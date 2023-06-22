This post contains spoilers for The Bear Season 2.

The Bear’s second season opens with a hospital bed. Marcus (Lionel Boyce), the pastry chef whose obsession over craft propelled him from McDonald’s to the kitchen of the Original Beef of Chicagoland, is moisturizing his sick mother’s dry hands. He asks if she’s itchy or needs a towel on her forehead. Though she’s unresponsive, he asks and provides, before whispering “I love you” in her ear and leaving to scrape ice off his windshield. His quiet care for her is both mundane and transcendent.

This opening shot establishes a new world order for the FX series about a fine-dining chef who returns to his hometown to take over his late brother’s sandwich shop. The first season, which quickly became a hit after it premiered on Hulu in 2022, primarily took place in the Original Beef’s kitchen, a space both homey and claustrophobic. Although the series was buoyed by its supporting characters, at the heart of The Bear was Carmy, the chef played to much acclaim (and online thirst) by Jeremy Allen White. But in its second season, The Bear smartly stretches beyond Carmy and the confines of the restaurant, using its other characters and the storytelling opportunities afforded by the gut renovation of its central kitchen to—in a neat parallel of the Original Beef’s transformation into a new restaurant—expand its universe in new and exciting ways.

The show’s previous season was lauded, in part, for its true-to-life depiction of restaurant life: the language of behind, hands, and corner; the relentless sound of the receipt printer; the litany of broken appliances; the reality of there never being enough money; and the way tensions can foment into rage. The show captures authentic moments of beauty too, as when a dish finally comes together or the team works together seamlessly. What also rings true is a clear emphasis on the ways in which hospitality and kitchen work can be a salve for those who have endured loss—whether of a person, a country, a marriage, or a purpose. The chaos and the need to focus on the task in front of you, lest you cut your hand or set the place on fire, can serve as a distraction from pain and trauma of a deeper sort, such as the death by suicide of Mikey Berzatto (Jon Bernthal), Carmy’s brother and the former owner of the Original Beef.

While restaurants can be sites of toxicity … life outside the kitchen isn’t necessarily a picnic, either.

Although restaurants can be sites of toxicity—a reality that has been portrayed thoroughly not just by The Bear but also by news outlets and other media in recent years—life outside the kitchen isn’t necessarily a picnic either, as Season 2 explores in greater depth. Marcus contends with his mother’s illness. Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) clashes with her father over her decision to be a chef. (Her mother, we learn, died when Syd was just 4 years old.) Tina (Liza Colón-Zayas), sent off to culinary school by Sydney, initially struggles to fit in with her younger classmates. Fellow chef Ebraheim (Edwin Lee Gibson), also enrolled, can’t keep up and, fearing change, drops out. Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), stuck in a funk over where he is in life, learns that his ex-wife is remarrying.

But it’s the Berzattos whose home is the most visible den of dysfunction and pain. In “Feast of the Seven Fishes,” the season’s longest episode—and its fulcrum—the family is rounded out with Jamie Lee Curtis as Donna—the alcoholic mother of Carmy, Mikey, and Sugar (Abby Elliott)—as well as Sarah Paulson, John Mulaney, and Bob Odenkirk as other relatives. On Christmas Eve, the house is volatile with shouting, arguments, and a stunning loss of control. Donna, crying to Carmy over the sink with a cigarette in her hand, laments, “I make things beautiful for them, and no one makes things beautiful for me.” It’s heartbreaking, until she demands that Carmy get away from her, refusing comfort and love from her youngest child. (Any questions that viewers may have had about how Carmy came to be so quiet and anxious, fearful of stirring the pot or being in the spotlight, are answered here.) Eventually, Donna—triggered by Sugar asking her repeatedly if she’s OK—drives her car into the house.

If Season 1 asked whether a restaurant can be a functional workplace, Season 2 questions whether the world itself is fit for human life, considering all the familial and existential troubles the team is enduring. Carmy’s anxiety attacks are not a simple matter of someone’s worrying about opening a new business with thin profit margins; they’re the result of his not having processed his brother’s death or the abuse he endured under his former New York boss, a cruel chef played by Joel McHale. Not having time to heal and grieve isn’t just the result of a poor personal choice for someone in this line of work; it’s an entrenched mandate, the consequence of having to pay bills and keep a dream alive, no matter the cost. And so Carmy attempts to spin his terrible memories of Christmas cannolis into a stunning savory dish. Richie turns his feelings of inadequacy about his failed marriage into an opportunity to prove he has ambition and follow-through that has eluded him in the past. If one must work, The Bear posits, then force the work to be a means of transformation.

But transformation is a difficult task when the issues are so deeply rooted, as we see in Carmy’s continued struggles. Season 2 explicitly depicts the parallels between the home and the restaurant, as well as the complications that emerge in both over care that goes unrewarded or unseen. (See: Donna’s tears over making things beautiful for people who never do anything for her.) The space of the home, where cooking is explicitly about care in a way that’s idealized and unpaid, provides a foil for the professional kitchen. Violence can emerge in both, whether it’s Mikey throwing forks in “Feast of the Seven Fishes” or, in Season 1, Syd stabbing Richie in the Original Beef’s kitchen. What Season 2 shows is the team trying to break this pattern and remembering why they entered the hospitality business in the first place: Syd finds it in cooking an omelet for a hungry, pregnant Sugar, inspiring Carmy to remind her that she “loves taking care of people.” Richie finds it in serving a surprise nostalgic dessert of chocolate-covered banana to Uncle Jimmy, after having finally internalized the magic of hospitality during a stage at a three-Michelin-starred restaurant. “How do you do this all day?” he asks that restaurant’s expediter in Episode 7, “Forks,” after catching a glimpse of her “crazy” process. Her response unlocks an understanding within him: “Every night you make somebody’s day. … That’s how I can do this.”

But where the rest of the ensemble are finding ways through their pain in cooking and service, Carmy is still lost in his. He finds romance with Claire, an old childhood crush played by Molly Gordon, but their relationship and Carmy’s shifting priorities cause tension in the restaurant. To do what he’s doing—to open a restaurant like the Bear—will take everything, Uncle Jimmy (Oliver Platt) reminds Carmy. Carmy is left wondering whether there can be room for anything else in his life, an anxiety that reaches a fever pitch in the final episode of the season. On the soft opening of the restaurant—friends and family only—things start to fly off the rails; one half expects the night to mirror the chaos of Season 1’s most nerve-racking episode, “Review.” But this time, when the possibility emerges that the kitchen will lose control, Richie steps in to expedite, Syd and Tina take control of the cooks, and Marcus provides necessary backup. It’s Carmy, locked in the fridge—he had forgotten to call a repairman to fix the broken handle—who is stuck. With his temper, his frustration, he embodies the old ways of doing things, still haunted by the chef in New York who told him he was worthless. Everyone else is growing through their pain, while he is still controlled by it.

But the season does not end with Carmy cold, red, alone, and with tears in his eyes as he realizes he’s thrown away a relationship with someone who loves him. The final shot is of Syd, trying to contain her smile after she finally receives the approval from her father that she’s longed for. It’s a triumph for her, and a triumph for the ensemble storytelling that The Bear embraces even more fully this season. It becomes a much richer show by redirecting its focus from Carmy onto the people around him. The question we’re left with, at the end of this season, is whether Carmy’s dream kitchen really needs him at all.