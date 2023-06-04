As he stepped up to battle a long-reigning champion, 34-year-old professional toe-wrestler Ben Woodroffe wondered whether this next heat would be his last. It was the final round of the 2022 World Toe Wrestling Championships in Ashbourne, England, but the hard part had just begun: Not only was he nursing an injured left ankle, but he was up against the niche sport’s top dog.

With a mix of uncertainty and hope, Woodroffe clambered onto the ground in the bustling pub where the competition was being held. Seated across from him was 64-year-old Alan “Nasty” Nash, the undefeated 17-time World Toe Wrestling champion. Nash was not to be trifled with—the effective Michael Jordan of toe-wrestling, he had a podiatric prowess that had almost single-handedly put the sport on the map.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since the 1990s, the bald, thick-footed wrestler had been an international figurehead and the sport’s only star, occasionally appearing on mainstream outlets like ESPN, Metro, and Jay Leno to discuss his strategy: dominate challengers through a meld of genetic advantage, thoughtful training, and fierce willpower. His image, too, had a touch of the bombastic. He drove a black Chrysler 300 with the license plate N444STY, wore a Union Jack flag as a cape, and touted a tattoo on the outer edge of his right foot that read like a warning: Unleash the beast.

Woodroffe had tried, and failed, to defeat Nash before. The two had faced off in the championship finals for the past five years, and Nash had won every time. This year, however, things were different: This was Nash’s last tournament before he retired, and the stakes were obvious. If he won, he’d go out on top of his reign. The younger, less experienced Woodroffe was perhaps the only one skilled enough to spoil the final coronation. He didn’t talk about his injury, or the looming specter of forced retirement because of it, to anyone but his wife.

Advertisement

Toe-wrestling is a lot like arm-wrestling—the key is to bend your opponent’s appendage out of bounds. Only, in this case, competitors sit on the ground, usually in a pub or park, and use their legs and core to lever their opponent’s foot toward one wall of the “arena,” a skateboard-sized piece of wood with two vertical walls inside which contestants battle. Competitors must win two rounds of three to win their bout, starting with the right foot, then switching to their left. If their toes disconnect, play is reset in the center.

Advertisement

Nimble-footed wrestlers have been doing this since at least 1974, when the sport was allegedly born in a pub in Staffordshire, Britain. Nash himself once corroborated this to the BBC: “It had been 10 years since [England] won the World Cup, so they decided, ‘We’ll invent a sport that Britain will always win at,’ ” he said last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ironically, a Canadian won the first tournament. No matter: Toe-wrestling bloomed over the years as a tongue-in-cheek competition suitable for all, no matter their age, gender, or fitness level. In the 1990s, the Royal Oak pub in Wetton began hosting an official World Toe Wrestling Championship, which soon became the biggest event of its kind. It continued to gain popularity in the 2000s after it moved to the Bentley Brook Inn in Ashbourne, with a mix of men, women, and children competing in their own divisions. Much of the momentum was fueled by stories of Nash’s dominance, the mainstream attention it generated, and the newcomers who hoped to dethrone him.

Back in the pub, Nash and Woodroffe exchanged sportsmanlike nods. They gently interlaced their big toes and lined up their heels at the center of the arena. A referee yelled “Toes away!” to start their first match, and the duo began to wrestle. As they struggled, Woodroffe felt a surge of confidence bolster his strength: It was time for Nasty Nash to pass the torch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amid raucous yells of “Go Ben!” and “Go Nasty!,” Woodroffe won the first bout with his right foot but swiftly lost the second round on his weakened left. He had been in this exact situation with Nash before, and both men were aware of the stakes. “I knew that he had plans to retire in 2022,” Woodroffe told me, “and I was thinking about calling it quits if this didn’t work out for me too.”

They locked big toes once more on their right feet as the cheers rose around them for the third and final round. This time, a win wouldn’t come so quickly for either man: Their toes disengaged three times from the force of their twisting, requiring a reset—and a quick wipe of sweat from both their faces and feet. With each reset, Woodroffe could feel he was shifting the momentum. Finally, on the fourth go, he took control, scooting Nash’s foot until it just brushed the wall.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Joyous bellows and theatrical groans rang through the pub. The mood was bittersweet. Though the competition had been exciting, there was an air of sadness for Nash: It had been an upset, and it was hard to imagine what the sport would be like without him. Woodroffe, however, was elated.

