The New Mission: Impossible Reveals That the Franchise Has Always Had an Unlikely Big Bad

Over the course of the six movies and nearly 30 years leading up to this one, Mission: Impossible’s Ethan Hunt has fought double agents and shadowy terrorist networks, scaled skyscrapers, and thrown himself out of planes. But he’s never fought an adversary like the Entity, the rogue artificial intelligence he takes on in Dead Reckoning Part One. For one thing, it has no physical form, which means Tom Cruise can’t catch it no matter how fast he runs. And for another, the Entity doesn’t just want to defeat Ethan: It wants to replace him.

In a briefing of the U.S. top intelligence officials in which exposition is passed from one actor to the next like a red-hot baton, one alphabet-agency higher-up describes the Entity as a “godless, stateless, amoral” being that can infiltrate any system in the world—not unlike the Impossible Mission Force itself, which, though nominally a branch of the U.S. government, doesn’t take orders from the military-industrial complex so much as consider its suggestions. (You don’t tell the IMF what to do, one official explains. “You more or less … leave word.”) The Entity may be able to “be anyone it wants,” but so can Ethan Hunt, whom one character describes as a “mind-reading, shape-shifting incarnation of chaos.” The difference is, no matter how many masks Ethan wears, you always know who’s underneath. In a world where our identities are inextricable from our digital footprints, the Entity can pretend to be anyone it likes. But how many of those anyones look like Tom Cruise?

Advertisement

Advertisement

As Dana Stevens noted in her review, Dead Reckoning Part One represents the apotheosis of a theme that runs through the history of the Mission: Impossible franchise, both on and off-screen. In the movies, Ethan is always doing battle with technology, even when it’s meant to be working for him. For every sleek gadget, there’s another that goes haywire at precisely the wrong moment, necessitating a solution that only quick thinking and a high tolerance for risk can fulfill. And in the real world, Cruise has been a dogged advocate for traditional, even old-fashioned, methods of moviemaking and consumption. He’s famously insistent on doing many of his own stunts, and doing them for real: strapping himself to the side of a cargo plane, riding a motorcycle off a cliff, even sprinting on a broken ankle rather than letting a digital double risk its computer-generated neck in his place. While other movies were panic-pivoting to streaming, Cruise kept Top Gun: Maverick on hold for two years until it could get a full-scale theatrical release, masking up to assure audiences it was safe to go back to the movies. And audiences vindicated his insistence: The movie grossed almost $1.5 billion worldwide, and at the domestic box office, it was 2022’s No. 1 movie.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

So while Dead Reckoning may be the first Mission movie to be shot digitally instead of on celluloid film, it’s not surprising that the movie’s characters take refuge in the analog realm, communicating via shortwave radio and building a command center stocked with cathode-ray TVs. They’ve even filled a warehouse with government employees tapping away at electric typewriters, getting the world’s knowledge down on paper before the Entity can rewrite it all. Ultimately, we’re warned, the Entity wants to control not just the world’s infrastructure but “the very truth as we know it,” every piece of information that comes to us through a digital intermediary—which is to say just about all of it. “We can’t be sure anything is real,” Ethan tells his tiny band of IMF comrades, “outside of this conversation.”

Advertisement

Ethan Hunt, though, is real, and so is Tom Cruise. The Mission movies have long been built around their action sequences—for the second movie, the legendary screenwriter Robert Towne was given a series of set pieces and told to make a plot that would connect them—but to judge from their more recent marketing, you’d hardly know they contained anything else. We’re treated to endless behind-the-scenes footage of the real Cruise really riding his real motorcycle off a real cliff so that, when we finally see that long-anticipated moment in the film itself, we don’t have to wonder how they did it. We can just bask in the daredevil spectacle of it all.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It would be easier to fake it, and that’s how the movie industry would generally prefer it. As the Screen Actors Guild headed into a historic strike yesterday—the first time since 1960 that the actors and writers unions are on the picket lines at the same time—negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said a key sticking point was the studios’ position on generative A.I., which studios want to use to take background actors’ digital likenesses and reuse them in scene after scene long after the actors have stepped off the set, all while paying them only a single day’s wages. Virtual extras won’t miss their cues or get stuck in traffic, and they won’t balk at following instructions or have their own ideas. And of course, they don’t get paid overtime. The studios are essentially offering actors a day rate in exchange for putting themselves out of work.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related from Slate Dana Stevens The New Mission: Impossible Marks the Triumphant Return of Cinema’s Greatest Special Effect Read More

But for all their immaculately executed spectacle, the Mission movies are also an extended argument for the importance of the limitations that give human achievements meaning. In the first Mission: Impossible, Cruise moves with a gymnast’s grace, but as both he and the character have aged, the movies have made sure that we see the effort as well as the accomplishment. Cruise doesn’t make his death-defying stunts look easy; he makes them look hard. Ethan sweats and bruises and bleeds because he’s not a superhero, just someone willing to sacrifice his body to keep the world safe, and to keep us entertained.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It might not be long before generative A.I. can conjure up a persuasive facsimile of Tom Cruise that can scale a digital Burj Khalifa without sending a production’s insurance bills through the roof. But it will never have the same impact as seeing him do it for real, even if audiences might one day train themselves to settle for his synthetic replacement. As the enormity of the threat the Entity poses becomes clear, Ethan’s hacker teammate Luther advises him that the only way to fight the Entity is to be like it: cold, logical, emotionless. But Ethan never takes that advice—and it’s fortunate for Luther he can’t. At the beginning of the previous movie, Fallout, Ethan is about to stop a shipment of weapons-grade plutonium from falling into the wrong hands when he learns that the terrorists who intend to use it have Luther at gunpoint. The choice between preventing a nuclear catastrophe and saving his friend’s life should be an easy one, at least logically speaking. But Ethan saves Luther instead, because he finds the very existence of such a trade-off intolerable. “Some flaw deep in your core being simply won’t allow you to choose between one life and millions,” his IMF boss says to him after the failed operation. “You see that as a sign of weakness. To me, that’s your greatest strength.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

There’s a dash of old-world sentimentality that runs through the Mission: Impossible movies, a longing for a simpler, less surveilled world. Ethan gets his self-destructing messages on reel-to-reel tape and custom-made LPs, and Dead Reckoning Part One’s climatic action sequence is set on board a train that inexplicably still runs on hand-shoveled coal. Even after three movies smoldering at each other, he and the sultry Ilsa Faust have done no more than hug. But it’s less a matter of turning back the clock than holding on to what still works. In the first Mission: Impossible, Ethan’s boss, Jon Voight’s Jim Phelps, turns traitor because he feels as if he’s been rendered useless by a changing world: He’s “an obsolete piece of hardware not worth upgrading.” Cruise is four years older now than Voight was when he played Ethan’s out-to-pasture superior officer, but he’s in no danger of being made obsolete, because it’s his fragile, grunting humanity that gives the movies their thrill.