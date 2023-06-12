The Idol, HBO’s new series about a vulnerable pop star who falls under the dangerous spell of a sex cult leader, has been savaged by critics. They nearly uniformly agree that the show suffers from poor writing, a fundamental misunderstanding of sensuality, and the vanity of its co-creator and star Abel Tesfaye (aka the Weeknd), who is reported to have argued for the sacking of the project’s original director, Amy Seimetz, for focusing too much on the “female perspective” at the expense of his character (the aforementioned sex cult leader). Euphoria creator Sam Levinson then took over—an exciting development, perhaps, for the two or three people who loved the intellectual depth of Malcolm & Marie, and bad news for everyone else.

The series, which debuted on June 4, has, thus far, more or less met the admittedly low expectations set by all the postproduction buzz. The kindest thing you could say about Levinson’s direction is that he would make absolutely killer music videos: He excels at creating visually sumptuous work, which, accompanied by a gorgeous score, comes closest to distilling what everyone under the age of 25 means nowadays when they say “vibes.” But where the cinematography gleams, the actual nuts and bolts of the show—the story and the realization of its characters—are in need of a tune-up, oscillating between cringe and cliché in a way that inspires second-hand embarrassment on behalf of everyone involved in this endeavor, even its beloved bit players.

Sometimes, though, you can catch a flash of something glittering in the darkness: a glimpse of the show that The Idol could have been (or, optimistically speaking, could be—to be fair, only two episodes have been released, and those were also the only ones screened to critics). The plight of pop star Jocelyn—a pitiable Britney Spears stand-in (played by an uneven, but occasionally fantastic Lily-Rose Depp) who lives on the razor’s edge of a breakdown after the death of her mother and a series of career setbacks—is a compelling window into the underbelly of the music industry. In the first episode, she wipes a tear from her sunnies-obscured eye as she watches her backup dancer outperform her, while above, the people whose job it is to make money off of her talk about her as little more than an asset whose market value is declining. In the show’s second episode—a stronger showing than the first, at least until Tedros Tedros’ braided rat tail shows up again—this dynamic is further fleshed out. Record label executive Nikki (Jane Adams) reams Jocelyn out for threatening to derail the plans for her upcoming single and then covertly seeks to replace her with her dancer Dyanne (Jennie of Blackpink fame). During a disastrous music video shoot, Jocelyn’s team watches with increasing frustration as the singer strives for perfection across endless takes. As she bleeds, they murmur their concerns, but they don’t stop her until she is a broken mess, crying out for her dead mother.

“A lot of people depend on me. It’s just irresponsible of me to keep floating you for almost a year now if you are not going to put out any commercial music,” Jocelyn’s co-manager Chaim (Hank Azaria) rebukes her later, revealing that she is broke. (Chaim is covering half of the mortgage on her palatial house, something that he “can’t keep” doing.) His harsh tone is a far cry from his demeanor before the shoot, when he had been the only one on Jocelyn’s team to defend her against Nikki, to comfort her after being scolded. Chaim, like everyone else in Jocelyn’s circle, may care for her, but that comes second to their business needs. She is their friend, but more importantly, she is their employer, their breadwinner, the sun around whom they orbit and from whom they draw their livelihoods.

The inherently imbalanced nature of a star’s relationship to their closest companions; how a person becomes an asset to wring for all its worth; the blood, sweat, and tears that we demand of our idols—these are all subjects worth exploring, and ones that the series begins to scratch the surface of. But just as we start to see the shape of the other show buried deep under The Idol’s sillness, the camera swivels back to a clownish reveal, or a sex scene too hackneyed to be titillating. “I wanna grab you by the ass while I suffocate you with my cock,” Tedros intones robotically to Jocelyn—and that’s not even the worst line in that scene—just hours after she’s suffered a grief-stricken breakdown. It’s enough to make you long for the painful footage of an industry devouring its own starlets—at least those scenes of exploitation have something to tell us.