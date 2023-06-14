Teen heartthrob ChaseDreams has just broken up with his girlfriend Pam after a whirlwind 18-day romance, and has naïvely already tweeted out the news. Now the only option, his older-sister-turned-manager Brooke and his publicist Shuli insist, is to send Pam to go live out the rest of her days in the woods before Chase’s fans dox her to death. Irate, the pop star starts arguing with his team, finally returning to the perennial sore spot between them: It was their fault that his last album sold so poorly, because they released it on the day of the insurrection.

But Shuli has a bombshell of her own: “You want to be an adult, here’s the truth. We didn’t release your album on the day of the insurrection. Your album was so bad, I created the insurrection!” she exclaims, explaining how she spent months radicalizing people to storm the Capitol on the day the album dropped. “I am Q!”

The scene, from the seventh episode of The Other Two’s third season, perfectly distills the humor of the (formerly HBO) Max series about two siblings, Cary (Drew Tarver) and Brooke (Heléne Yorke), who pursue their entertainment-industry dreams as their younger brother Chase (Case Walker) and mother Pat (Molly Shannon) become megastars. It’s the culmination of a comedic sensibility that makes The Other Two, created by former Saturday Night Live head writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, so great. In any given episode, you might get, for example, Pat’s new boyfriend, Marvel star Simu Liu (played by Marvel star Simu Liu), staging a “normal family dinner” in a replica of the Times Square Applebee’s; Cary recording voice-overs for his new fantasy series in increasingly humiliating ways; Brooke and co-manager Streeter (Ken Marino) remaking Chase in the image of a bad boy; and Shuli (the hilarious Wanda Sykes) orchestrating the most ruthlessly pragmatic schemes (see: Q).

This intermingling of pop culture satire, politics, and absurdity makes The Other Two the spiritual successor to another show that was also created by SNL alums. The NBC sitcom 30 Rock, helmed by Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, helped usher in a distinctly zany satirical take on the entertainment industry with its increasingly unhinged and prescient fake TV shows and movies, like MILF Island (“25 superhot moms, 50 eighth-grade boys, no rules”), Queen of Jordan, and the linguistic tongue twister The Rural Juror, as well as its excellent use of guest stars such as Elizabeth Banks as a cutthroat conservative pundit and Elaine Stritch as Jack Donaghy’s acerbic mother. Each episode was famous for being chockablock with quotable one-liners (“We didn’t land on Plymouth Rock! Plymouth Rock landed on Mars!”), meta jokes, and visual gags.

30 Rock was a pioneer for its sendups of the increasingly desperate and wanton entertainment industry. It’s a spirit that Netflix’s BoJack Horseman, about an anthropomorphic horse who is also a has-been actor, took and ran with in 2014, with plenty of sight gags and inside jokes of its own. But since 30 Rock ended in 2013 and BoJack concluded brilliantly in 2020, that playful, absurdist skewering of “the industry” has been missing from our screens (the reboot of Party Down being a little too realist in tone to fit in here).

That is, until The Other Two. Since the series debuted on Comedy Central in 2019, its laser-sharp critique of the fatuousness of the entertainment industry has made it the obvious heir to 30 Rock, but it’s undeniably a singular delight of its own, too. The first season spoofs the world of YouTube-era teen pop stars with an exacting silliness (the title of Chase’s first viral single is “Marry U at Recess”), and the show’s ambitions have only expanded with each successive season. In Season 2, Brooke and Cary have to figure out how to handle not only their little brother’s fame but also their mom’s, as Pat becomes an unexpected talk-show-host sensation. As the series progresses, Cary enjoys some moderate notoriety as the gay brother of ChaseDreams (he’s the subject of the hit song “My Brother’s Gay”). Meanwhile, Brooke comes into her own as a talent manager and, in Season 3, embarks on a short-lived attempt at being an activist, satisfied with adding her pronouns and #BlackLivesMatter to her Instagram bio and co-founding the Impact Group (“for people who want to do good but have fun while doing it”), a nonprofit that ultimately achieves nothing.

But even with the show’s funny critiques of performative activism, the byzantine workings of streaming (Cary can’t figure out how to watch the premiere of his movie), and the vapidity of Instagays and other aspects of social media, The Other Two has an earnest core that makes its zings all the more charming. Many of the show’s supporting characters are genuinely caring people, which makes Brooke’s and Cary’s selfishness all the more galling. While Brooke’s on-and-off boyfriend Lance (Josh Segarra) is a little too saccharine for my taste, the corniness of Streeter and Midwestern mom extraordinaire Pat is both sweet and funny. And although there are plenty of rapid-fire jokes, parodies, and guest stars to keep viewers entertained, the series also has something more thoughtful to say about the Dubek family’s increasingly strained relationship with celebrity, which warps each of their lives in different ways.

30 Rock ultimately held a somewhat cynical worldview and could never quite square the weird racial undertones of some of its humor. (NBCUniversal, along with Fey and Carlock, requested that four episodes featuring characters in blackface be taken down from streaming and syndication in 2020.) But The Other Two is self-aware enough to leave some of that reflexive, white guilt–laden racism behind while mocking the often surface-level activism that has come to define recent times. The result is the funniest comedy on TV right now, one with plenty of heart to go along with its barbs.