planet of the Apes

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

See How They Run

Shanghai Noon

Step Brothers

Support the Girls

Villains

The Walk

What’s Love Got to Do With It (1993)

Whiplash

Wild Things

The Quiet Girl (July 7)

Vesper (July 14)

Drunk Stoned Brilliant Dead: The Story of the National Lampoon (July 15)

Pinball: The Man Who Saved the Game (July 15)

Day of the Dead (1985) (July 20)

Advertisement

Family Watch

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Flicka

Rio 2 (July 31)

Nostalgia Watch

Beverly Hills 90210 Seasons 1–2

Father of the Bride (1991)

Father of the Bride 2 (1995)

Sweet Home Alabama

Yippee-Ki-Yay Watch

Die Hard

Die Hard: With a Vengeance

A Good Day to Die Hard

If You’re Bored

All the Right Moves

The Amazing Race Season 33

Bachelor Party

Bandidas

Bohemian Rhapsody

Bruno

Burlesque

Center Stage: On Pointe

Chloe

City of Joy

Clive Barker’s The Plague

Closer

Cocktail (1988)

The Covenant (2006)

Cover Versions

CSI: Miami Season 5

Death on the Nile (2022)

Deja Vu (2006)

Digimon Adventure: 2020

Dog Soldiers

Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead

Dragon Ball Z Kai Season 1

Dragon Ball Z Kai: The Final Chapters Season 1

Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai Season 1

Elysium

Fun With Dick and Jane

Get Him to the Greek

A Good Year

Gotti

The Guardian (2006)

Here Comes the Boom

High Heat

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

Hulk (2003)

I Know What You Did Last Summer

The Internship

Jumpin’ Jack Flash

LOL

The Man Who Knew Too Little

Metro

One Piece Episodes 458–517

Parental Guidance (2011)

The Perfect Storm

Queen of the Damned

Red Tails

Shanghai Knights

Skyline

Survivor Season 42

Total Recall (2012)

Un Padre No Tan Padre

Undercover Boss Season 1

What Happens in Vegas

Ancient Aliens Season 18B (July 6)

Night Train (2023) (July 7)

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Season 1 Part 2 (July 8)

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead Season 1 (July 9)

12 Strong (July 10)

Never Say Never With Jeff Jenkins Season 1 (July 12)

Court Cam Season 4 (July 13)

Pretty Problems (July 13)

A Little White Lie (July 14)

Black Death (July 15)

SAS: Red Notice (July 15)

The Two Faces of January (July 15)

If You Wish Upon Me Season 1 (July 19)

Cold Case Files Season 3 (July 20)

Flip Wars Season 2 (July 20)

Escaping My Stalker (July 20)

The Old Man (2022) (July 20)

The Ritual Killer (July 21)

Space Oddity (July 21)

My Happy Ending (July 24)

In Viaggio (July 27)

Smoking Causes Coughing (July 27)

The Donor Party (July 28)

God’s Country (July 28)

The Lair (July 28)

Assassin (July 29)

Permanent (July 29)

Advertisement

Advertisement

NatGeo’s Sharkfest Watch

Baby Sharks (July 2)

Bull Shark Bandits (July 2)

Bull Shark vs. Hammerhead (July 2)

Camo Sharks (July 2)

Counting Jaws (July 2)

Game of Sharks (July 2)

Jaws Invasion (July 2)

Jaws vs. Boats (July 2)

Maui Shark Mystery (July 2)

Most Extreme Sharks (July 2)

Return of the White Shark (July 2)

Saved From a Shark (July 2)

Shark Attack Files Season 2 (July 2)

Shark Below Zero (July 2)

Shark Eat Shark (July 2)

Shark Queens (July 2)

Shark Side of the Moon (July 2)

Shark Superpower (July 2)

Sharkcano: Hawaii (July 2)

Sharks That Eat Everything (July 2)

Sharks vs. Dolphins: Bahamas Showdown (July 2)

Sky Sharks (July 2)

When Sharks Attack 360 Season 1 (July 2)

When Sharks Attack … and Why Season 1 (July 2)

World’s Biggest Hammerhead? (July 2)

Advertisement

Premieres

Ancient Aliens Special Presentation Special Premiere (July 6)

Celebrity Family Feud Season 9 Premiere (July 10)

What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 Premiere (July 14)

Justified: City Primeval Series Premiere (July 19)

Praise Petey Series Premiere (July 22)

Hulu Original Programming

CMA Fest: 50 Years of Fan Fair (July 5)

The Ashley Madison Affair Complete Docuseries (July 7)

Betrayal: The Perfect Husband Complete Docuseries (July 11)

The Jewel Thief (July 13)

Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas (July 14)

Big RV Remix Season 1 (July 21)

Futurama Season 11 (July 24)

The Hardy Boys Season 3 (July 26)

The Croods: Family Tree Season 7 (July 27)

Mother Undercover Complete Docuseries (July 27)

This Fool Season 2 (July 28)

Specials

ESSENCE Festival of Culture 2023: Livestream (July 2)