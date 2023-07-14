The New Mission: Impossible’s Big Twist May Not Be What It Seems

This post contains Burj Khalifa–sized spoilers for Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One.

The Mission: Impossible movies are all about daring deeds and big explosions, but they’re also about magic. Not the kind where wizards and witches do battle with ancient evil, but the kind where a person in a shiny dress shirt asks, “Is this your card?” Ethan Hunt, the new Dead Reckoning Part One reminds us, isn’t just a daredevil and a master of disguise, but an adept in the art of sleight of hand. The cross-shaped key at the heart of the movie’s plot—the one that unlocks the secret to defeating its artificially intelligent villain, the Entity—leaps between Ethan’s hands and vanishes into thin air as if he’s about to extract it from behind a child’s ear at a birthday party.

Whether because of Ethan’s powers of misdirection or the Entity’s ability to digitally rewrite reality itself, Dead Reckoning instructs its audience again not to believe what they see. “Truth is vanishing,” warns Vanessa Kirby’s arms dealer. “War is coming.” So it is in that spirit that I offer a humble, hopeful suggestion: What if Ilsa Faust isn’t really dead?

Granted, she looks pretty darn dead. After Gabriel, the Entity’s flesh-and-blood emissary, jams a switchblade into her heart, we see Ethan cradling her head with her unmoving eyes wide open. And at her third film in the series, Rebecca Ferguson’s Ilsa has already long outlived the Mission series’ life expectancy for brunette love interests. Not to mention that there’s already another “someone you care about” waiting in the wings, a British pickpocket called Grace (Hayley Atwell), who ends the movie as the Impossible Mission Force’s latest recruit.

But I have trouble accepting the idea that Ilsa, the slinky, sharpshooting assassin who is the closest thing the series has given Ethan to a true equal, would be allowed to go out in such underwhelming fashion. True, Ferguson looks truly splendid dueling with Esai Morales’ Gabriel atop a narrow bridge spanning a Venetian canal, her long coat flaring as she spins on her knees and slices the air with her sword—yes, sword. But simply getting overpowered and taking a knife to the chest? Not with my Ilsa, you don’t.

So yes, this may be a little bit of what the internet calls cope, an attempt to avoid accepting what seems to be true. But consider this: The first time we see Ilsa in Dead Reckoning, she fakes her own death, plopping a braided wig on a dead bounty hunter and setting their body alight. And consider the way Dead Reckoning Part One is put together. The movie tells us the key to defeating the Entity is locating its source code, the form it held before it rewrote itself to be autonomous and all-powerful. And it takes us back to Ethan’s source as well: the moment some 30-ish years earlier when Gabriel killed another woman who meant something to him. (At least in Part One, we don’t learn what she meant or who she was: Despite the fact that Mariela Garriga gets her own title card, her character appears in only a few seconds of the film and doesn’t speak so much as a word.) That set a pattern that Ethan has never been able to break. Anyone who gets close to him dies.

But Dead Reckoning also circles back to the 1996 Mission: Impossible, the first film in Tom Cruise’s box office–dominating version of the series. Like the first, it ends with a chase sequence aboard a train, and it’s steeped in Biblical symbolism. In the first movie, Ethan poses as an arms dealer who goes by the alias Job, as in the book of the Bible, from which he frequently quotes. In Dead Reckoning Part One, Gabriel, as in the archangel, is referred to as “the Entity’s chosen messenger,” not to mention a “dark messiah” in his own right. Plus there’s the whole matter of that cross-shaped key, which is even referred to as a cruciform. And of course, there’s the reappearance of Henry Czerny’s Kittridge, who, as he did in his only previous appearance 27 years ago, once again fails to make Ethan Hunt upset.

Why do I dwell on this? Because it seems like Dead Reckoning Part One writers Christopher McQuarrie and Erik Jendresen are deliberately pointing us back to the beginning of the series. And while that is often just a device screenwriters use to give a late-franchise film a little extra resonance, would you like to guess what the very first thing we see in the very first Mission: Impossible is, the image that gave birth to the franchise? It’s Ethan Hunt, standing over the body of a dark-haired female IMF agent who is pretending to have been stabbed to death. In that case, Emmanuelle Béart’s Claire wants to convince a drunken mark that he’s killed her in order to throw him off his game and make it easier to extract information from him. What if in Dead Reckoning Part Two, we find out Ethan is still up to his old tricks? If the Entity relies on being all-knowing, having instant and infinite access to every bit of the world’s digitized knowledge, nothing could destabilize it more effectively than tricking it into thinking it knows something that isn’t actually so. The whole series is built around making people look like someone they’re not, and often using crude but ingenious methods to outmaneuver sophisticated and seemingly foolproof technology. And there’s no magic trick more famous than the one where you appear to run a woman through with a sword and she ultimately emerges unharmed.

Am I sure Ilsa will turn up alive in Dead Reckoning Part Two? I am not. For one thing, Rebecca Ferguson is awfully busy, what with two Dunes to shoot and all, and for another, a fake-out death this consequential seems, well, kind of corny. But it’s no more old-fashioned than ending a movie with a fight in a coal-powered locomotive, and Part One doesn’t have any problem with that. As dopey as it might be to have Ilsa play dead for the sake of a cheap reveal, it’s better than seeing her get knifed by some ascot-wearing dandy on a tiny bridge. Bring back Ilsa, Mission: Impossible. Your mission, should you choose to accept it.