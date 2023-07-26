The Futurama Revival Is Actually … Good?

If you had to pick just one classic show whose ignominious fate embodies the commercial sins of the network-TV era, you couldn’t do much better than Futurama. The beloved animated sitcom from Simpsons creator Matt Groening has bounced around every which way since its 1999 debut, canceled and revived and canceled yet again, to the chagrin of critics and fans: four seasons on Fox that ended in 2003, a series of direct-to-video films released from 2008–09, another two seasons on Comedy Central from 2010–13, even a podcast-exclusive reunion episode in 2017. The geeky, hilarious sci-fi misadventure always had a cultural presence wider than its actual viewership, whether through meme templates or sob-choked recollections of “the dog episode”; broadcast suits never knew how to handle such a strange piece of culture, wherein a bunch of robots, aliens, humans, sentient human heads, and other bizarre creatures deliver pizza across a universe shaped by complex timelines and generations of science fiction lore. So when Hulu announced early last year that it had revived Futurama for two new seasons, original cast and showrunners and all, it was easy to feel jaded—especially when it appeared that John DiMaggio, voice of the beer-swilling antihero Bender, might not rejoin the project thanks to cast-compensation issues (a rather prescient controversy in hindsight, just to look at the ongoing actors and writers strikes). Was the Futurama we’d missed so much really returning? And if it was, would it be given a proper chance?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thankfully, all that’s been resolved, and Futurama is back for real (yes, with DiMaggio in tow). The first episode of its weekly Hulurama run, which aired on Monday, is a delightfully meta, inward-looking riff on the new streaming-TV landscape of binge watching, resurrected and reinvented shows, and the “mighty deep diaper of content” available on services like “Fulu.” While celebrating its own return and the circumstances that allowed it, Futurama is not too worshipful of its current masters; the plot has room to showcase the streaming industry’s side effects of relentless episode output, schlocky and formulaic plots, overworked writers and actors, and studios’ desire to cut out the writers room in favor of robots. Of course, a series of self-referential gags is one thing (one of many such examples: “How does a show get canceled this many times by this many networks?”), but this disgruntled fan is pleased to say, having also viewed the five following episodes of the revival, that this new season is actually … quite good?

Advertisement

I don’t mean to imply that the most classic and best of Futurama is back just yet—the tear-jerkers, the legendary gimmicks, the love stories, the layered gags. But for having shown its face again after a purgatorial decade, Futurama is in pretty decent shape. The core gang of Fry, Bender, Leela, Farnsworth, Hermes, Amy, Zoidberg, and Scruffy is back at Planet Express, ready to (re)experience the 3000s on the USS Planet Express Ship. And, thanks to the show’s dedication to open-ended finales (a necessity in light of, well, you know), the new Futurama transitions smoothly from its poignant 2013 ending to its newer story arcs, now crafted after defining motifs of the 2020s: the Wild West of “Crypto Country,” the revitalization of Frank Herbert’s Dune, the rise of 3D-printed goods, the global dominance of Amazon. It helps, perhaps, that such societal flashpoints are easily pliable to Futurama’s absurdities: Bitcoin mining’s heavy electricity use is shown devastating an entire planet and fueling the exploitation of intelligent robots; recurring series villain and business plutocrat Mom becomes the Jeff Bezos stand-in at the head of the ever-growing, ever-ubiquitous, ever-exploitative “Momazon” service. As some critics have thoughtfully noted, the whole thing is definitely fan service–y, and nowhere near as innovative as Futurama’s previous all-time offerings, which could plumb Fry’s family backstories as easily as they could Zapp Brannigan’s ship. But considering the weaknesses in some of Futurama’s Comedy Central seasons, as well as Groening’s creative missteps in other ventures since, there was never a guarantee that a Futurama revival would even turn out this solid. I had my doubts, and couldn’t be happier that they were wrong.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related From Slate Nitish Pahwa Where to Start With Futurama’s Galaxy of Aliens, Robots, and Reanimated President Heads Read More

Even more surprisingly, it’s not the only satisfying cult-show revival to air this year to the overall satisfaction of both audiences and critics. The Starz sitcom Party Down found its way to Lionsgate earlier this year, 13 years after its low viewership booted it off the air. On top of that, Phil Lord and Christopher Miller’s Clone High, axed in 2003 after just one season on MTV, began anew this summer as a (HBO) Max Original. It’s easy to feel conflicted about this sort of thing. The TV industry is scuttling a lot of new concepts in favor of intellectual property, and the cultural eras that made those shows so resonant have long passed—e.g., the 90210 and Dawson’s Creek high school dramas that Clone High spoofed, and the post–financial crisis creative economy that birthed Party Down. Yet the shows’ newest incarnations are hardly stale, perhaps because their source material was brilliant to begin with, and halted before it could develop into something even greater. And the Party Down and Clone High seasons go even further than Futurama does, by introducing new characters and explicitly setting themselves within the 2020s.

