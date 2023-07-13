The Most Captivating Rookie in Baseball Has Brought Hope to the Hopeless

Major League Baseball is a static ecosystem. Some teams spend enough money and develop good enough players to contend, and others are like what most people figured the Cincinnati Reds would be this year: not very good, perpetually hoping that a few years down the line, they might be in the vicinity of being pretty good. But something strange happened in the first half of the season.

Ninety-one games down, the Reds carry a one-game lead in the National League Central out of the All-Star break.

It wasn’t supposed to happen like this. The Reds had a universally lauded farm system, to be sure. FanGraphs ranked it third-best in the sport. MLB.com ranked it fifth. Some of the players at the top end of the system would arrive in the majors this year, but they’d be small hoses aimed at a dumpster fire. Cincinnati’s consensus preseason odds to make the playoffs were just a flick above zero. They were supposed to lose 90-plus games and perhaps flirt with losing 100. And if you were mad about this, as a Reds fan, the message from the organization’s leaders was that you should get over yourself. “Where are you gonna go?” the owner’s big-boy son asked last year of fans dissatisfied with his dad’s spending. The Reds, 25th in payroll, are not exactly trying their asses off at the ownership level.

And yet, somehow, the NL Central division has become a two-horse race between the Reds and the generally favored Milwaukee Brewers, who have been in neutral most of the year. The Reds are the only team in baseball whose playoff odds have gone from basically nothing to pretty decent: 1.7 percent before the year, per FanGraphs, to 35 percent at the moment. This will probably not be the year it all comes together and stays together, but it could be, and the Reds are not just a fun surprise on 2023 terms. They look like they can be good for a while, and even if they can’t, they’re already home to something else: the most captivating player in baseball whose name does not rhyme with Shmohei Shmohtani.

The man of the moment is 21-year-old third baseman Elly De La Cruz. He arrived in the big leagues from Triple-A on June 6, and the Reds have gone 22–8 in games he’s played, compared to 28–33 in all of the games he hasn’t appeared in. That’s a broad-brushed, cherry-picked stat, and De La Cruz alone has not made the Reds one of the best teams in baseball. But there’s an energy around the Reds since he arrived, and it stems from his cyborgish set of talents. De La Cruz is playing well—by one advanced stat (OPS+) he’s hitting 31 percent better than league average. But it’s the style of his brilliance that really gets you.

De La Cruz’s motion-tracking stats are almost fictional. (He’s in the 100th percentile among MLB players in speed, the 98th in arm strength, and the 98th in maximum exit velocity of the ball off his bat.) Almost nobody hits or throws harder, and nobody at all runs faster. He throws out decent runners from basically the outfield grass at third base. He hits missiles. And he moves with shocking fluidity, something that would be true even if he weren’t 6-foot-5 with a 200-pound frame. The weekend before the break, De La Cruz stole second, third, and home after the same plate appearance, something only one other guy (Hall of Famer Rod Carew in 1969) has done in baseball’s expansion era that goes back to 1961.

ELLY DE LA CRUZ STOLE EVERY BASE@ellylacocoa18 pic.twitter.com/FrDKGn3pwl — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) July 8, 2023

Last summer, the Reds’ divisional opponents the Pittsburgh Pirates debuted 6-foot-7 shortstop Oneil Cruz, who shocked the world by more or less being baseball’s version of Giannis Antetokounmpo. De La Cruz is just like Cruz, except he’s three years younger and (at least so far) better.

While De La Cruz is sensational, the wunderkind is not alone among good young hitters in Cincinnati’s lineup. The Reds are getting serious years from a whole coterie of rookies and guys in their mid-20s. Outfielders T.J. Friedl, Jake Fraley, and Will Benson are all hitting at least .274 with great plate discipline numbers and some pop. Rookie Matt McLain has turned out to be one of the best-hitting shortstops in the game, and he also fields the position well. Former Rookie of the Year Jonathan India isn’t what he was a few years ago but remains solid at second base. The Reds are otherwise getting a long list of best-case-scenario stories in player development, and their series of successes has resulted in a lineup without a major weak point. If catcher Tyler Stephenson, who is usually good but has not been this year, picks things up, then the Reds will cook with even more gas.

None of these guys is Cincinnati’s franchise player. Joey Votto is. And the future Hall of Fame first baseman didn’t return until June from injury woes that cost him about half of last season. 2022 was the worst year of Votto’s career, and it was an open question whether he’d play much—or play well—for Cincy in 2023. But after 17 games and 67 trips to the plate, things look incredibly promising. Votto has monster slugging and on-base percentages. He’s striking out more than he ever has, nearly 33 percent of the time, and is pulling the ball a ton. But there’s reason for optimism that this season, in the final year of Votto’s contract, he could be a significant part of a competitive Reds team. The locals do love him:

There’s more firepower still to come. In particular, the Reds sooner than later will bring slugging corner infielder and outfielder Christian Encarnacion-Strand up to the majors. (The 2022 trade with the Minnesota Twins that snagged the Reds Encarnacion-Strand and slugging utilityman Spencer Steer now looks like a heist, especially because the third player the Reds got in the deal later became trade bait to land Benson.) Even if the Reds fall off hard in the second half, one can envision how they’ll have roughly an entire lineup’s worth of reasons to feel good about the trajectory of things as they head into a looming post-Votto future.

In the near term, the team’s big question will be about pitching. The Reds have found another breakout star, so far, in rookie starter Andrew Abbott, who has mowed guys down in his first seven starts. Hunter Greene, a former No. 2 draft pick who’s made strides in his second MLB season, is injured and might not be back for a while. Nick Lodolo, who entered the year as the No. 2 starter after Greene, has made just seven starts. The pickings get very slim from there. The Reds had no particular reason to think that they’d be shopping for pitching as soon as this year’s trade deadline, but now it seems like the organization has no choice. When the baseball gods bless you with a season like this, what else can you do? The Reds have made two playoff appearances since 2013 and haven’t won a game in either. Rarely, but sometimes, the chance to do meaningful things in October comes around ahead of schedule.