Advertisement

A young Woodroffe first encountered toe-wrestling while growing up in Ashbourne, and initially the sport left a mixed impression after he watched a bunch of grown men on their rears, groaning and sweating in the middle of a pub while holding toes. “I suppose it was just that initial reaction when I was a kid, which can be summed up as ‘What the hell is going on here? This is absolutely absurd,’ ” he said. “It’s as I got older that I thought, ‘You know what? I’m going to have a go.’ ”

Advertisement

There would be no early glory for Woodroffe, who toe-wrestled for the first time at age 15 and lost (and lost, and lost again). Over the past decade, however, the Derbyshire native—who works as a materials controller by day—has pushed his interest in the discipline to new competitive heights. What helped most was gaining muscle and size—Woodroffe considers himself a “primed athlete for the sport,” despite being a “big lad” of significant height and boulder-like size. Most importantly, Woodroffe claims his “very fat” big toes hold a genetic advantage, making it tough for smaller feet to hang on when he starts to push.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Woodroffe isn’t keen on sharing training secrets, other than to reveal one favored Nash technique: using a stretching device to add flexibility and power to his feet. Beyond mere exercise is body modification—he takes competition so seriously that he surgically removed the nails on his big toes, after realizing that pressure on his nail bed was adding significant pain to his wrestling bouts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s hardly a common procedure, but it’s one that Woodroffe knew could elevate his performance. “I don’t like feet,” he said. “I think they’re bloody horrible. But removing the nails removed the pain. I suppose when you’re competing at the highest level of a sport, you need every edge you can, including the confidence of not feeling pain.”

It’s a decision that may seem shocking to some. One of those people was his now wife. “Probably when I told my missus that I was a toe-wrestler, she instantly thought I was a bit of a weirdo,” he continued. “As time passed, she’s gotten much more understanding. She has an eye for the game now. It gives me a mental edge when I win with her by my side.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Competitors can suffer all manner of toe, foot, and leg injuries, although they’re not particularly common. (Woodroffe himself broke two of Nash’s toes during a fierce finals match in 2020.) But though he’s now the reigning champion, Woodroffe’s primary concern in 2023 has more to do with raising attention and attendance than the performance of his feet. Toe-wrestling enjoyed a surge in popularity during the late 1990s and 2000s, he said, but the U.K. league has shrunk over the past 10 years, largely because of a lack of marketing and support from the new owners of their longtime pub venue.

In an attempt to capture the energy of the past, Woodroffe and Nash—they’re friendly!—moved the event to the more amenable Ex Servicemen’s Club last year and partnered to formally create the World Toe Wrestling Federation, investing their own funds into buying the trademark and doing more local outreach. The duo is hoping to double the number of people who turned out last year, which would mark a triumphant return to the form of yore. And although Nash may be retired, he still remains a cornerstone of the sport.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“You’ve got your Conor McGregors, your Jonny Wilkinsons, your Tyson Furys … and you’ve got your Alan ‘Nasty’ Nashes,” Woodroffe said. “He’s the greatest of the game. He set the standard for the rest of us. You don’t become the most decorated champion in British history without some innate greatness.” (Nash did not respond to multiple requests for an interview, because, according to Woodroffe, “he wants other people in this sport to get media attention.”)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Woodroffe’s respect of the toe-wrestling GOAT is obvious, but what of his future, given that he was so close to stepping away from the competition last year? The viability of the left ankle looms large, and he worries his opponents will find a way to exploit it. Then again, he blew through the 2022 field largely on the strength of his right leg. Still, Woodroffe is quick to remind me that dominance is not a given in toe-wrestling.

“I think the most important thing about this sport, the beauty of it, is that anyone can walk off the street, maybe for a quick pint, visiting some friends, and you can walk out that pub a world champion if you wrestle well,” Woodroffe noted. (“World Toe Wrestling champion” is just a tongue-in-cheek title, after all.) “There’s no other sport you can do that. You need qualifications, training, equipment, and investment. But toe-wrestling is a way for anyone to have their name engraved in history.”

It’s a dramatic framing of two people squishing their toes together in a pub, but the joy remains sincere—and perhaps contagious. As it turns out, Woodroffe’s father-in-law has discovered he’s a “gifted amateur” at the sport, even dueling Nash in a grueling back-and-forth for the 2022 semifinals.

Woodroffe admits that that battle may have tired Nash just enough to fall in the final round. A lot of things needed to go right for the younger man to ruin his greatest nemesis’ retirement party. Still, there are no hard feelings; an epic matchup needs an epic end. “I will never forget how it felt,” Woodroffe said.

It’s unlikely his toes will either.