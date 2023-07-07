The Darkly Hilarious Series Deadloch Is an Antidote to Crime Drama Fatigue

This post contains spoilers for the season finale of Deadloch.

Until recently, I possessed a misguided snobbery against crime dramas. Enjoy a series in which the main plot point is murder and the protagonists are cops? Those kinds of shows remind me a little too much of my childhood, when there was always some form of death on the screen: Murder, She Wrote, Matlock, Diagnosis: Murder.

But in a sea of television shows that are less than transportive, I can admit I find something compelling in the troubled female leads of crime dramas like Happy Valley and Mare of Easttown. Their inner battles—often, inner battles with grief—push them toward action instead of defeating cynicism. These women are not easy to deal with, but they are a far cry from uncaring, and that’s what makes them so irresistible.

The Amazon Prime Video series Deadloch is an excellent new addition to that category of shows. The eight-episode Australian twist on the buddy cop whodunit is filled with wry, offensive jabs sparing no one. It is wittier and darker than other efforts at playful crime-solving shows like the much-admired Only Murders in the Building. If you were to take the British crime drama Broadchurch (and I do not mean its entirely unnecessary American remake Gracepoint) and mash it together with a feminist, less gun-packed Hot Fuzz, you’d end up with Deadloch.

The series, which wraps up its first (only?) season today, relishes in the tropes that riddle the genre: the detective trying to stifle some mistake of her past, the one who throws herself into her work to avoid her personal life, the newbie who’s in over her head, the smart-to-the-point-of-annoying medical examiner. Deadloch both embraces and pokes fun at the familiar trappings of the crime drama. It adheres to the rules of murder mystery, if only so it can subvert them.

It begins, like most crime shows do, with a body. Two teenage girls walk along the beach, where they stumble upon a naked dead man. One of the girls swats at the body’s penis, which catches fire after she drops the lit spliff she’s been smoking, while her friend pukes. (For how often dead bodies are discovered in crime dramas, rarely does someone do exactly what most of us would in the same situation: hurl.) The sleepy town of Deadloch—set in Tasmania, also known as lutruwita pre-colonization—is rattled by a series of murders of cis, straight white men who have had their tongues cut out. There is obvious commentary to be found in the murderer’s selection of victims, especially considering the genre’s usual proclivity for female ones. The town’s police chief, after learning about the initial homicide from senior sergeant Dulcie Collins (Kate Box), asks if the victim—to whom he erroneously refers as “she”—has been sexually assaulted. Dulcie informs him that the victim is male, to which the chief replies, “This sort of thing, you just presume it’s a woman.”

Joining Dulcie is Eddie Redcliffe (Madeleine Sami), sent down from Darwin to serve as lead detective on the case. Eddie has a filthy mouth and a cowboy attitude typically scripted for male characters. She would be obnoxious if Sami were a less capable actor; instead, I found myself rewinding scenes to hear her deliver lines again.

The show plays with the complications of a community divided by personal and political outlooks about race, gender, and sexuality. While both sides find themselves the butts of jokes, the bigots come out looking like, well, bigots. Misogynistic and homophobic slurs are hurled at Dulcie for her perceived inability to take care of the men of the town. The primary suspect surfaces as a supposedly man-hating lesbian chef, and by the end, the less-than-progressive police chief brings in a team of male cops to hunt her down.

Fortunately, every time the writing starts to border on cheesy or risks leaning into finger wagging, the series deftly undercuts itself with satire. For instance, soon after the men of the town, in an attempt to avoid becoming the next victims, board a bus headed out of Deadloch, the women gather together for a breathing exercise to calm their parasympathetic nervous systems. The male cops, who have taken the case over from Dulcie and Eddie, bust in and arrest all of the women, gratuitously breaking pottery along the way. Every turn of these events is pitch-perfect. The men flee as the women self-soothe, all while the cops senselessly destroy everything in their path.

Up until the final episode, it appears that any of the women of the town—or maybe even all of them—could be in on the killings. The finale reveals, however, that the murderer is a man after all—and not just any man, but Eddie’s love interest, Ray (Duncan Fellows), a seemingly nice, slightly awkward guy who once confessed to Eddie that he had “picked the wrong town to find true love. A lot of lesbians.”

With its big reveal, Deadloch subverts tropes once more. Ray, it turns out, has been doing it all as an ally. In between singing Alanis Morissette’s “You Oughta Know,” he proselytizes about the perils of toxic masculinity to the busful of men that he has tied up. (The town’s women, kept in a holding cell, belt the same song, a nice detail.) After Dulcie and Eddie discover that Ray is behind the murders, he stabs Dulcie, leaving Eddie to face him. Eddie calls him what he is—a serial killer— to which he counters, “Babe, I’m actually making Deadloch better for women. This place has come so far since I started getting rid of all those toxic men.”

Ray, who had previously attacked sex workers before he transferred his mission to eliminate society’s undesirables onto a new kind of target, believes himself to be helping women who are repressed victims of the patriarchy. “My life is actually harder if yours gets easier,” he says, “but I’m still putting in the work to make a perfect world for you women by myself, for no credit.” Ray, like all the great murderers of the genre, has the twisted logic of a killer who believes he’s justified. It’s beautifully ironic that, if he were really serious about his mission, he wouldn’t have had to look far beyond himself for his first target.