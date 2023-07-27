And Just Like That… Aidan Returns

Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte are back! The Sex and the City sequel, And Just Like That… has returned to Max, and Slate’s podcast The Waves is covering it every week—exclusively for Slate Plus members. Below is a bit of this week’s recap, covering Episode 7 with senior producer Cheyna Roth and Slate writer Luke Winkie.

Cheyna Roth: We obviously have to touch on Aidan’s return. I have questions. No. 1, the way he is looking when we first see him, the way he is standing with that jacket, he looks like he’s an A.I. And it’s so weird, he hugs her kind of like how I hug my daughter. It was very odd.

What happened with the restaurant makes no sense. There was all of this talk about how there are no restaurants, it’s Valentine’s Day, there are no restaurant reservations, but Carrie comes to this seemingly empty restaurant. The host doesn’t say, “Actually no, there’s no Aidan Shaw.” He just takes her to a table and then it turns out she’s at the wrong restaurant. But did neither one of you say what the name of the restaurant that you’re going to was? Is that a New York thing, where you just say the address, but you don’t say the name of the restaurant? What is all of that?

Luke Winkie: No, you definitely would. This series, as you might understand, takes place in 2023, not 2000 or 1999 or whenever Aidan first showed up, which is to say that you give someone the restaurant name and they can put it in their GPS and can navigate that way.

You might disagree, but do you think Aidan looks dressed too cool? Because that jacket is a cool-guy jacket, and I just never really perceived Aidan as a cool guy quite in that way.

Yes, I agree. And maybe that’s what was throwing me off when we first see him. His head didn’t quite match the rest of him, and his purse. We’re used to seeing original Aidan, who wore turquoise and was very earth-father-y and all that.

And when he came back, he was a bit more of a dude, he’d kind of bulked out a bit. And I feel like I was expecting Aidan to sort of go back to more of that, “I’m just a guy who makes furniture. I’m very chill and I’ve grown and I’ve been married, divorced, had kids, so I’m just a cool, hip dad.” And this was trying to make him seem a little bit younger than he is.

Yeah. I mean, he looks skinny. They mentioned he lost 40 pounds. When we first see him, he is in the middle of the frame like an archangel or something.

Also, the whole thing where he was like, “I won’t go into your apartment.” Can we unpack that for a minute?

Absolutely.

That seemed very much not a human reaction to anything.

Here’s the thing with this whole sequence: I just feel like if you’re meeting up with an ex after a long time, and doing it on Valentine’s Day, clearly they’re on the same page of what they’re getting up to. It just seemed like they knew that they were both going to go hook up afterwards. I just expected there to be more of an “Are we good?” conversation or something like that. It just seemed a little sudden.

The house thing, I understand what they’re trying to do, but these are people that are in their 50s who have kind of been through a lot. I can understand having that reaction. I mean, Aidan’s obviously been a pretty sensitive guy. I actually went back and rewatched the breakup scene at Miranda’s wedding just to remember what the whole deal was. And having that fresh in mind let me kind of trigger the trauma a little bit more. But yeah, it just seemed like it should have been more of a grownup conversation.

Right. And like she mentioned, there are also some good memories in this apartment, and she’s completely remodeled it and everything. But also, it’s been 20 years since you guys were together, since you’ve been to this apartment, so to put a line in the sand and say, “I am never going back into that apartment”—it’s a weird red flag of insecurity that Aidan apparently still has even though John is now dead. And then the thing I couldn’t figure out was, so then are you guys going to have a relationship? Or just, “Hey, Aidan’s in town, we’re just going to have sex at a hotel?” Because if you want to have an actual relationship, it is not going to work if you’re just refusing to stay at her place ever. I feel like that’s just going to be weird for everybody.

Well, it’s also not going to work because he was living Virginia, and all this other stuff. I mean, who knows?

Do you see Carrie moving to Virginia? Because I cannot.

Man, can you imagine if that’s how we end, with her moving from New York?

No, there’s no way.

I assume now we’re going to head towards a couple episodes of him refusing to come over to Carrie’s apartment and that being the thing in their relationship, but I just don’t really think that’s a realistic stumbling block to a relationship. Wouldn’t you want to kind of see the place?

Right, wouldn’t you be curious? It’s also just not compelling. To me, it just seems incredibly juvenile and weird to just be like, “No, I’m not coming to your place.” I mean, I get it. They’re both clearly rich, they can afford to just get hotels whenever they want to meet up and hang out, but still.

But isn’t that kind of what Carrie likes about him, that he just possesses really intense romantic emotions and is able to treat those memories like they’re really precious and something fragile? I don’t know. It does seem, like, slightly in-character.

It is. I just, I think, would’ve hoped for a bit more growth from the man in general. That being said, I thought how Carrie reacted to it was a very clear sign of how much she has grown and evolved and changed, because she did not dismiss it and try to convince him otherwise and tell him he was being nuts. She said, “Hey, I get it. I totally understand, and that’s OK. And if this relationship can’t work because of that, then that’s fine.”

And then he goes to leave, then he stands in the middle of the street, and he says, “Well, there are things such as hotels.”