The 33 Things Wrong With Fall Out Boy’s Updated “We Didn’t Start the Fire”

Move over, Gal Gadot’s “Imagine”! There’s a new instantly iconic cover song in town. On Wednesday, Fall Out Boy released its update of Billy Joel’s “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” which purports to cover “newsworthy items” that have occurred since the original song’s 1989 release. We, the staff of online magazine Slate (not mentioned in the song?!), have some notes. Thirty-three of them, to be exact.

1. First things first: Opening this chronicle of 34 years in American history with “Captain Planet” is a remarkable decision.

2. Fair is fair, though; the original opened with “Harry Truman,” and the disparity between those two does say something poignant about American decline.

3. “Bobbitt, John” is very reminiscent of “Blanchett, Cate, you’re a genius!” from the doomed Ariana DeBose rap. Honestly, if you’re doing last name, first name to make a rhyme work, shut it down.

4. The lyric video seems to suggest that there is a cedilla in Kurt Cobain’s name, rendering it “Kurt Çobain,” as if it is pronounced “Sobain,” perhaps in reference to Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain.” Closer inspection reveals that the cedilla is actually the accent on “Pokémon,” due to too-tight line spacing. Still: Sloppy!

5. Speaking of sloppiness, there is a lot of syntactical messiness in this song, the kinds of strained rhyme-justifiers that really hurt the ear. “Explosion Lebanon”? “Texas failed electric grid”? “Robert Downey Jr. Iron Man”? Buy some prepositions, Fall Out Boy!

6. We know the whole point of the song is the juxtaposition of the cataclysmic and the trivial—the original paired “Juan Perón” and “Dacron”—but Fall Out Boy’s selections in this couplet are memorably chaotic:

Unabomber, Bobbitt, John Bombing Boston Marathon

7. Say what you will about the 1975, but “Love It If We Made It” already handled the “let’s look back on our crazy last couple of decades” situation just fine.

8. Basically, covering “We Didn’t Start the Fire” is extremely over! Freakin’ Jimmy Fallon did it already! It’s been a groanworthy Twitter gag since, like, 2015!

9. Speaking of which … no mention of Twitter? Or Facebook? Or Zuck? Or TikTok? MySpace gets a line, though.

10. Yes, yes, it’s a fool’s game to look at this thrown-together list of random-ass things and voice angry history-based “Where is … ?” objections. But where is Beyoncé?

11. The only rapper on this list is Kanye West?!

12. Where is O.J. Simpson?!?

13. Where are The Simpsons?!?!!

14. Where is Titanic??!!?!?!?

15. Where is “Dankyougene”??!?!?!?!?

16. Where is Monica Lewinsky!!?!?!?!?!?!???!?

17. Huge missed opportunity to rhyme “Red Wedding” and, like, “Twitter threading.”

18. Fall Out Boy wrote a whole song about recent history and there is no reference to “quarantine,” or “pandemic,” or “coronavirus” (rhymes with “Miley Cyrus,” for what it’s worth). Say what you will about Billy Joel’s historical acumen, but at least he name-dropped AIDS!

19. Very funny that SpongeBob gets his own line.

20. It’s also very funny that My Chemical Romance’s album The Black Parade is deemed worthy of inclusion on this list.

21. Not gonna lie, at least one person at Slate very nervously asked if “Black Parade” was a ham-handed reference to Black Lives Matter. We wouldn’t put it past them!

22. Speaking of which … if one supposes that the verse that includes “Sandra Bland and Tamir Rice” as well as “George Floyd” is a loosely defined Black Lives Matter section, the inclusion of LeBron James and Meghan Markle between them is, like, a little uncomfortable.

23. “Shinzo Abe blown away”—come on, man.

24. Why is Metroid in there? Metroid was released in 1986!

25. Why the hell is the Fermi Paradox in this song? That term refers to a 1950 conversation between Enrico Fermi and other physicists in which Fermi noted the gulf between the statistical likelihood of extraterrestrial life and the total lack of definitive evidence of aliens. That was 1950! No one has solved the Fermi Paradox! We have not discovered aliens! Unless … is this Fall Out Boy’s way of telling us that Pete Wentz has contacted extraterrestrial life?

26. Which “Keaton Batman” is it that pushed Fall Out Boy over the edge? A better selection would have been “Bat-Nipples.” Hard to rhyme, though.

27. It’s nice that Steven Spielberg is included on this list, but you could argue that his greatest cultural relevance was to the boomers, in the 1970s and ’80s.

28. OK, “Ever Given Suez” is a funny update of “Trouble in the Suez.” We’ll give you this one, Fall Out Boy.

29. The white rhino is not extinct! The northern white rhino has gone extinct, but the southern white rhino still survives. Be more precise in your ecological pronouncements, Fall Out Boy!

30. “Cubs go all the way again” makes no sense. Neither does “Polar bears got no ice.” Just go with “Cubs and Sox break the curse/ Global warming getting worse.”

31. Where the Billy Joel original was written in roughly chronological order, proceeding through the boomer era from the 1940s to the 1980s, Fall Out Boy’s version … uh … is not. To take an example from the very first verse: Captain Planet premiered in 1990; the Arab Spring was 2011; the L.A. riots happened in 1992; deepfakes are essentially a contemporary phenomenon; “earthquakes” happen all the freaking time; and Iceland’s Eyjafjallajökull volcano erupted, bringing European air travel to a halt, in 2010. Frankly, this song is completely bonkers, from a historiological standpoint.

32. Billy Joel’s original is awful—even Joel himself compares its melody to a dentist’s drill—but it does at least convey the impression of living through momentous times, with events piling atop one another overwhelmingly as the years go by. A fire, if you will, growing in size, burning on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on and on. This update, conversely, reads like a Google doc thrown together by a couple of elder millennials in 15 minutes.

33. Why on earth does this song not end with this couplet, referencing the most important event of 2023:

Oppenheimer/Barbie day— What else do I have to say!!!!

Unforgivable.