Barbie vs. Oppenheimer Is Only the Latest Box-Office Battle. Here’s Why This One’s Different.

Hollywood can be a pretty cutthroat town, but the year’s most hyped box-office battle has turned out to be a surprisingly convivial one. In the weeks leading up to the simultaneous release of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, the movie’s directors and stars have been taking time out of their press tours to promote each other’s movies, even knowing their long publicity march was likely to be truncated by the Screen Actors Guild strike. Gerwig and Barbie’s Margot Robbie posed for photos with their opening-day Oppenheimer tickets—in neighboring seats, of course—and also showed off a pair for Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One, which opened slightly below expectations but is still likely to hold strong against both movies in its second weekend. Why is everyone suddenly playing so nice?

“It’s sort of changing the rules on what marketplace factors are in play, what strategies studios are using to get their movies out there,” says Paul Dergarabedian, an entertainment media analyst for Comscore. “It creates a fun story with a nice hook to it. … Sometimes in this business, things that look counterintuitive, like putting two movies like this on the same weekend, or filmmakers with movies from rival studios helping each other out, can benefit all of the movies in the marketplace.”

Opening-weekend battles between major studio releases are less common than they once were, thanks in part to the ballooning budgets of tentpole movies, which often claim their territory years in advance. (Don’t ask me to do anything the weekend of May 27, 2027—I’m seeing Avengers: Secret Wars.) But with a backlog of pandemic-delayed productions, some pileup was inevitable. “This summer season is absolutely loaded with films,” Dergarabedian says. “August has six or seven wide releases. Last summer, it was Bullet Train.”

Nonetheless, there was a bit of a murmur once it became clear that Warner Bros. intended to open Barbie on the same day as Oppenheimer, especially since WB was Nolan’s studio for more than 20 years until he very publicly broke with them over the decision to release theatrical movies to streaming during the pandemic. There’s a history of releasing female-skewing comedies against Nolan’s movies, including Mamma Mia opposite The Dark Knight in 2008 and Girls Trip opposite Dunkirk in 2017. But for the first time, Nolan finds himself the underdog, with Oppenheimer tracking for a projected $65 million opening weekend in North America and Barbie predicted to take in anywhere from $140 to $175 million. (Both Barbie and Oppenheimer reportedly cost $100 million to produce.)

As Dergarabedian points out, past history suggests Barbie may open big and fade like most tentpole releases, while Oppenheimer may play well into awards season. (Dunkirk, Nolan’s last pre-pandemic release, opened to $50 million and wound up grossing 10 times that.) But he also points out that to pit them against each other risks missing the point. “Both are going to come out winners at the end of the day,” he says. “It’s like having your two favorite teams in the Super Bowl.”

That analogy holds up, as long as you add the condition that there might not be a Super Bowl next year. Theatrical revenue rose 27 percent last year compared to 2021, and it’s up another 20 percent in the first half of 2023, but it’s still a long way from where it was in 2019, before lockdowns, ticket sales plummeting, and theaters descending into bankruptcy. That’s why you see stars like Cruise and Robbie not just urging people to see their movie in theaters, but any movie at all. The attempted pivot to streaming during the pandemic showed the studios that they simply couldn’t survive in their present form without major influxes of box-office cash, and the dual writers’ and actors’ guild strikes have made claiming a piece of streaming revenue for their members a core issue, cutting into the studios’ margins even further. That leaves selling movie tickets, the business the studios have been perfecting since this time last century.

Enter Barbenheimer. Even before Cruise and Robbie started showing off their stubs, fans on the internet were proclaiming their intent to make a July 21 of it and see both movies on the same day. Rather than whether you were going to see Barbie or Oppenheimer, the question became: Which are you seeing first? Instead of choosing between the fluffy, subversive comedy or the earthshaking event drama, #TeamBarbie or #TeamOppy, a small but vocal segment backed #TeamMovies. Last week, AMC Theatres said 20,000 people had already booked their own double bill. That’s barely a drop in the bucket—at $15 a ticket, a mere $600,000 at the gate—but at this point theaters will take anything they can get.

The dual-opening strategy is not without its risks. The recent history of simultaneous studio releases may not be a robust one, but you don’t have to go back very far to find the last time two $100 million-plus movies opened on the same day—barely a month, in fact. On June 16, The Flash and Elemental opened to $55 million and $29 million, respectively. A week later, The Flash had fallen to third place, on its way to becoming one of the biggest flops in Warner Bros. history, and Elemental was falling fast as well, both bested by the fourth-week tallies for Across the Spider-Verse. Counterprogramming was probably not the primary culprit in that case—The Flash had been dogged by years of controversies involving the behavior of star Ezra Miller, and Elemental received the worst reviews of any Pixar original—but it certainly didn’t work to either movie’s advantage.

For now, it looks like Barbenheimer will be different. Both movies are tracking well ahead of —in Barbie’s case, more than twice—where they were even a few weeks ago, fueled by a major boost in presales. Oppenheimer is ahead of Dune, and Barbie has sold more advance tickets than any movie since Avatar: The Way of Water, an indication that the double bill may not be just the stuff of internet pipe dreams. With luck, a rising tide will float all boats, including the ones in danger of running aground. “Most people are not going to two movies in the same weekend,” says Dergarabedian, who points out that the National Association of Theatre Owners considers a “frequent moviegoer” someone who sees one movie a month. “But this is not your standard weekend.”