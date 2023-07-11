The New Mission: Impossible Marks the Triumphant Return of Cinema’s Greatest Special Effect

A year after saving the summer box office with the smash hit Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise is back for another round of speedy-motorcycle riding, choppy-handed running, and look-Ma-no-CGI stuntwork in Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One, the seventh and supposedly penultimate entry in the now 27-year-old action franchise. In the able hands of Christopher McQuarrie, who has directed the past three M:I movies in addition to writing or co-writing the past four, Dead Reckoning displays the serene if at times demented confidence of a series that’s found its voice. Even at 163 minutes, it somehow moves with the no-nonsense briskness of a good airport thriller.

To be clear, there is some nonsense involved: Dead Reckoning’s plot hinges on an espionage-related MacGuffin so technologically advanced it might as well be magical. And there are several of the franchise’s time-honored and much-memed “mask reveals,” in which a character suddenly rips off their own face to reveal another cast member underneath. (Despite the fact that these movies are now nearly three decades old, these crowd-pleasing hyperreal disguises have apparently remained on the M:I universe’s technological cutting edge.)

You needn’t have seen every (or any) prior Mission: Impossible movie to follow the internecine spy plots of Dead Reckoning, but some familiarity with the films’ world might help in adjusting to this one’s loopy logic. I don’t think I could sum up any past Mission: Impossible without the aid of extensive research, but the franchise persists in my memory as a series of adrenaline-spiking action sequences: the kinetic rush of Cruise clinging to the wing of a plane in full takeoff in Rogue Nation, for example, or the stomach-dropping Ghost Protocol scene where he climbs the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, without the benefit of any visible safety equipment.

I don’t know what it says about humans as a species that so many of us are eager to repeatedly watch this now 61-year-old man place himself in what looks like mortal danger. But if you’re a filmgoer who admires skillfully directed action and jaw-dropping practical stunts, Cruise is one of the few stars out there investing his time and his frighteningly prodigious energy in supplying them. Though the M:I series has passed through the hands of a series of directors with strongly marked styles (in order, Brian De Palma, John Woo, J.J. Abrams, Brad Bird, and McQuarrie), the films’ tone has altered less than you might expect. That’s because the true auteur behind the movies has always been Cruise, who takes his role as producer with the same quasi-comical degree of seriousness as his character, Ethan Hunt, takes being an agent of the IMF—you know, the Impossible Mission Force.

As we learn in Dead Reckoning, though, Hunt’s deepest loyalties lie less with the shadowy agency where he’s spent his career than with the colleagues who have become his close friends: fellow agents Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames) and Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg), who have remotely talked him through many a literal and figurative cliffhanger, and (since the fifth movie) Rebecca Ferguson as Ilsa Faust, an MI6 agent turned covert assassin turned IMF ally. In this installment, Hunt’s small circle of trusted intimates gains a new member, a crackerjack pickpocket named Grace (Hayley Atwell). In a set piece that nicely blends action and comedy, she and Hunt flee their pursuers through the streets of Rome in a tiny Fiat that they must figure out how to drive while handcuffed together. (Let’s just say a famous world heritage site suffers serious tire damage.) There are also returning figures from earlier M:I installments who occupy a space somewhere between friend and foe: Henry Czerny as Kittridge, Ethan’s former boss at the IMF, and Vanessa Kirby as a delectably amoral arms dealer called the White Widow.

Dead Reckoning’s biggest flaw lies in the underdevelopment of its highly conceptual villain: an all-powerful A.I. technology known only as “the Entity” that is encoded in a pair of interlocking keys that, as the movie opens, sinks to the ocean floor in the hold of a Russian submarine. The Entity, a faceless and bodiless force that threatens to achieve sentience, remains too impersonal to be a persuasive heavy. Even more abstract is the relationship between the Entity and Esai Morales’ Gabriel, a ruthless henchman who fights on the technology’s behalf. Why does this particular man choose to risk his life for an invisible humanity-threatening blob? Is Gabriel a true believer in the future promised by artificial intelligence? If so, are there others on earth who agree with him, and what does the future they want to bring about look like? It’s possible I missed an exposition dump yelled by a character out the hold of a cargo plane that would have explained Gabriel’s motives more clearly—or at least more clearly than the spy-movie equivalent of “he’s just super goth, OK?”—but the ultra-timely choice of A.I. as an antagonist seemed to promise a sharper commentary on current politics and culture than Dead Reckoning ever provides.

Still, it could be argued that no line in a script could say as much about the persistence of humanity in the age of smart technology as the image of Tom Cruise’s mortal body BASE jumping off a cliff on a motorcycle. “Truth is vanishing,” the White Widow ominously intones at one point, as the menace of machine learning hovers over the movie’s world. Cruise’s passionate commitment to the real over the fake, the analog over the digital, and by extension, theatrical projection over streaming, is both a well-known feature of the M:I series’ production and distribution history and a sort of ongoing theme in the films themselves. The horror of deepfakes, disinformation, and algorithmically manipulated data that drives the plot of Dead Reckoning is the most pointed example yet of the franchise’s longtime animus against visual-effects trickery.

Whatever nuance may be lacking in this movie’s understanding of the threat A.I. poses, there is something admirable in the creators’ stubborn belief in the power of real-world forces like weight, gravity, speed, and simple human daring to thrill even 21st-century audiences raised on a steady diet of CGI. The preposterous yet triumphant finale, a vertical ascent through the cars of a train as it dangles off the edge of a destroyed bridge, plays like a delirious fan-fiction riff on Buster Keaton’s The General, another action movie whose creator was a stickler for proving that the death-defying feats he caught on camera were real. Ninety-seven years later, the effect (or rather the lack of them) is still breathtaking.