Advertisement

Party Down, which ended early in part because its key stars had signed on to other, much more successful projects—Jane Lynch to Glee, Adam Scott to Parks and Recreation—faced plenty of initial skepticism thanks to the fact that co-protagonist and core love interest Lizzy Caplan had skipped out on the new season to work on Fleishman Is in Trouble (another streaming original, natch). But the show nevertheless pulled it off, and more: It crafted convincing cover stories for characters both old and new (Megan Mullally’s Lydia Dunfree now has to share her duties for the titular catering company with a Gen Z TikTokker portrayed by Tyrel Jackson Williams), and its newer situations, taken into a world of post-lockdown small-biz troubles and increasingly popular mushroom trips, feel unsettlingly fit for the present day. Supporting character Kyle (Ryan Hansen) has his long-awaited acting success derailed by past foibles and social media outrage; Martin Starr’s Roman sells a screenplay to a streaming service that goes bankrupt; Season 1’s college Republicans convention is paralleled this time by a white supremacist gathering. The more-diverse core cast, from Ken Marino to Zoë Chao, retains a boundless energy and chemistry, and even though the characters feel stuck at Party Down, the viewing experience doesn’t feel that way.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Clone High had more obstacles than either Futurama or Party Down. Its last episode aired just weeks before the United States invaded Iraq; creators Lord and Miller are now, of course, the busy creatives behind animated blockbusters about Legos and superheroes; teen dramas these days are better represented by Euphoria than Buffy; the angry Indians who protested Clone High’s depiction of Mahatma Gandhi reside in a country that’s even more violently nationalist now than it was in the 2000s. Remarkably, the show’s latest run admirably sidesteps these issues: Gandhi is absent from the group of the show’s character pool of historical-figure clones, but the beloved incarnations of Abe Lincoln, Joan of Arc, JFK, and Cleopatra are all still there, and their crew expands to include the clones of Frida Kahlo and Harriet Tubman, among others. Season 2, like Futurama, starts off with a meta tack alluding to what happened to the show and what’s occurring now, as well as the ways society has changed since their last screen appearance. Certain slang they once bandied about so casually is no longer acceptable, villains like Christopher Columbus (who tries to hide within the school under the truncated nickname “Topher Bus”) are universally maligned for their genocidal records, and episode plots widen their scope from angsty teen romances to internet trolling, zombie takeovers, and gentrification.

Advertisement

Futurama, Party Down, and Clone High all took their leave in years just a tad different from our current moment—cultural milieus free of the TikToks, streaming-service hellscapes, and always-mobilized digital stan armies that direct what gets seen and noticed today. The shows are products of a time when network TV was still the central medium, when social media wasn’t yet eroding liberal democracy, when smartphones were more luxury accessories than inescapable needs. There’s no easy way for any shows, especially those that take joy from skewering current events, to time-travel into this future and make sense of it in the same way. But if there’s one through line with these three efforts, it’s that none of them are as ambitious as they once were. What the creators seem to recognize, refreshingly, is that there’s no need to be. The work to adapt oneself to the current day takes enough effort as is, and there’s so much IP nonsense out there anyway (a dark version of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air? Really?) that there’s no need to force the point. Fans—especially those devoted to shows as relatively little-seen as these ones, whose popularity grew only posthumously—want something similar but not exactly the same; they’d like something that doesn’t try too hard, but tries hard enough to at least show that the hearts of the writers, actors, directors, and producers are still all in it.

None of these revivals will be as classic as their forerunners, and that’s OK. What these three shows get is that their role is to serve up another set of laughs for old times’ sake—nothing more, nothing less. That’s fine by me, and I’m excited to see what all these shows do next.