The Bear Is Built Around a Couple. But What Kind?

Chronically online fans of Season 1 of FX’s hit show The Bear might remember the line drawn in the sand last year between those who saw a potential romantic glint between show leads Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) and Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), and the others who maintained that their relationship, though intense, was purely platonic. The chatter of “SydCarmy” shippers got so intense that, during press after the first season’s release, Edebiri and White weighed in themselves, both naysaying the notion that anything romantic was in their characters’ future. Now, as of last week, we have The Bear Season 2, in which Sydney and Carmy grow even closer as they enter a business partnership to reopen Season 1’s sandwich restaurant as a fine-dining establishment named The Bear. And the SydCarmy debate is back, baby!

On one side of the fence are the fans who ship Carmy and Sydney as a slow-burn romantic couple, who go so far as to criticize the pushback on their ship as a “lack [of] media literacy.” Let’s call them Team Romance. With their desire for a kissing outcome immovable, these fans have taken the show’s more intimate moments as clear proof of their theory that Carmy and Sydney will eventually end up together. These fans are not wrong in thinking that Season 2 shows a Carmy and Sydney who are more deeply familiar with each other. The TikToks and tweets picking up on Carmy’s intuitive sensitivity to Sydney’s emotions and the source of stability Sydney is to Carmy are apt. Season 2 of The Bear shows two people trying to build a healthier partnership, cutely agreeing to apologetic shorthands to avoid emotional blowups in high-stakes situations, giving personalized gifts inspired by memories of offhand comments, and thinking about one another as a calming salve in their most panicked moments.

Take, for instance, a moment in Episode 9 that SydCarmy shippers have taken up as their battle cry. Amid all of the petty grievances the two have with one another throughout the season—the pattern is that Carmy’s negligent of his duties in opening The Bear, which results in some larger problem; Sydney reacts passive-aggressively to his failures—there’s this beautiful conversation the two have, alone, while fixing a table before The Bear’s grand opening. This reading of the scene is fitting: This is the moment where Carmy and Sydney fully admit that, despite each other’s faults and failures, they need each other. Where Sydney has always supported Carmy, Carmy is vocally and metaphorically signing himself up as Sydney’s safety net.

This scene was the most emotionally charged moment in season 2! Romantic or platonic it’s giving soulmates. Sydney and Carmy’s chemistry is unmatched and Carmy’s relationship with Claire is very DRY! #TheBearFX #TheBear pic.twitter.com/9eztYjxRLu — Oyinda Odewale (@OyindaOdewale) June 22, 2023

On the other side of the fence are the fans who see another side of the pair’s relationship—one of the best depictions of a male-female friendship on television. Let’s call them Team Platonic. Vulture aptly compared the SydCarmy workplace relationship to the tumultuous-yet-satisfying dynamic between Mad Men’s Don and Peggy. Online members of Team Platonic have rebuked any romantic wishful thinking. My favorite example is this Twitter user who tells SydCarmy shippers “This is not that type of show, take yo ass to Netflix!”—a reference to the other streamer’s penchant for coupling up its shows’ main characters.

There are other reasons to sign up for Team Platonic, one being the introduction of love interests this season that actually seem to be good for our main duo. For Carmy, his relationship with longtime crush—and well-adjusted, dependable human—Claire (Season 2 addition Molly Gordon) is an important example of what he stands to lose by allowing his unresolved trauma to continue to lead him to self-sabotage. The kindhearted pastry chef Marcus (Lionel Boyce) asks Sydney out, and her rejection of him has been cited as proof of the other reason to naysay SydCarmy: the fan theory that Sydney is a lesbian. Yeah, being just nice isn’t always enough, but compare Marcus to Carmy. Carmy is a self-destructive mess with lots of personal growth to do, so maybe we should want better for her (like Marcus, or a woman, or any other person). Or, as White has himself suggested, maybe Sydney and Carmy having this closeness that is drowning in chemistry makes their relationship beautifully complex, and turning them into romantic partners might undo some of that intricacy.

The battle between Team Romance and Team Platonic isn’t just about The Bear, or even about whether men and women can, in the end, truly be friends, and, if so, whether those friendships could ever get depicted in TV shows that people will actually watch. (Sorry to Platonic.) It’s about a few other ongoing battles in our culture wars. Black fans have often noticed that when interracial couples start to develop on shows, specifically couples with Black women and white men, the act of shipping all of a sudden becomes problematic. (The paradigmatic example is the backlash against the romantic turn in the relationship between The Walking Dead’s Rick and Michonne.) And, when it’s not fueled by racism, the backlash to the formation of new interracial couples onscreen can also be a mournful response to the lack of Black couples on critically acclaimed shows. (That’s why some Team Platonic members question the urge to ship Sydney with the pile of shambles that is Carmy, when there’s a wholesome Black man who is already smitten with her right there.)

Then, there’s another fight about what some Team Romance people see as the dismissal of shippers and romantics in general. “Not everything has to be romantic,” Team Platonic cries, while the shippers contend that a romantic relationship wouldn’t have to simplify SydCarmy’s dynamic. Maybe the complexity would be in figuring out what a partnership means to them, both business-wise and personally? Maybe they can still work on what the “healthy” version of SydCarmy is, or should be, whether they’re smooching or not? Maybe love just … is complicated enough?

Me? I’m on Team Platonic. As much as The Bear is about grief and generational trauma, it is also about family—both the family you choose and the family you’re born to. I do not think that I’ve seen a friendship between a heterosexual man and woman that is as solid and intimate as SydCarmy’s is depicted on television in quite some time. Their friendship is full of disappointment and love—yes, love—and it survives because they trusted each other before they even really knew each other. Imagine being in love with your best friends, but with zero romantic undertones. It feels like fate brought you together, and they help make your current reality worth living … but sleeping with them, or kissing them, would never even cross your mind. I’ve been lucky enough to find these people a few times. To myself, I’ve called this relationship “cosmic platonic.” You don’t often get to see it on screen. The Bear is Exhibit A.