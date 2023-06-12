There’s Something Odd Going On in Bathrooms at Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour”

Michael Carey, a 28-year-old from Minnesota, was in section 239 of Chicago’s Soldier Field for Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” in early June. It put him in the enviable second pavilion above the floor seats—close enough that he wouldn’t need to rely on the jumbotron to enjoy the show—among a teeming legion of Swifties who’ve waited months, if not years, for this precise moment. This was going to be a marathon, and Carey timed his biological necessities accordingly. He left to use the bathroom just before Taylor Swift was scheduled to appear, ensuring that his body would be airtight and leak-free during the three-hour show. But as the facilities came into view, Carey began to panic. A serpentine line of women coiled out of the men’s bathroom and down the stadium corridor. The female Swiftie demographic massively outweighs the men, and in the spirit of majoritarian revolution, they’d overthrown the gender-specific lavatories.

It seemed like Carey would now need to wait as long as 30 minutes to use the john and get back to his seat, which put him at risk of missing out on Taylor’s opening salvo. What was a boy to do? He waited in the back of the immobile line for a few anxious moments before coming up with a canny, desperate ploy. The girls in front of him might have conquered the men’s bathroom, but the urinals were still fair game.

“I moved past all of the women in line, telling them that I was going for the urinal,” he told me. “When I exited, two men were also skipping the line and doing the same thing without complaint. I was back to my seat within two minutes, and all the women in my row rolled their eyes at how fast I returned.”

The bathrooms have become a bizarre battleground on the “Eras” trail and the Swifties are restless and organized. Taylor fans all across the country are giddily conquering men’s bathrooms—like the triumphant Allies at Eagle’s Nest—making it clear to the assembled dudes that they have no power there. (Considering how some Swifties are apparently wearing adult diapers to circumvent any concert interruptions, you can’t really fault the aggression.) On Twitter, a journalist named Stefan Stevenson captured a video starring a befuddled man standing at the precipice of a designated male water closet in Arlington’s AT&T Stadium. A cavalcade of women stood inside—dressed to the nines in iridescent sequins and splashed with glitter—relishing in the new femme hegemony. Another user, named Aubrey, assisted in the assault on a men’s bathroom in Boston’s Gillette Stadium during the “Eras” stop in mid-May. (Aubrey added insult to injury by including Taylor’s Lover track “The Man” with the clip.) Two girls in Atlanta were less fortunate. Both claim that they got ejected from the show after commandeering the male stalls, which, if true, is a humongous overreaction by the staff of the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

This is not exactly a new development. You can find stray reports of vacant men’s bathrooms at Taylor Swift shows as far back as 2015. Slate’s own culture editor, Forrest Wickman, was at the “1989 Tour” stop in New Jersey, and remembers seeing a men’s washroom papered over with women’s-only iconography. The encroachment has only gotten more defiant in the years since.

“This year, on the ‘Eras Tour,’ when I needed to use the bathroom, I walked over to the men’s room sign only to find a very long line of women,” said Wickman. “Me and my fellow male concertgoers sheepishly stood at the urinals, worrying a little that we were the intruders.”

To be fair, neither Wickman nor Carey reported any friction between the genders as they went about their business in mixed company. “It did make it a bit difficult to make it to a sink to wash my hands as there was a crowd of women all doing their makeup with heart eyes or painting 13s on their hand with eyeliner,” Carey said. “Which is not something you typically see in a men’s bathroom.” In fact, after years of institutional male privilege—the simple bodily reality that the women’s queue tends to be longer than the men’s queue—Carey felt he was due to get a taste of his own medicine.

Some stadiums have actually done work to make the Taylor circus more hygienically egalitarian, though. Houston’s NRG Park converted a number of its bathrooms from men’s to women’s temporarily “due to demand,” according to Nina Jackson, a spokesperson for the venue, in an interview with the Houston Chronicle. Jackson was responding to false reports that all lavatories in NRG were made unisex, ruffling some feathers in the cranky conservative strata. (“This is the most silly thing I saw but I guess Houston is a blue town anyway,” said one commenter on a TikTok, signal-boosting those misleading rumors.)

Still, those I spoke to for this story said that the “Eras Tour”—and the pilgrimage-esque ritual it has served for the hometown girlies writ large—has created one of the worst bathroom situations they’ve ever witnessed at a concert. Sam Adams, another culture editor at Slate, couldn’t tell if the seemingly friendly bathroom takeover at Taylor Swift’s Philadelphia show meant the men’s rooms were now unisex or only for women. After taking one look at the gigantic line of women spilling out of the little boys’ room, he figured he’d fare better at a portable toilet outside. Alize, a 27-year-old from Texas who asked me to keep her last name private, recalled seeing women pirating some of the men’s lavatories, as well as a number of particularly tenacious mothers invading the guys’ stalls with their broods. Charmed, she watched them escort their teen girls to the boys’ room before standing guard outside, arms crossed in an impenetrable phalanx of maternal instinct. “It was kind of cute,” said Alize. “I think that’s why nobody made a big stink about it.”

Ilana Kaplan, a music reporter in New York, wasn’t lucky enough to have a familial bodyguard sealing off a toilet. Instead, she was forced to wait 30 long minutes in the bathroom line at State Farm Stadium in Arizona, listening with rising apprehension as Taylor Swift’s pre-set playlist rounded toward its conclusion. As it became clear that the show was about to start, many of the women in the queue abandoned their posts, thus risking their bladder integrity for the rest of the evening. The exodus cleared Kaplan’s path to a stall, but it left her with a panging realization: From ballgames to megatours, it needs to be easier for everyone—and I do mean everyone—to pee.

“When I see these insane lines, I’m like, nobody cares! Who cares about gendered bathrooms!” she said. “Taylor Swift has reiterated time and again that her shows are a safe space for everyone, no matter what gender or sexuality you are. And also, most importantly, these places just need more bathrooms.”

In fact, if there’s any takeaway from Taylor Swift’s nationwide trek, it’s that despite the hysterical right-wing discourse, where vindictive statehouses are restricting the places trans people are allowed to urinate—as a way to humiliate and subjugate one of the most vulnerable populations—gender-neutral bathrooms get the job done. At the end of the day, all anyone wants to do is pee.