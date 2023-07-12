Fully 14 Succession Actors Are Nominated for Emmys. This Is Who Should Win.

HBO’s hit Succession proved its dominance once again upon Wednesday’s announcement of 2023 Emmy nominations, for which the show led the pack with 27 nominations in total. (Two HBO cousins, The Last of Us and The White Lotus, were the second- and third-most-nominated shows.) Of Succession’s 27 nods for its final season, a whopping 14 are for acting. Below is our best attempt to lay out who’s nominated for what, and our verdict for each category: Who should go home a winner?

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, and Kieran Culkin

The Outstanding Lead Actor category handed nominations to three of the most Emmy-deserving actors of the show’s final season: Brian Cox (Logan Roy), Jeremy Strong (Kendall Roy), and Kieran Culkin (Roman Roy). The trio made history with the most noms for a single show in this category. It’s easy to understand why. Strong concluded a four-season run giving a steadily great performance as the screw-up self-described “eldest boy,” who is consistently at war with himself and his father. Culkin gave a staggering performance as the grief-stricken youngest son with everything to prove. And Cox is great in Season 4, but also … barely in it? (A late-stage spoiler: It’s the death of Cox’s character in Episode 3 that results in that “grief-stricken” descriptor.)

If I had it my way, Culkin would win … but in the Supporting category, in which he would be more likely to take the crown. That way, Strong could win here. Out of the three, I’m still #TeamCulkin—Strong already won in 2020 for Succession; Cox won in 2001 for Nuremberg and, again, wasn’t as present this season. This is the first (and last) season where I think Culkin truly outshines almost everyone else in the show. (When I saw that Culkin confirmed he would submit in the Lead Actor category, I was disappointed in the lack of strategy. Hello?! Kieran, we were all rooting for you!) Unfortunately, what will likely happen is that the vote will split between the three, resulting in one of the other nominees winning, like the beloved Pedro Pascal for The Last of Us, or Bob Odenkirk for his final run in Better Call Saul.

Which Succession actor should win? Kieran Culkin!

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series: Sarah Snook

Sarah Snook (Shiv Roy) is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress, and is the only Succession actress in her category. I wouldn’t mind seeing Snook win—she is mostly amazing in Season 4, especially in the aforementioned Episode 3, and in Episode 8, where she attempts to prevent a national tragedy. However, as much as I love Snook, I wouldn’t mind seeing Bella Ramsey win for their performance in The Last of Us, or Melanie Lynskey for Yellowjackets—a show I haven’t even seen yet. I just love Melanie Lynskey that much.

Which Succession actor should win? Sarah Snook, obviously.

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck, and Alexander Skarsgård

The category with the most Succession actor nominations is Outstanding Supporting Actor. (Though I note that the ratio of Succession to non-Succession actors in the Supporting, Lead Actor, and Guest Actress categories are the same, with Succession actors taking 50 percent of each category.) Here, we have Nicholas Braun (Greg Hirsch, aka “Cousin Greg”), Matthew Macfadyen (Tom Wambsgans), Alan Ruck (Connor Roy), and Alexander Skarsgård (Lukas Matsson). These supporting actors are competing against a bunch of great ones … all from the cast of The White Lotus, Season 2. No, there are no other shows nominated in this category, which is kind of hilarious.

As for the winner? It should be Kieran Culkin, but of the actual nominees, I think it undoubtedly goes to Macfadyen, who won last year for the same role as Shiv’s spineless-turned-conniving husband. The other Succession nominees are great (as are White Lotus’). But Macfadyen accomplishes so much in the final season of Succession. I won’t spoil anything; you should go see for yourself!

Which Succession actor should win? Matthew Macfadyen, for making a Tomelet by cracking some Greggs.

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: J. Smith-Cameron

If there’s an award for best reaction to an Emmy nomination, J. Smith-Cameron (Gerri Kellman) should win it with this photo, captioned “Party at Gerri’s!,” of her looking incredible whilst sunbathing in a large sunhat and some sunglasses. As much as I love Smith-Cameron, Gerri, Waystar’s girlbossing fixer, doesn’t have as much to do this season as she has in the past. Compared to the many nominations in this category for the actors of The White Lotus, like Jennifer Coolidge, whose performance cornered the market for memeable TV show moments, or Aubrey Plaza, who reminded us why we love her so much, I don’t see Smith-Cameron as most deserving of the win. My guess is that Coolidge or Plaza will win. However, of the eight nominees, the Emmy-winning performance for me is The White Lotus’ Meghann Fahy, who wowed audiences with her incredibly nuanced take on the housewife archetype.

Which Succession actor should win? None! But if I had to choose, J. Smith-Cameron, by default.

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series: Arian Moayed, James Cromwell

Slate-favorite actor and fan-favorite Succession cast member Arian Moayed is nominated for his final showing as Kendall’s foulmouthed, effervescent, and occasionally backstabbing friend Stewy Hosseini. And James Cromwell is nominated for his appearance as Ewan Roy, Logan’s estranged brother. (More specifically, Cromwell is likely nominated for a singular and fan-fucking-tastic monologue he gives at Logan’s funeral in Season 4, Episode 9.)

Moayed and Cromwell are up against two actors in the singular juggernaut television episode of the season—The Last of Us’ vastly critically acclaimed stand-alone episode “Long, Long Time,” starring Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett. Between Offerman and Bartlett, it’s hard to say which deserves the win (though my vote, narrowly, is for Offerman)—which maybe means the vote will split and the Emmy will go to Moayed, Cromwell, or one of the other two Last of Us actors that are nominated in the category.

Which Succession actor should win? Again, none. But when in doubt, always go Cromwell.

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series: Hiam Abbass, Cherry Jones, and Harriet Walter

Rounding out Succession’s impressive 14 actor nominations are the three women nominated for Guest Actress: Hiam Abbass (Marcia Roy), Cherry Jones (Nan Pierce), and Harriet Walter (Caroline Collingwood). These actors, who, funnily enough, play the three matriarchs of Succession (Logan Roy’s estranged wife; the head of the Roy’s rival media family, the Pierces; and Logan Roy’s other estranged wife, the mother of the three youngest Roy children, respectively), are contending with three performances from The Last of Us.

If I had to choose, I would likely crown Abbass for her role as Marcia, who plays the evil, only-slightly-aggrieved-but-here-for-the-money stepmother incredibly well. Jones is in Season 4 for only a few moments, in which we see Nan Pierce comically negotiate a deal to sell PGN to the Roy children, but they are almost as great as Abbass’ turn. Walter is great, but her handful of scenes this season didn’t make as much of an impact as those last season. (For what it’s worth, the performances from Storm Reid and Anna Torv in The Last of Us are great as well.)

Which Succession actor should win? Hiam Abbass. Marcia hive, stand up!

Outstanding Casting: Avy Kaufman

The true winner on Wednesday is the person who cast all these actors: Avy Kaufman. Receiving 14 acting nominations for one show is no small feat, and in this case, it’s incredibly deserved. If Kaufman’s next project could be to cast my life, that would be much appreciated.