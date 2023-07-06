And Just Like That…Gloria Steinem Enters The Chat

Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte are back! The Sex and the City sequel, And Just Like That… has returned to Max, and Slate’s podcast The Waves is covering it every week - exclusively for Slate Plus members. Below is a bit of this week’s recap, covering episode four with senior producer Cheyna Roth and culture writer Heather Schwedel.

Cheyna Roth: Obviously, the show was very much criticized and rightly so for having next to zero people of color for focusing so much on heteronormative relationships. But, this show has really gone out of its way to fix that. In some cases, over correcting, which is how you get your weekly too woke moment. Mine, and I have complicated feelings about this, but I think I’m going to say that my Too Woke moment is actually Gloria Steinem.

I keep going back and forth on this because…does having a noted feminist icon take away from the feminism of Sex In The City? Hear me out. I feel like a lot of the feminist qualities that we love about Sex In The City, part of it was that it was never in your face. It was never billed as a feminist show. While it was revolutionary, I don’t think it set out necessarily to be revolutionary. It was, “We are going to be talking about sex. We’re going to be showing women, and we’re going to be real about it.” Not, “Rah, rah, hey, we’re all feminist friends here.” And I thought that when Carrie said to Gloria Steinem that she’s admired her for so long and all of that, it didn’t quite work. If it was Miranda meeting Gloria Steinem, then I would get that. But with Carrie, I’m just like, really?

Heather Schwedel: To me, that scene read totally as Sarah Jessica Parker, who seems like this very lovely person, just called in a favor and said, “Gloria Steinem, would you like to be on the show? I’d love to have you on the show.” I loved her having a cameo. I thought that was so fun and actually such a nice acknowledgement of the show’s legacy. But, I agree that the way the episode used her was a little strange. I think they had her, at some point, give a speech about feminism and aging that took me out of the show and wasn’t necessary.

I think they should have just shown her very quickly. I love how the episode ends, which is with Candice Bergen seeing a dick pic on Carrie’s phone, which we should get back to. But, they should have had Gloria Steinem standing there and being appalled or making some sort of funny joke about it. That’s how they would’ve used her in the original show. If they were going to have her, they would give her a funny moment, not a moment for her to talk about what’s important in feminism.

I think that’s definitely what was bugging me about it. It’s a great idea, but we got too much of her. It should have been just a quick, either a sight gag or a really quick joke thing and then get her out of there. But, giving her a whole speech and having her talk with Carrie about the importance of women and aging. This is not a Sunday special. This is not necessarily what people come to this show for.