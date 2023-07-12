The second season of ABC’s competition show Claim to Fame is perfect, mindless summer fare. The reality show assembles 12 unfamous relatives of extremely famous people, throws them into a beautiful mansion, and tasks the contestants—and the viewers—with figuring out what Oscar winner or NBA champ or Nobel laureate these randos happen to be the nieces, sons, or granddaughters of. Hosted by famous Jonas brother Kevin and unfamous “Bonus Jonas” Franklin, Claim to Fame is a meditation on the particularly modern derangement of fame, which transforms even those adjacent to it into total weirdos. But more importantly, like The Traitors before it, it’s an opportunity to enjoy watching competitors making fiercely confident declarations that turn out to be absolutely incorrect. One minute someone is declaring that fellow competitor J.R. is obviously related to Dwyane Wade due to his apparent athletic prowess; the next, J.R. is bricking, like, a dozen jump shots and injuring his ankle attempting to dunk.

However, the new season’s first three episodes have revealed a shocking shortcoming in its otherwise very astute competitors. Each episode, one contestant receives a clue about a fellow unceleb. These clues, removed with solemn ceremony from wine bottles and printed on (presumably) fake parchment, take the form of rebuses. You know: those simple word puzzles where little pictograms take the place of letters. The stuff of notes passed in fifth grade science class: 👁 ❤ U, or whatever. And yet, faced with these unbelievably simple puzzles, the (mostly young) contestants on Claim to Fame are choking.

Take the puzzle in the image atop this blog post, from Episode 1. It’s a clue to Shayne’s celebrity relative, and when Travis pulls it out of the bottle, he says, “Oh, man.” Puzzling it over, he mumbles: “King …. missing … and play stag … play deer … wheat.” In a testimonial to the camera, Travis says, “There is no way I am getting this without a lot of studying.” Eventually, he turns to another contestant for help.

And yet: Anyone who spent even 10 minutes doing puzzles in elementary school can solve this rebus in the few seconds it appears on screen! King who flies to America and plays buck wheat. Yes, Coming to America and SNL’s Buckwheat might be somewhat arcane references for 22-year-old Travis—better might have been “Shrek’s donkey”—but come on. The rebus itself is not difficult!

Episode 2 is even more enraging. Monay pulls a clue for Chris, a winsome guitar-playing crooner, and is utterly baffled:

Come on. Puppy love! Teen eye-doll! Monay’s muttering, “Seven shirts … this don’t help me at all,” and I’m screaming at the TV, “SEVEN-TEES!!!!” Eventually, another contestant completely misinterprets this rebus, leading to her dismissal from the show. M + 🐻 + 🍑 + 💍 - R!

I will admit that the Episode 3 rebus is tougher than the previous two:

I am still puzzling this one out. But come on … presented with this clue about Karsyn, Shayne can’t even use basic rebus grammar to decode “eraser minus E” as racer? I lose faith in America’s reality TV stars.

I don’t know what the problem is. You would think that a generation that communicates solely through emojis would excel at decoding pictograms! And yet, faced with rebuses, the contestants on Claim to Fame are as confused as if they are trying to work out actual ancient Egyptian hieroglyphics. Are elementary school teachers no longer handing out rebus worksheets when recess is canceled for rain? Is Encyclopedia Brown only doing CSI-type stuff now? Do children on long trips no longer occupy themselves with invisible ink “Yes & Know” books? All I know is that the American people cannot allow our knowledge of rebuses to degrade even further, lest we risk an unbridgeable “rebus gap” with our international competitors. That’s where Claim to Fame might do more than provide low-stakes entertainment in the hot summer months. It might save us all.

Kevin and Franklin Jonas: 🇺🇲’s F8 D🖊🖊 on 🐑.