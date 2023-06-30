Please Don’t Start Throwing Cremains at Our Most Beloved Pop Singers

On Sunday, a concertgoer tossed a bag containing the ashes of their deceased mother to the singer Pink, while she was onstage at the British Summer Time festival in London. Pink hesitated in disbelief, then told the fan (I mean, I hope they were a fan): “I don’t know how I feel about this.” Understandable! It is odd, at the very least, to give a stranger the ashes of your loved one unprompted. But the act begged a lot of questions, beyond why: Is this a British thing? Is this harmful to the people around you? If so, should we be rethinking our approach to ash spreading?

On all counts, the answer is no. Perhaps most surprisingly, the most definite “no” is to the question of public health and safety. “As far as I’m aware, there is no real health hazard to the environment. Basically it is organic matter, there is nothing toxic,” assured Sara Marsden-Ille, the communications director and editor in chief of US Funerals Online, a digital guide for funerary resources started by her and her husband. “Any sort of metals in the body, be it old fillings and so on, they’re all filtered out before the family get the ashes back anyway. And any medical implant, like a pacemaker, that could be harmful, are actually removed from the body before the cremation is conducted.”

The one real, albeit comical, potential hazard: gusts of wind blowing the ashes back in your face. “My main concern with people who choose to scatter,” Marsden-Ille continues, “is when they decide to go a bit like The Big Lebowski and go where they think it’s really beautiful and sort of dump the urn out. If they don’t get it right, [the ashes] can blow back and go in people’s eyes or airways.” This isn’t great, not only for the general reasons why one wouldn’t want to inhale any kind of ashes, but also because human ashes can still retain bone fragments. (This Pink concert was outdoors. The ashes-giver—not a fool, though definitely an oddball—threw the ashes in a bag that was sealed.)

In a way, it makes sense that this kind of news story has popped up in 2023. “The cremation rate has just kind of exploded in the last sort of five to 10 years,” due to a range of reasons, “and the actual scattering of remains, it’s never really been legislated in the same way” as funerals have been, Marsden-Ille said. Plenty of governing authorities and bodies are still, quite frankly, trying to figure out best practices. Most scattering awareness comes down to what Marsden-Ille calls “mindful respect or … common sense. Generally, don’t spread them too close to, particularly in National Parks, waterways or so on.” The EPA mandates that spreading ashes at sea must occur at least three nautical miles from land, but states have control over ash-scattering mandates for their own rivers, lakes, and bays. (If you’re wondering why the EPA maintains this regulation even though they also say that human ashes are a nonpollutant, you’re not alone. We reached out to the EPA but didn’t receive a comment in time for publication.)

Legislation has yet to fully address ash-scattering in other public spaces, leaving businesses to address the question on a case-by-case basis. “Over the last few years we’ve had other examples like [the Pink concert]. And so there are places now that will actually mandate that they don’t allow what they call ‘wildcat’ ash scattering,” Marsden-Ille said. The term emerged to describe “the practice of people who just went off and scattered at Disneyland or a stadium.”

Marsden-Ille said she could see why Pink was disconcerted by the gesture. “I still think we get a little bit weirded out by the notion that those remains technically were a human person. It’s no harm to anybody. It is just ashes. But, I mean, I’ve been involved in a few ash scatters, and it is quite emotional. Even if you didn’t know that person particularly well, you do recognize that this is their remains, and we are doing something which is supposed to be a final tribute to a life lived.”

And though it is bizarre to enlist a celebrity (and, just to emphasize this again, nonconsensually enlist a celebrity) in your special moment, Marsden-Ille sees the Pink incident as in line with an increased desire for personalized ash-scattering rituals. “We’ve grown into that kind of culture now. We want to personalize everything. We personalize our phones, we want to do something different. We want our identity to be reflected. Once you’ve got the cremation urn back, there are so many possibilities now for what kind of tribute you can organize.”

Rather than gifting a singer your mother’s ashes, consider one of these interesting ways people have decided to handle a loved one’s cremains. “There are all kinds of different options for services now, be it scattering at sea, aerial scatterings, balloon scatterings, to name a few,” Marsden-Ille said. “But also there are things that you can make: A cremation diamond out of a small portion of cremation ashes, champagne flutes made as a memory of your grandma and grandpa, for every life event you want to toast in the coming years. I’ve even heard people are getting tattoos with cremated remains.” And if you do scatter, you don’t need to pick just one place: “A lot choose now to separate the ashes into maybe four or six or eight smaller containers and scatter them in different places that maybe had meaning for their loved one. Like golf courses, a lot of people who’ve been golfers are now, Oh, we’d like to be on the 18th hole when we pass.”

Obviously, the idea of gifting ashes to a stranger wasn’t too odd to Pink’s fan. In understanding why, we can think, also, about the U.K.’s history with cremation. Marsden-Ille is British, herself, and said: “Cremation was just the norm for everyone. We probably cremate nearly 80 percent [of people who die] and have been doing for decades.” This is a staggering number, compared with the U.S.’s current rate of near 60 percent, which is higher than it’s ever been. “I mean, for me, all the funerals I attended growing up, they were always at the crematorium. It was just the norm.” While that’s all fine and dandy, here’s hoping that the good people of the U.K. don’t start to make a habit of ceremoniously tossing the ashes of their deceased loved ones to celebrities on stages. Lord knows the U.S. is currently developing a problem with throwing other random shit at musicians. Don’t take after us. Do what the U.K. does best: Be better.