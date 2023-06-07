“Scandoval” Can’t Save Bravo From Its Existential Problem

In advance of Wednesday night’s Season 10 reunion finale of Vanderpump Rules—the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills spinoff that was once about young strivers working at SUR (“Sexy Unique Restaurant,” I must report) in West Hollywood—the executive producer is teasing a “big twist.” The reveal will be the culmination of a season that, thanks to an outrageous cheating scandal between three cast members, has gripped viewers and rejuvenated a flagging show. Whatever that twist is, it can’t possibly live up to expectations. Unless it’s what I fervently hope it is: an announcement that Vanderpump Rules has been canceled.

Advertisement

Don’t get me wrong—I’m a big VPR fan, and have been since it was no more than a wee baby pilot back in 2013. I remained faithful throughout the years, sticking with the series even through Bravo’s short-lived attempt to introduce younger cast members in Season 8, and after enduring so many conversations about pickleball in Season 9 (a big ask, even grading on the COVID reality show curve). The show got some much-needed new life from “Scandoval,” the scandal in which it came to light that Tom Sandoval, who seemed like the most decent of a pretty rotten group of men (again, reality show curve) and the near-decade partner of Ariana Madix, the most sensible of the truly nutty cast, had carried out a lengthy affair with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss, the ex-fiancée of his friend and castmate DJ James Kennedy. It was juicy. It was thrilling. It drew millions of viewers back into the fold of Vanderpump Rules.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

But this temporary respite for Bravo, however spectacular, can’t fix the network’s major problem: The shows are getting stale.

This issue isn’t endemic to just Vanderpump Rules. Other network staples—Summer House, Below Deck, The Real Housewives of New Jersey, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, even my beloved Potomac—have become tedious and joyless in their later seasons, more obligation watches than delicious trash. The problem is that each Bravo show inevitably hits a point at which it becomes hard to watch. By my extremely scientific calculations, that point is Season 7.

Related from Slate Heather Schwedel The Sublime Spectacle of Vanderpump Rules Read More

The first three seasons of the best Bravo shows are golden. That’s what brought us Jax tearing off his chunky sweater in a parking lot on Vanderpump Rules, the women of Potomac at Ashley’s decidedly not-fancy beach house in … Delaware, two crew members of Below Deck jumping off the boat to drink a beer while on charter. For these seasons, the shows are genuinely built around the casts’ lives; in the early years of VPR, the SUR-vers had some truly horrifying apartments, which is exactly right for a series chronicling young, broke, hot people. (Tom and Ariana lived in a place where you couldn’t use the microwave and air conditioning at the same time without the electricity flickering out.)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Around Season 4 or 5, the cast members generally make more money, and the shows change. Which is fair—Bravo is profiting off these pretty idiots’ lives, so they have to be compensated, and the right kind of shamelessness should be lucrative. Plus, there’s something satisfying about watching that transformation happen, even if it leads to clearly manufactured nonsense about no-longer-broke stars still working for tips at a restaurant. I’m no purist; I can handle artifice in my reality TV, so long as it’s executed properly.

Advertisement

But by the time Season 7 rolls around, I’ve found, everything changes, particularly for the original cast members still hanging in there. Their reality TV selves calcify and become exaggerated, proving that Flanderization is not just for sitcoms. Their self-references become less in-jokes than quoting their fans’ favorite lines. The reality show no longer merely documents their lives—it is their lives. Everything becomes about keeping the show going and staying on it (which are two different things). And that’s when it gets excruciating.

Advertisement

Being on Bravo is all-consuming, intoxicating, and then addictive, Real Housewives expert Brian Moylan—founder of the treasure trove of knowledge that is the newsletter/recap series the Real Housewives Institute—writes in The Housewives: The Real Story Behind the Real Housewives. Despite the massive amounts of criticism that come cast members’ way, almost all of the Housewives end up desperate to stay on the show. Moylan quotes a producer who told the podcast Reality Life:

Advertisement

Advertisement

For a lot of women, the worst thing in their lives is being on the show, but the only thing that is worse than that is not being on the show. … While the women are on the show, they are out in the real world being bombarded by people who love them … and it sort of screws with your perception of life. When that doesn’t happen anymore, when you are not on the show, that has to be something you struggle with.

Advertisement

Being on reality TV ends up being both emotionally and financially necessary—even as it’s destructive.

And the more your life becomes about staying on Bravo, the less interesting your life is. As the show trudges along, onetime friends and frenemies become, more than anything else, co-workers—affectionate ones, hostile ones, but co-workers nevertheless, no matter how many times they refer to themselves as “the friend group” on camera. Arguments that were once about real friendships degenerate into, essentially, workplace disputes that could end up on Ask a Manager: I went to my co-worker’s event, but she didn’t come to mine even though she knew it was important. What should I do? They begin to make deals with one another about what they will and will not discuss on camera. For years, the biggest problem on Vanderpump Rules was that the cast members were constantly causing drama off camera, changing the storylines dramatically without letting the viewers see how it happened. Now, instead of feuding on camera organically, they simply refuse to work together—which is their right as human beings, but not as reality stars.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

That’s what made Scandoval so glorious: Briefly, VPR was about their real lives again, something that will almost certainly not survive going into the new season. Already, there has been a lot of chatter in podcasts and on social media about who will now film or not film with whom. You get the sense that few of these people would be spending any time together absent the cameras. Most of them would have moved home to the Midwest years ago, instead of having to prop up friendships that, by all rights, should have been composted long ago.

So: my seven-season rule. After seven seasons, reality stars must go off camera for at least two seasons, preferably more. We viewers need time to miss them, and they need an opportunity to remember that there is indeed life after Bravo. That perspective will help stave off the desperate machinations that have made Summer House and VPR and other shows the drudgery they have become.

Advertisement

And after the breather, the stars can come back. As an example of how this can work, see The Real Housewives of Miami. In 2013, after three seasons, Bravo put the show on ice for eight years before reviving it on Peacock in 2021 with several members of the original cast. And when it returned: oh, the beauty! Because the women’s lives had changed during that hiatus. They had new relationships and children, fresh silly music careers to pretend to be busy with, and obvious plastic surgery that some copped to (and that one, hilariously, did not). Bravo turned all that material into new seasons that were by turns endlessly hilarious and deeply emotional and real—I cried over Alexia Nepola’s struggle to let go of her young adult son Frankie, who suffered a traumatic brain injury as a teenager and is now trying to lead a more independent life. Just what you want in a Housewives series.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

So, Bravo, please—consider taking the old Disney approach to putting movies in the vault. Take a lesson from Miami. Give the cast members a chance to lead lives that take place off camera, or at least off Bravo cameras. (God knows we aren’t going to get these people off Cameo or Instagram or YouTube or TikTok anytime soon.) Let us miss them. Maybe revive Gallery Girls (I beg of you), or at least give other new shows like Real Girlfriends in Paris a chance to make it.

And when it’s finally time for the seven-season veterans to return, I promise you we’ll still be here, with open arms and a Pumptini ready to sip in front of the TV.