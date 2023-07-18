Forget your sun/moon/rising, your Enneagram, and your Myers-Briggs type—this weekend, there’s only one personality indicator that matters: Are you Barbie-Oppenheimer, or are you Oppenheimer-Barbie?

After many months of hype, the joint release date of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer is almost upon us, and as you’ve doubtless heard, many moviegoers are planning double features. But precisely the order that double feature should go in—do you want to start with a literal bang or end with one?—has become a highly contested topic. People are arguing about it, declaring their allegiances, posting their official schedules for the day, and riffing deliriously on social media. Many of the stars of the movie were asked the question on the red carpet too. (Issa Rae recommends going Opp, then Barb.) I even saw one voter registration nonprofit talking about the order question on Twitter—it’s taken on a life of its own.

As with all the best debates, there are strong arguments for both Bar-beginning and Open-heimering.

Joanna Robinson, a podcaster and cultural critic at the website the Ringer, is team Oppenheimer-then-Barbie. “As we have heard from people who have seen Oppenheimer and from some things that Nolan himself has said, this is a movie that is gonna be profoundly disturbing and somber and make us want to question everything,” she said. “I kind of see the idea of Barbie after that as a palate cleanser. The way that a lot of people are talking about it is sort of like ‘Eat your vegetables before you get your dessert.’ ”

Brian Rowe, who has a YouTube channel about the Oscars and movies, feels exactly the opposite: “Barbie followed by Oppenheimer is the way to go,” he told me via email. “Oppenheimer is three hours long and is going to be so draining as a thrilling, dramatic true-life film that many probably won’t have the stamina to see a second movie after that. I would advise to start by watching the funnier and more breezily entertaining Barbie, which is less than two hours long, then strap yourself in for the powerful three-hour Christopher Nolan epic.”

Talal Munzar, a front-end engineer in Baltimore, also plans to hit Barbie first. “I think it’s a sunny and colorful movie, right?” he said. “Perfect for an afternoon or early-afternoon matinee show. We’ll probably leave the theater feeling all warm or happy or with a skip in the step. You want to step out into sunshine after you watch that.” He, too, is dubious about the idea of sitting through an entire other movie after making it through three hours of Oppenheimer.

Robinson responded to this line of thinking, saying, “Listen, man, if you would rather go to sleep with the weight of the world on your shoulders and crushing your existence, then perhaps it’s Barbie and then Oppenheimer for you.”

Of course, there are also some people, like Andrew Ortiz, who runs Super Yaki, an online shop that sells movie-themed merch, who think there’s no use worrying about which one to see first. “I think that there’s a false dichotomy going around right now,” he said. “There are powerful interests at play, trying to make you feel like you’d have to choose one or the other, like there’s a perfect sequence to it.” That said, if he had to decide, he admitted that he would lean toward Oppenheimer-then-Barbie.

Though the theater chain AMC has publicly crowed about Barbenheimer ticket sales, when I followed up with the company to ask for information about the order in which people were buying tickets, a spokesman said there were no numbers to share. Without any solid data to go on, and having seen informal social media polls split pretty evenly, there’s definitely no clear right answer. (And there are other variations too: Some, including Barbie ensemble member Kate McKinnon, suggest a triple feature, sandwiching Oppenheimer between two Barbie viewings, but that’s only for the most advanced Barbenheimer-ers among us.)

The more interesting question, then, might be what your Barbenheimer order says about you. Katie Kasperson, a writer and photographer based in the U.K., thinks you can actually tell a lot about someone from whether they’re Barbie-Oppenheimer or the other way around. (She’s ending with Oppenheimer: “It would feel criminal to watch Oppenheimer at, like, 10 in the morning,” she said.) “I think it shows a person’s tolerance for seriousness over silliness, for being able to sit with something that’s maybe a bit depressing,” she told me. “There are some people who need a ‘cleanse’ after they’ve watched something scary, disturbing, upsetting, etc., and then there are people who prefer to sit with those feelings and let them sink in. I’d consider myself in the second group—I like to really reflect after watching something rather than instantly washing it away. Maybe I’m weird for that. But I think I’ll need to sit with Oppenheimer longer than I’ll need to sit with Barbie. Barbie feels like the cleanse. Maybe it also has to do with a person’s tolerance for seriousness at a certain time of day—I’d rather start my day light and end heavy.”

You heard it here first: Your Barbenheimer decision may have more existential implications than you realize. Or maybe it’s the new BuzzFeed quiz result, just a fun, dumb thing to chat about. Disagree? Well, that sounds like something someone who’s seeing the movies in the order that you are would say.