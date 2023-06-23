The Bear Nails the Art of the Surprise A-Lister Cameo

Season 2 of FX’s The Bear, the sometimes-chaotic dramedy about a young chef taking over his family’s Chicago restaurant after a tragedy, had a lot to prove. The show’s first season was an undeniable hit—besides the ratings, the audience fervor was rampant, with buzz over the series and its lead, Carmy (played by a thirsted-after Jeremy Allen White), escalating to the point where the phrase “Yes, Chef” became a sexy meme. The second season, newly released on Hulu, serves up a mostly familiar comfort dish, with the same charismatic ensemble of kitchen staff and the same distressing level of crosstalk and speedy editing. Except this time, there’s one big difference in the cast list: It’s clear that, with the stellar success of Season 1, everyone wanted a piece of the Season 2 action, resulting in one of the zaniest collections of celebrity cameos for a 10-episode half-hour show that I’ve ever seen.

A-listers abound in this season. Some of those cameos are more subdued, like the appearance of Will Poulter (The Maze Runner, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3) in Episode 4, “Honeydew.” In preparation for the opening of their new fine-dining restaurant, The Bear, Sydney (Ayo Edebiri) and Carmy send their kitchen staff off to train. Pastry ingénue Marcus (Lionel Boyce) goes to Copenhagen, where he studies under Poulter’s Luca, a heavily tattooed and calm-natured British pâtissier at a fancy Danish restaurant. It’s one of the more peaceful and process-focused episodes of the series, matching its serene setting. Marcus revels in learning how to bloom gelatin, carefully arrange delicate slices into a dish, and make beautiful high-concept desserts reminiscent of a “minty Snickers bar.” But it’s Poulter’s character who provides the perfect sounding board for Marcus’ deepest insecurities and curiosities. They talk about being self-taught chefs, the mistake-ridden path of least resistance to success, and about how their unconventional life stories landed them at the same place: measuring 225 grams of dough in the early Danish mornings.

One of The Bear’s most impressive guest appearances takes place in Episode 7, “Forks,” when Carmy sends his hothead “cousin” Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) to stage at a three-Michelin-starred restaurant. In one of the best episodes of the season, Richie—who spends much of the season pondering his purpose, set against a tumultuous personal life that’s one endless stream of people leaving him behind—initially resists buying into the bullshit of running a restaurant with such meticulous care. But, as he learns that it’s not about what they do, but how they make their customers feel, he begins to fully embrace the eatery’s methods for providing an exceptional experience of hospitality. Toward the end of the episode (which also features TV regulars Adam Shapiro and Sarah Ramos), none other than the Oscar-winning Olivia Colman (The Crown, The Favourite) appears as Chef Terry, the restaurant’s owner and head chef. Although her appearance is short—less than five minutes—it’s perfect. Richie joins her in quietly peeling mushrooms as she, with her tranquil but commanding demeanor, explains the serendipity in fucking up—that getting left behind is the first step to leading the pack down a different path, that it’s “never too late to start over.” It’s one of the first times that Richie listens instead of trying to take up space himself.

And then there’s Episode 6, “Fishes,” the show’s crown jewel of unexpected guest stars. “Fishes” is this season’s flashback episode, taking us back nearly five years. Carmy is back home from his training in Copenhagen in time for Christmas. Jon Bernthal returns as Mikey, Carmy’s troubled, enigmatic older brother whose death kickstarted Season 1’s events. There are other familiar faces, like that of Carmy’s sister Sugar (Abby Elliott), but even more notably, this episode offers up a bounty of surprise cameos. Jamie Lee Curtis (most recently known for her Oscar-winning turn in Everything Everywhere All at Once), plays Donna, the mentally unstable mother of Carmy, Mikey, and Sugar; Gillian Jacobs (Community) appears as Tiffany, Richie’s pregnant then-wife; Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story, Mrs. America) shows up as Michelle, a Berzatto cousin, with comedian John Mulaney as her partner Steven; and Bob Odenkirk (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) plays Uncle Lee, who has some serious beef with Mikey.

With all of these cameos appearing in rapid succession, the audience is left looking like that meme of Leonardo DiCaprio pointing at the TV over and over again. But anyone who has a loud, rambunctious family will quickly settle into the anxiety-inducing familiarity of it all: the quick cuts of antagonizing kitchen timers going off, the sounds of the entire family yelling over each other. The cameos help piece together a puzzle of a perfect, heartbreaking scene: They yell because they love each other, they yell because they resent each other, they yell because it’s better than the alternative of waiting quietly for the family’s matriarch to explode. And when she does, Donna does so in the grandest fashion. It’s punishing to watch Donna torment her children by assuring them she’s OK one minute and verbally wringing their necks the next, as she becomes overwhelmed by cooking the traditional Italian Christmas Feast of the Seven Fishes that no one asked for.

“Fishes,” more than any other episode, is where the cameos feel the most gimmicky, as some critics have found fault with. Yes, it may be a little gimmicky, but that doesn’t mean it doesn’t work. For one, it is fun to watch some of your favorite actors pop up briefly in one of your favorite shows. More importantly, though, they also serve a purpose within the narrative: Marcus returns from Copenhagen with more confidence, skill, and inspiration, Richie fully reclaims his life and sense of ambition, and we finally understand more about what Carmy and Sugar are grieving in a show that is ultimately about grief and family. The cameos, although some of them may be a little more ostentatious than others, never distract or detract from what’s going on for long. Each actor—and these are all great actors—sinks into the role, and in that way, they all fit into The Bear’s ecosystem, which never puts too much weight on any one character to begin with. What makes The Bear special is that it’s a revolving door of stories and history and background and baggage. Season 2 shows that it can still do that, and more—just with a little extra star power this time.